Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Google has three new products in its Nest lineup
Ahead of Thursday's Google event, the Google Nest ecosystem has been updated with a new Nest Doorbell, Nest WiFi Pro, and a preview of Nest Renew for thermostat users. Google showcased the new products in a Twitter thread, ahead of its Pixel-centric event scheduled for Thursday. Every product is available to order now, though the Nest WiFi Pro ships later.
Apple Insider
This week's best Apple deals on Amazon knock up to $400 off Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch & more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Save up to $400 on a wide selection of Apple products this week at Amazon, as the e-commerce giant gears up for itsPrime Early Access Sale.
Apple Insider
How to reset AirPods and AirPods Pro
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If your AirPods orAirPods Pro are getting a little glitchy, you may want to refresh them so they go back to normal. Here's how to quickly reset your AirPods and AirPods Pro.
Apple Insider
In stock: Apple Mac Studio (64GB RAM, 1TB SSD) now $150 off, AppleCare on sale for $139
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple'sMac Studio with a bump up to 64GB of memory and 1TB of storage is eligible for an exclusive $150 coupon discount in addition to bonus AppleCare savings this week. Units are in stock and ready to ship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Insider
Apple Watch SE 2022 review: The best entry point for Apple Watch
The second-generation Apple Watch SE upgrade is the ideal starter Apple Watch, and the best choice for parents who want their child to have one. When Apple introduced the first Apple Watch SE, it became an extremely attractive option for users who wanted a low-cost smartwatch that worked with their iPhone, while also offering many of the comforts of newer models.
Apple Insider
If you want to work for Apple, Tim Cook says you need four traits
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — At the University of Naples Federico II in Italy, Apple CEOTim Cook says the company has great success with employees that have these four traits.
Apple Insider
Apple & Amazon's $195M Italian antitrust fine dismissed
An administrative court judge in Italy has canceled a 200 million Euro retail collusion fine levied on Apple and Amazon. In November 2021, L'Autorit Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato had imposed fines against Apple and Amazon following an investigation into collusion. The fine was levied over accusations the two cooperated to prevent price cuts from other vendors.
Apple Insider
Apple's Touch ID is probably never coming back to iPhone
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple considered revivingTouch ID for its flagship iPhone models, but despite undergoing testing, it's unlikely that the feature will be returning to the main smartphone lineup anytime soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple is selling fear disguised as innovation
"The message is 'If you want to live, buy our stuff.' Apple now sells devices the way First Alert sells smoke detectors," Michael Gartenberg argues.
Apple Insider
The best iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus cases
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — People buying aniPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus will want to keep their devices safe, and that means acquiring a case. Here are our best picks for cases you can purchase for your iPhone.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Oct. 4: $40 off Apple Watch Series 8, $400 off 14-inch MacBook Pro, $70 off Nanoleaf Shapes, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Tuesday's bestdeals include smart TVs as low as $89.99, $50 off a Lomi Smart Composter, a SanDisk Professional 4TB G-Drive SSD for $479.99, and much more.
Apple Insider
iOS 16.1 won't bring Adaptive Transparency to old AirPods Pro
Apple's Adaptive Transparency feature of the AirPods Pro 2 won't be retrofitted into the original model, with the inclusion of the feature in an iOS 16.1 beta said to be a mistake. Apple's third beta of iOS 16.1 unexpectedly included an option within the Settings app to seemingly enable Adaptive...
Apple Insider
App Store sales fell, but Apple services revenue will still grow overall
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Analyst Erik Woodring from investment firm Morgan Stanley reported on Monday that net revenue from the App Store dropped 5% in September. He based his report on data from Sensor Tower, a company that tracks app downloads and sales.
Apple Insider
SCOTUS rejects Apple's bid to cancel Qualcomm's 5G patents
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Apple's bid to cancel patents on 5G and wireless tech, as the company faces the possibility of another lawsuit from Qualcomm.
Apple Insider
Apple SIM for iPad cannot be used to activate cellular plans anymore
Owners of cellular iPads are no longer able to use a supplied Apple SIM to activate a data plan for their tablet, forcing users to either use a different physical SIM or move to eSIM. Apple included an Apple SIM with its cellular iPads to allow users to quickly get...
Apple Insider
Rachio abandons HomeKit for its smart garden sprinkler
Rachio has announced that its Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller will no longer support HomeKit after engineers are unable to resolve issues, and is offering refunds to users. The Rachio 3 sprinkler controller added HomeKit support back in 2018. Recently users have been reporting "no response" errors. Since April 2022,...
Apple Insider
How to use your iPhone as a wireless trackpad in iOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — TheiPhone has deep functionality, and an app lets you use it as a wireless trackpad for your Mac. Here's how to do it.
Apple Insider
Kandji gives boost to Apple mobile device management security
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Mobile device management provider Kandji has launched Device Harmony, a platform that aims to add more security to an MDM system that will benefit both enterprise IT and InfoSec teams.
Apple Insider
Get ready to pay to see 4K video on YouTube
YouTube viewers may have to pay if they want high-resolution streams in future, as the video service is testing limiting 4K video resolution to Premium subscribers. A number of users discovered in September that the option to play a YouTube video at 2,160p was restricted, accompanied by text claiming it was a "Premium" feature and to "Tap to upgrade" to it. The change allowed viewing of video at 1,440p and lower, but 4K was off limits for some people.
Apple Insider
Apple Music celebrates 100 million songs
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has announced thatApple Music now features more than 100 million songs, and says 20,000 are being added by artists every day.
Comments / 0