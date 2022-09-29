ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

KCRG.com

Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 10:39 a.m. Saturday morning, MercyOne Paramedics, Cedar Falls Police, and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were sent to Viking Road, east of the intersection with Hudson Road after receiving a report of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. At the scene, responders...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KGLO News

Homeless man accused of stealing truck from Mason City driveway

MASON CITY — A homeless man has been jailed in Cerro Gordo County after stealing a truck. A criminal complaint states that at about 6:30 on Wednesday morning, 24-year-old Logan Conway allegedly approached a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Drive in Mason City, loaded his bicycle into the back of a truck in the driveway and drove away. The owner of the vehicle says they watched the vehicle leave and that the keys were left in the vehicle.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Man, 24, arrested in Cerro Gordo County after allegedly stealing a truck

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after he loaded his bike into the back of a truck that didn’t belong to him and drove away. Logan Conway is facing a felony charge of second-degree theft after he allegedly stole a truck from a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Dr. in Mason City.
MASON CITY, IA
KEYC

Wells man killed in fatal tractor accident in Faribault County

Kelsey and Lisa celebrate National Morning Host Day with Alpha Media radio DJ, TJ Palesotti, one of their own favorite AM show hosts -- and possibly yours, too!. Airbnb: Demand soaring amid economic uncertainty (FINAL CUT!) Updated: 20 hours ago. Kelsey and Lisa found an Airbnb you might want to...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Dog rescued from Albert Lea house fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No injuries are reported after a house fire in Albert Lea. Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Grace Street just before 5:30 pm Thursday. Crews say they arrived to see smoke billowing out of the back of the home. Albert Lea Police verified...
ALBERT LEA, MN
K92.3

Northern Iowa Counties Split On Hog Confinements

A few new hog confinements were a topic of discussion in two county board meetings this week as residents spoke up in opposition. Over in Hancock County, Summit Pork has two buildings planned which will both house just under 5,000 head of hogs. Each of these facilities would be six-tenths of a mile from the water in Torkelson Pits Wildlife Area.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Firefighters Put Out Combine Fire In Northeast Iowa Field

Harvest is underway which means not only will there be more heavy machinery moving around the roadways, but there is an increased chance of field fires as well. Tuesday afternoon the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a combine fire. Firefighters arrived at the call in a field at 2962 185th St to find a combine that was partly engulfed in flames.
SUMNER, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down

An Iowa nursing home where a resident suffocated after becoming wedged between a bed and a safety device has been cited by the state. State records indicate the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Wright County was cited for placing its residents in immediate jeopardy. The citation covered the period between the date of a […] The post A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor

MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Charles City fire chief resigns

(ABC 6 News) – Charles City fire chief, Eric Whipple has resigned, according to the city administrator. Chief Whipple has served the Charles City community for the past 21 years in various roles including: public safety dispatcher, career firefighter and the last 10 years as fire chief. The city...
CHARLES CITY, IA
superhits1027.com

Companies, including one from Clear Lake, fined for scheme involving Hopkinton ethanol plant

CLEAR LAKE — Two companies were sentenced to probation for one year and ordered to pay millons in restitution in a federal fraud case. A judge ordered Energae of Clear Lake and I-Lenders to each pay more than one million dollars restitution and to forfeit more than $2.4 million. The sentencing is related to a scheme by Darrel Smith of Forest City and his brother David Smith, of Pocatello, Idaho.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

MercyOne North Iowa relocating bariatric surgery center

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Bariatric Surgery is expanding and moving to a new home. “Our new location allows us to expand our reach to more patients,” says Dr. Matthew Fabian, bariatric and reflux surgeon. “Potential candidates for bariatric surgery have tried and failed at numerous weight loss programs. It’s not just about losing weight – it’s about good health and living your best life.”
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

Clear Lake man gets jail time for violating probation after willful injury guilty plea

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man given a suspended sentence last year on a willful injury charge is headed to jail after violating his probation. 39-year-old Derrick Halverson was charged after an August 2020 incident at a home in the 200 block of North 11th Street where he grabbed a victim by the back of a head and pushed them to the ground. Halverson then took a pot of boiling water off a hot stove and poured it on the victim’s chest, causing severe burns. Halverson pleaded guilty to charges of willful injury causing serious injury and was given a five-year suspended sentence and placed on five years probation.
CLEAR LAKE, IA

