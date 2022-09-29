Schools across Charlotte region announce closures, remote learning days ahead of Ian

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will pivot to remote instruction for Friday because of Ian’s impact on the area .

All schools and facilities will be closed through Sunday, and all services and activities will be canceled, CMS told The Charlotte Observer.

Students who have not been assigned a digital device may receive take-home packets from their teacher, and attendance requirements for students will be communicated by the school principal, the district said.

Following the storm, district teams will assess all school sites to assess damage and clear debris which will allow employees and families to do the same. Another update will be provided Sunday via phone, email and social media.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday as a category four storm, with winds of 155 mph. It was downgraded to a tropical storm, but is expected to strengthen back to a hurricane before making landfall on the South Carolina coast Friday.

A number of counties in the Charlotte area are under a tropical storm warning, including Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Catawba, Chester, Davie, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Rowan and Union, and, in South Carolina, York County.

Charlotte-area projections for Ian include heavy rainfall from Friday morning through Saturday. Localized flash flooding is possible.

Charlotte-area school districts

Iredell-Statesville Schools will operate on a remote learning day on Friday. In addition, all on-campus activities beginning on Friday through Sunday have been canceled.

The Mooresville Graded School District said it will not have in-person classes and wouldn’t assign work that requires the internet. Extra-curricular activities are also canceled.

Cabarrus County Schools will cancel classes Friday. All athletic and extra-curricular activities are canceled.

Union County Public Schools said it will close school buildings for students and staff. Friday will be an optional teacher workday. All after-school and athletic events Friday are canceled.

Gaston County Schools said it will be closed for students on Friday. Employees have the option to work remotely, if they have the ability to do so.

Lincoln County Schools said on its Facebook page school it’s closed for students Friday. It will be an optional teacher workday.

Kannapolis City Schools will be closed for students on Friday.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools will be closed for students and will have an optional workday for staff. All afternoon activities are canceled

Stanly County Schools will be closed for students and there will be no activities on Friday.

The nine Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools, or MACS, will switch to virtual learning Friday.

Many private schools, including Providence Day , Charlotte Latin , Charlotte Country Day and Charlotte Christian canceled Friday’s classes.

All four school districts in York County, South Carolina , will switch to virtual learning Friday. The Lancaster County School District in South Carolina also will have virtual learning Friday.