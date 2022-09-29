Read full article on original website
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 10:39 a.m. Saturday morning, MercyOne Paramedics, Cedar Falls Police, and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were sent to Viking Road, east of the intersection with Hudson Road after receiving a report of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. At the scene, responders...
cbs2iowa.com
Passenger dies after police chase, crash in Chickasaw County on Monday
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after the car they were in led police on a chase and crashed. Curtis Williams was driving on Highway 63 when police tried to pull him over. Williams lost control trying to turn onto an exit ramp. The...
KIMT
Search of vehicle, home results in Mason City man being found with 3 pounds of meth
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing felony charges after he was found with around three pounds of methamphetamine. Juan Palido, 50, was pulled over Wednesday morning at S. Illinois Ave. and 6th St. SE. A warrant was obtained and a vehicle search found close to a...
KGLO News
Homeless man accused of stealing truck from Mason City driveway
MASON CITY — A homeless man has been jailed in Cerro Gordo County after stealing a truck. A criminal complaint states that at about 6:30 on Wednesday morning, 24-year-old Logan Conway allegedly approached a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Drive in Mason City, loaded his bicycle into the back of a truck in the driveway and drove away. The owner of the vehicle says they watched the vehicle leave and that the keys were left in the vehicle.
KIMT
KEYC
Wells man killed in fatal tractor accident in Faribault County
KIMT
Dog rescued from Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No injuries are reported after a house fire in Albert Lea. Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Grace Street just before 5:30 pm Thursday. Crews say they arrived to see smoke billowing out of the back of the home. Albert Lea Police verified...
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
Northern Iowa Counties Split On Hog Confinements
A few new hog confinements were a topic of discussion in two county board meetings this week as residents spoke up in opposition. Over in Hancock County, Summit Pork has two buildings planned which will both house just under 5,000 head of hogs. Each of these facilities would be six-tenths of a mile from the water in Torkelson Pits Wildlife Area.
Firefighters Put Out Combine Fire In Northeast Iowa Field
Harvest is underway which means not only will there be more heavy machinery moving around the roadways, but there is an increased chance of field fires as well. Tuesday afternoon the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a combine fire. Firefighters arrived at the call in a field at 2962 185th St to find a combine that was partly engulfed in flames.
A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down
An Iowa nursing home where a resident suffocated after becoming wedged between a bed and a safety device has been cited by the state. State records indicate the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Wright County was cited for placing its residents in immediate jeopardy. The citation covered the period between the date of a […] The post A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Freeborn County Sheriff's staff shortage
The Freeborn County Sheriff's office says the department is facing critical staffing levels. KIMT News 3's Samantha Soto talked with the department about how they hope to address the staffing difficulties.
KGLO News
Osage man accused of missing Mason City woman’s murder waives right to speedy trial, now set for April
OSAGE — An Osage man charged with the murder of a missing rural Cerro Gordo County woman in 2021 will now be tried next year. 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on August 22nd in connection with the death of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury. Bradbury went...
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
KAAL-TV
Charles City fire chief resigns
(ABC 6 News) – Charles City fire chief, Eric Whipple has resigned, according to the city administrator. Chief Whipple has served the Charles City community for the past 21 years in various roles including: public safety dispatcher, career firefighter and the last 10 years as fire chief. The city...
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
superhits1027.com
Companies, including one from Clear Lake, fined for scheme involving Hopkinton ethanol plant
CLEAR LAKE — Two companies were sentenced to probation for one year and ordered to pay millons in restitution in a federal fraud case. A judge ordered Energae of Clear Lake and I-Lenders to each pay more than one million dollars restitution and to forfeit more than $2.4 million. The sentencing is related to a scheme by Darrel Smith of Forest City and his brother David Smith, of Pocatello, Idaho.
KIMT
MercyOne North Iowa relocating bariatric surgery center
MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Bariatric Surgery is expanding and moving to a new home. “Our new location allows us to expand our reach to more patients,” says Dr. Matthew Fabian, bariatric and reflux surgeon. “Potential candidates for bariatric surgery have tried and failed at numerous weight loss programs. It’s not just about losing weight – it’s about good health and living your best life.”
KIMT
Austin Hy-Vee honors employee with highest-honor customer service award
AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hy-Vee in Austin was the scene of a surprise Friday morning when one of it's employees was named a 2022 Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award Recipient. This award is the highest honor presented to a Hy-Vee employee. It recognizes those who go above and beyond every...
KGLO News
Clear Lake man gets jail time for violating probation after willful injury guilty plea
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man given a suspended sentence last year on a willful injury charge is headed to jail after violating his probation. 39-year-old Derrick Halverson was charged after an August 2020 incident at a home in the 200 block of North 11th Street where he grabbed a victim by the back of a head and pushed them to the ground. Halverson then took a pot of boiling water off a hot stove and poured it on the victim’s chest, causing severe burns. Halverson pleaded guilty to charges of willful injury causing serious injury and was given a five-year suspended sentence and placed on five years probation.
