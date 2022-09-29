Feds giving Oregon $1.1 billion to guarantee Medicaid coverage for children under 6 and provide housing and food support as part of the Oregon Health Plan

Read full article on original website
Related
yachatsnews.com
Abel Insurance agency wins grant to help medical coverage signups
A central Oregon coast insurance agency is one of 29 statewide awarded grants from the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace to help residents navigate medical coverage. Abel Insurance, which has offices in Newport, Florence, Coos Bay and Gold Beach, was one of two coastal agencies to be selected for the program. The other was Linda Dugan Insurance in Astoria.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon DEQ accuses Lincoln City company of selling fraudulent electrical vehicle tax credits, fines it a record $2.7 million
A Lincoln City company that builds and maintains electric vehicle charging stations defrauded the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality out of $2 million in carbon credits, according to the agency. On Friday, it fined Thompson Technical Services, or TTS Charging, $2.7 million for falsely claiming credits through a state greenhouse...
Comments / 0