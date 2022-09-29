ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings’ Pack the Place in Pink is Back. What’s New for 2022?

Billings' Pack the Place in Pink began at Skyview High in 2007 when teacher and volleyball coach Vicki Heebner Carle was diagnosed with breast cancer. The non-profit organization became an official 501(3)c in 2013 and to date, the group has raised nearly $700,000 for Montana women going through breast cancer. Two-time breast cancer survivor Carle is now retired.
Daily Montanan

Public records lawsuit says county commissioner used personal phone to help arrange bid

A pair of lawsuits filed by a Billings attorney asks a district court to cancel a newly signed management contract for the MetraPark, a Yellowstone County owned events facility, and alleges two of the three county commissioners colluded with the management company that ultimately received the bid. The court documents also reveal that Yellowstone County […] The post Public records lawsuit says county commissioner used personal phone to help arrange bid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
yourbigsky.com

Hit the slopes at these Montana ski areas

It is almost time for cooler weather and snow, which means it is time to start planning ski trips. Visit Montana lists all 15 ski areas in the state that are perfect winter destinations. While most are closed, they are only months away from opening for the 2022-2023 season. Here are the top five ski resorts in Montana to visit this season.
yourbigsky.com

Billings warns of fraudulent phone calls

The city of Billings is warning citizens of telephone scammers attempting to obtain sensitive credit card information. Public Information Officer for the city of Billings, Victoria Hill, says the latest attempted fraudulent call was a person claiming to the from the Public Works Department, requesting credit card information to avoid a disconnection of services. Hill adds the calls appear to have started last week. Fortunately, customers who reported the calls did not fall for the scam.
yourbigsky.com

Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
Idaho State Journal

Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline

BRIDGER, Montana (AP) — An evacuation warning was issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews were working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the southbound train occurred...
Cat Country 102.9

Be An Advocate: Down Syndrome Awareness Month Celebrated in MT

The start of October marks the beginning of Down Syndrome Awareness Month. This cause is significant to me as a former coach of Special Olympics in Billings because there are a lot of trials and tribulations that people with Down Syndrome deal with every day; it takes a lot of strength to overcome those obstacles. Montana has some excellent resources for people and parents of those with Down Syndrome, so let's highlight them.
Cat Country 102.9

Best Billings Restaurant for a BIG BIRTHDAY Bash!?

When I googled best restaurants in Billings, Montana there are TONS that pop up. But here’s the thing- I don’t want to go off of Google‘s opinion because well, all these places could just buy their spot on Google, OR they hired a really good marketing team to put them at the top of the list.
KULR8

New Information for Friday night's 15 car train derailment

BILLINGS, Mont. --South River Road near the derailment is still closed off until further notice. Maggie Karas, Disaster and Emergency Services Public Information Officer for Carbon County says, the remaining train cars were moved off the railway and the east bound path is now clear. Karas says, as of 5pm...
Cat Country 102.9

Intact Cabin Rests Half-Buried on a Riverbank Near Billings

Give the cabin builder a pat on the back. My friend Nathan Oak shared a picture this week of what appears to be a completely intact cabin that now rests partially buried in rocks and debris on the banks of the Yellowstone River near Billings. He and his friends discovered the small log cabin on a recent float down the river and snapped the wild (and sad) photo above.
Cat Country 102.9

So Many Casinos in Billings. You Said This One is Your Favorite

It's one of the first things newcomers notice. If I've heard it once, I've heard it a hundred times, "wow, there sure are a lot of casinos in Billings." While most states have some form of casinos (only eight have none) most of those gaming establishments in other states are owned and operated on Native properties. In Big Sky Country, it's kind of a free for all. If you possess a beer/wine/liquor license, you can have a casino.
Cat Country 102.9

