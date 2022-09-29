Read full article on original website
“Come back tomorrow” — Tangipahoa Parish shootout wounds K-9 officer, leads to standoff with suspects
Three people were taken into custody after a shootout with deputies left a K9 officer wounded and a led to SWAT roll in Tangipahoa Parish.
Man killed on motorcycle near I-10 Highrise
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A motorcycle driver crashed and thrown from an overpass in a fatal accident Saturday night in New Orleans East. It happened around 10:26 p.m. at the Almonaster Ave. overpass of Jourdan Rd. Officers arrived to find a man lying on the ground near Jourdan Rd. South....
TPSO:Three Arrested after Shooting at Deputies and Wounding K9
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of three individuals following an overnight stand-off resulting from shots being exchanged and a TPSO K9 being wounded. Just before 10:00 PM last night, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received several calls for two suspicious males walking around with a gun in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park off CC Road in the Bedico Community east of Ponchatoula. Shortly after arriving in the area, deputies located the subjects and almost immediately were taken under fire. While one deputy attempted to detain 52 year old James Loyd, a K9 apprehension was attempted at which time the other subject, 21 year old Thomas Loftis, brandished a handgun and fired numerous shots, striking K9 Bella in the jaw.
23-year-old killed in Mandeville crash Saturday morning
According to troopers, 23-year-old Naema Johns of Beaufort, South Carolina was killed in the incident.
Woman, 23, killed in crash on I-12 in Mandeville overnight, State Police says
MANDEVILLE - A woman from South Carolina was killed in a crash on I-12 in St. Tammany Parish overnight. State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened on I-12 near LA Hwy 1088 in Mandeville. It claimed the life of 23-year-old Naema Johns of South Carolina. Troopers said Johns was driving...
Three arrested after overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish; allegedly shot police dog when firing at deputies
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Three people were arrested following an overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish after they allegedly shot at deputies and wounded one of their K9s. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said around 10 p.m., they were notified of two suspicious men with guns walking around in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park, just east of Ponchatoula.
Motorcyclist flies off overpass, dies
New Orleans Police are investigating a deadly crash that sent a man over the side of an overpass in New Orleans East. “The NOPD is investigating a fatal single-vehicle vehicle crash that occurred on October 1, 2022, on the Almonaster Avenue overpass
Two injured in Saturday shooting in Covington
On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., the Covington Police Department responded to calls of shots fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Ave, and N. Filmore St. Officers were quickly on the scene and discovered two people were injured with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The two victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Mississippi man charged with hit and run after sideswiping police unit
Christopher Lozier, Jr., 30, of Carriere, Miss., turned himself in to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office today (October 1). He admitted to being the driver of the 2012 gray Nissan Frontier that struck an STPSO unit on Sept. 28 while deputies were assisting State Police with a crash on I-59.
Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area
Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
38-Year-Old Errol Childs Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash IN Slidell (St. Tammany Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police is investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash occurred on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. According to the authorities, Errol Childs, 38, from [..]
South Carolina woman killed in St. Tammany crash
NEW ORLEANS — Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old South Carolina woman early Saturday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 12 near Highway 1088 in St. Tammany Parish. Troopers say 23-year-old Naema Johns was traveling...
Child wounded in Uptown shooting
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says child abuse detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine how the child was shot.
Two people shot outside St. Tammany Parish Fair Saturday night
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Two people were shot outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair Saturday night, according to the Covington Police Department. Police responded to calls of shots fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Avenue and N. Filmore Streets around 7:43 p.m. Witnesses say they heard dozens of gunshots.
Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire.
Toddler shot near Auto Zone in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting near an Auto Zone involving a toddler near South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street, according to a press release. Police responded to calls of a shooting at around 3:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said that a...
Mississippi man dies when motorcycle collides with semi-truck
A Mississippi man died when the motorcycle that he was operating collided with a semi-truck Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Harrison County Coroner’s Office report that Justin Hicks, 43, from Saucier, was killed in the wreck at the intersection of Shaw Road and Morgan Lane. Hicks was reportedly riding...
Mississippi man dies, two seriously injured in fiery crash on interstate
Last night, September 28th, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi. The initial investigation...
Mississippi man killed in St. Tammany Parish crash on Wednesday
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident that took the life of a Mississippi man on Wednesday night. According to police, Errol Childs, 38, of Picayune, was a passenger in a Toyota Tundra northbound on Interstate 59. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole.
Metairie murder was 'tit-for-tat' retaliation for fatal shooting 40 minutes earlier: JPSO
Within 40 minutes of Justin Tumblin's shooting death in Metairie on July 23, authorities say friends of his climbed into a car and made their way to a rival neighborhood where they shot and killed Terrance Kimball in retaliation. While Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have not yet made any...
