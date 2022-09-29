Read full article on original website
ACC football power rankings: Clemson soars while Pitt and NC State tumble
The Clemson Tigers secured their place at the top of the ACC with Saturday's 30-20 win over NC State while Pitt took a tumble after its surprising loss to Georgia Tech. Here are the USA TODAY Network's ACC power rankings:. 1. Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) The Tigers all but wrapped...
ESPN College GameDay Week 5 live stream: Watch Clemson vs. NC State online
Clemson is fresh off a huge ranked road win and NC State is undefeated to begin the year. Both are ranked in the top 10 in Week 5, so what better matchup for College GameDay to feature?. Both teams are playing for an ACC title and the right to represent...
David Pollack's prediction for Clemson vs. NC State
During ESPN's College GameDay, David Pollack made his pick for tonight's game between No. 5 Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and No. 10 NC State (4-0, 0-0) at Death Valley. Pollack is picking the Tigers over (...)
Swinney Postgame Press Conference Report
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was all smiles after the win over NC State. Swinney updated the injuries, talked about the dominant defensive performance, next man up and much more in his postgame press (...)
Preview and Predictions: Clemson vs. NC State
The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Breaking: Clemson Football Star Won't Play Tonight
Clemson will be missing a key piece of its defensive line this Saturday evening against NC State. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is out due to a non-football medical issue. Bresee had blood work done this week. Although he received good news from the doctors, he...
College Football World is Praying For Clemson Star's Family
The college football world is praying for Clemson Tigers star Bryan Bresee this Saturday. Early in the 2022 season, Bryan lost his little sister, Ella, to a battle with cancer. Now, the Clemson star is dealing with a non-football medical issue. The good news is that he had blood work...
Clemson Legend Announced As Guest Picker For Saturday's College GameDay
ESPN's College GameDay will preview an intense showdown between No. 10 NC State and No. 5 Clemson this Saturday. Moments ago, College GameDay announced that former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins will be the celebrity guest picker for this Saturday's show. Wilkins had an exceptional run at Clemson from 2015-2018,...
Georgia vs. Missouri score, takeaways: Concerns arise as No. 1 Dawgs escape upset bid with late touchdowns
No. 1 Georgia received an unexpected scare Saturday before grinding its way back for a 26-22 win at Missouri. The Bulldogs entered as four-touchdown favorites but trailed 13-0 in the second quarter after a sluggish offensive start marked by two fumbles. The Dawgs didn't find the end zone until there was 9:39 left and only assumed the lead with 4:03 remaining.
2024 WR Mazeo Bennett Announces Decision Date
The widely sought after wideout out of Greenville, SC, has been a South Carolina Gamecock target for some time now, and seems ready to make his college decision.
Clemson prepares for College GameDay
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
Travelers Rest, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
South Carolina man brought to tears by lottery win
PELZER, S.C. — There are many good ways to end this day, but few beat a fairly sizeable lottery jackpot. Fortunately, for one South Carolina man, he got to find out for himself - and was pretty choked up by the whole ordeal - and beating one in 1 million odds.
Lake Hartwell Fishing At Its Best Ahead Of Final Bassmaster Southern Open
ANDERSON, S.C. — With 7-, 8- and even 9-pound bass being caught on a regular basis this year, South Carolina native Jayme Rampey says Lake Hartwell is fishing the best he has ever seen, and he expects that to continue when the final St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open presented by Mossy Oak Fishing begins next week.
Heavy rainfall coming down in parts of the Upstate as Ian moves through
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What was once Hurricane Ian is now bringing heavy rain to parts of South Carolina and the Upstate, and the effects will continue through the night. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocked at 70 mph.
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
Power restored in Greenville County following storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power is now restored for residents after thousands were without power following the impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy reported that over 2,000 customers were without power in Greenville County. Duke Energy’s outage summary showed that 2,034 customers near downtown Greenville...
SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
Thousands without power near Downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update: Officials said the power has been restored. Duke Energy is reporting a power outage near Downtown Greenville. Over 2,000 people are without power, according to the outage map. The map shows the outage near Greenville's West End. Right now, it says crews are working to...
Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail
Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
