ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
Raleigh, NC
Football
AllClemson

Preview and Predictions: Clemson vs. NC State

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Breaking: Clemson Football Star Won't Play Tonight

Clemson will be missing a key piece of its defensive line this Saturday evening against NC State. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is out due to a non-football medical issue. Bresee had blood work done this week. Although he received good news from the doctors, he...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World is Praying For Clemson Star's Family

The college football world is praying for Clemson Tigers star Bryan Bresee this Saturday. Early in the 2022 season, Bryan lost his little sister, Ella, to a battle with cancer. Now, the Clemson star is dealing with a non-football medical issue. The good news is that he had blood work...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#College Football#Live Tv#South Carolina#American Football#College Sports#Nc State Prediction#Acc Atlantic#Tigers
CBS Sports

Georgia vs. Missouri score, takeaways: Concerns arise as No. 1 Dawgs escape upset bid with late touchdowns

No. 1 Georgia received an unexpected scare Saturday before grinding its way back for a 26-22 win at Missouri. The Bulldogs entered as four-touchdown favorites but trailed 13-0 in the second quarter after a sluggish offensive start marked by two fumbles. The Dawgs didn't find the end zone until there was 9:39 left and only assumed the lead with 4:03 remaining.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX Carolina

Clemson prepares for College GameDay

Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
CLEMSON, SC
High School Football PRO

Travelers Rest, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Broome High School football team will have a game with Travelers Rest High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
WLTX.com

South Carolina man brought to tears by lottery win

PELZER, S.C. — There are many good ways to end this day, but few beat a fairly sizeable lottery jackpot. Fortunately, for one South Carolina man, he got to find out for himself - and was pretty choked up by the whole ordeal - and beating one in 1 million odds.
PELZER, SC
anglerschannel.com

Lake Hartwell Fishing At Its Best Ahead Of Final Bassmaster Southern Open

ANDERSON, S.C. — With 7-, 8- and even 9-pound bass being caught on a regular basis this year, South Carolina native Jayme Rampey says Lake Hartwell is fishing the best he has ever seen, and he expects that to continue when the final St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open presented by Mossy Oak Fishing begins next week.
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Heavy rainfall coming down in parts of the Upstate as Ian moves through

GREENVILLE, S.C. — What was once Hurricane Ian is now bringing heavy rain to parts of South Carolina and the Upstate, and the effects will continue through the night. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocked at 70 mph.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Power restored in Greenville County following storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power is now restored for residents after thousands were without power following the impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy reported that over 2,000 customers were without power in Greenville County. Duke Energy’s outage summary showed that 2,034 customers near downtown Greenville...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Thousands without power near Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update: Officials said the power has been restored. Duke Energy is reporting a power outage near Downtown Greenville. Over 2,000 people are without power, according to the outage map. The map shows the outage near Greenville's West End. Right now, it says crews are working to...
GREENVILLE, SC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail

Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
SALUDA, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy