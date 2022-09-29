Previewing U-M vs. Iowa with a Hawkeyes media insider

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

TheWolverine.com caught up with Hawkeye Report’s Tom Kakert to provide insight on Iowa, Michigan Wolverines football‘s next opponent. Kakert broke down the strengths and weaknesses of head coach Kirk Ferentz‘s club, made a final score prediction and more.

We start with a breakdown of Iowa’s starters in all three phases.

Iowa projected starters on offense

• Senior QB Spencer Petras — The third-year starter is the lone signal-caller who has played for Iowa this season. He’s completed 48 of his 94 pass attempts (51 percent) for 524 yards and 1 touchdown with 2 interceptions. His 5.6 yards per attempt rank last in the Big Ten among qualifying quarterbacks. Petras has been pressured on 35.8 percent of his drop-backs and averages 4.2 yards per attempt with 2 interceptions when facing pressure.

• Sophomore RB Gavin Williams — Iowa’s running back depth has been tested so far, but the Hawkeyes’ top three ball carriers — Gavin Williams, Kaleb Johnson and Leshon Williams — are all back. Gavin Williams has played in three games, carrying 25 times for 84 yards (3.4 yards per carry). The other two backs have 2 touchdowns a piece. Johnson is averaging 6 yards per carry and leads the squad with 174 rushing yards.

• Senior FB Monte Pottebaum — Carried 3 times for 6 yards this season. He has an unspectacular 45.4 Pro Football Focus (PFF) run-blocking grade.

• Sophomore WR Arland Bruce IV — Second on the team with 10 catches for 132 yards and 1 touchdown, the Hawkeyes’ lone score through the air. Three of his catches have come between the numbers and 20-plus yards down the field, per PFF. He plays both out wide and in the slot.

• Redshirt freshman WR Brody Brecht — Made 1 reception for 4 yards this season. He’s played only 62 snaps, the 16th-most on the offense, and will make his second start of the season. The Hawkeyes will be without wideout Keagan Johnson (injury), who was second on the team with 18 catches for 352 yards and 2 touchdowns a year ago.

• Senior TE Sam LaPorta — Leads the team with 16 catches for 154 yards. He has a 58.0 PFF run-blocking rating. Last season, he led Big Ten tight ends with 53 receptions, 670 yards, 299 yards after catch, 206 yards after contact and 18 receptions of 15-plus yards.

• Sophomore LT Mason Richman — The 6-foot-6, 308-pounder has opened 16 career games. His 69.8 pass-blocking rating ranks tied for fourth on the team. He’s given up 4 pressures and no sacks this season. He has a 59.7 run-blocking grade.

• Junior LG Nick DeJong — The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder played right tackle last season, starting nine games at the position, before transitioning inside to left guard, where he’s opened four contests this year. His 63.8 PFF run-blocking grade is the second-best among Iowa’s offensive linemen. He has a 57.3 pass-blocking rating, with 4 pressures and no sacks given up.

• Sophomore C Logan Jones — The former defensive lineman and 6-foot-3, 283-pounder is set for his fifth career start at center. He’s graded out at 46.0 in pass protection and 59.8 in run blocking, per PFF. He’s yielded 7 pressures and no sacks.

• Redshirt freshman RG Beau Stephens — The 6-foot-6, 307-pounder has opened four career games. He’s allowed 3 tackles and 7 pressures this year. His 37.9 PFF pass-blocking rating is fourth among Iowa’s starting offensive linemen, and he’s right around average at 63.2 in run blocking.

• Sophomore RT Connor Colby — The 6-foot-6, 308-pounder started 11 games at right guard in 2021 before kicking out to tackle, where he’s begun all four outings this season. His 49.0 overall PFF grade slots 24th on the offense. He’s posted a 22.4 pass-blocking rating and 59.7 run-blocking grade, and given up a team-high 11 pressures and 1 sack.

Iowa projected starters on defense

• Senior DT Noah Shannon — Made 10 tackles, including 2 for loss, and added 2 quarterback hurries. He’s also registered 6 pressures.

• Junior DT Logan Lee — Recorded 16 tackles, including 2.5 behind the line of scrimmage and 1.5 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 1 quarterback hurry and 9 pressures. Sophomore Lukas Van Ness will also rotate in with Shannon and Lee on the interior of the defensive line, and he can play on the edge as well. Van Ness has tallied 14 tackles, 5 stops for loss, 3 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry and a team-high 18 pressures this season. His 78.4 PFF pass-rushing grade leads Iowa.

• Senior DE John Waggoner — Posted 13 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and 11 pressures.

• Senior DE Joe Evans — Registered 16 tackles, 4 stops for loss, 2 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries and 1 safety this season. He’s added 9 pressures while ranking second on the team with a 77.1 PFF pass-rushing rating.

• Senior LB Jack Campbell — Ranked second in the Big Ten with 143 tackles in 2021, and is off to a great start this season, recording a team-high 39 stops (second in the league). He also has 2.5 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hurries, 1 pass breakup and 1 safety. He’s added 5 pressures and has also covered quite a bit, allowing 12 receptions for 74 yards on 14 targets.

• Senior LB Seth Benson — Second on the Iowa team with 30 tackles, while adding 3 quarterback hurries. His 83.5 PFF run-defense grade ranks third on the team (Campbell is second and Van Ness is first).

• Senior Leo/Cash Logan Klemp — The hybrid linebacker/defensive back has played only 30 snaps this season and will rotate with a number of different players at this position, including cornerback Cooper DeJean. Klemp has made 4 tackles this season.

• Sophomore CB Cooper DeJean — The versatile piece is third on the team with 24 tackles, adding a team-high 5 pass breakups and 3 interceptions, including a pick-six last week against Rutgers. His 90.0 coverage grade leads the Hawkeyes and ranks tied for 10th nationally. He’s yielded 11 receptions for 100 yards on 25 targets.

• Senior CB Riley Moss — The fifth-year player was a preseason All-American per Phil Steele. He’s recorded 20 tackles, 2 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble this season. He had 4 interceptions and 5 pass breakups in 2021. He’s allowed 15 receptions for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns on 26 targets this year.

• Senior S Kaevon Merriweather — The Belleville (Mich.) High product has made 17 tackles, including 1 for loss, 1 pass breakup, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble this season. He’s given up just 19 yards and 3 receptions on 8 targets.

• Junior S Quinn Schulte — Tallied 23 tackles and 4 pass breakups, while leading the team with a 90.7 PFF tackling grade. He’s been targeted in coverage 14 times, giving up 8 receptions for 72 yards.

Iowa specialists

• Freshman K Drew Stevens — Made all 4 of his field goal attempts, including a 51-yarder at Rutgers last week. He’s been perfect on PATs. He’s notched 11 touchbacks on 16 kickoffs.

• Junior P Tory Taylor — The Australian has punted 28 times this season, averaging 47.3 yards per attempt, with 12 of 50-plus yards and 17 pins inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He’s twice been named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week this season.

• Freshman KR Kaleb Johnson — The running back has returned 3 kicks for 96 yards this season, including a 61-yarder.

• Sophomore PR Arland Bruce IV — The wideout has returned 10 punts for 69 yards with a 45-yard long.

Where the Iowa offense is improving

Iowa has produced just 5 offensive touchdowns in four games and has been a talking point nationally, but not in a good way. The Hawkeyes are 131st out of 131 teams in total offense, averaging 232.5 yards per game.

“There’s no question that Iowa has struggled scoring points,” Kakert agreed. “Even in the win over Rutgers, the Iowa offense was responsible for 13 of the 27 points. Iowa is still averaging only 17 points a game, which is 120th in Division I football.

“While that is improved from the first two games, the Hawkeye offense is still dead last in all of D1 football in total offense at 232 yards per game. Iowa is also last in first downs made so far this season.”

In typical Iowa fashion, though, the group is improving throughout the season. After gaining a combined 316 total yards in the first two games, a win over South Dakota State and a loss to Iowa State, Iowa put 337 yards on Nevada and 277 yards on Rutgers. Those numbers are nowhere near gaudy, and Nevada is one of the worst teams in the FBS, but it’s still an improvement.

The ground game, especially, has turned things up a notch. Iowa has gained 162 and 129 rushing yards in the last two games, respectively.

“The offense has looked better the last two weeks. Wide receiver Nico Ragaini returned to action and Brody Brecht also has seen his reps ramp up. Keagan Johnson was back for the Nevada game, but injured his hamstring again and will likely be out this Saturday. Still, having more options at wide receiver helps significantly, and also the offensive line has performed better, which has helped the ground game.”

Hawkeyes offense’s biggest weakness

Iowa’s offensive line has been disappointing once again this season — even more so than in 2021 — which is uncharacteristic for a program with a rich tradition for the position group.

The lack of depth at the skill positions and mediocre-to-bad quarterback play haven’t helped, either.

“Most Iowa fans would point to offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, the son of the head coach, and senior quarterback Spencer Petras [as the Iowa offense’s biggest weaknesses],” Kakert said.

“They both certainly have a hand in the struggles, but as we have seen in the last two weeks, the offense improved when they had more than one scholarship wide receiver taking significant snaps, and the offensive line has started to come together and open holes in the ground game.

“For Iowa, it always starts up front. If the offensive line can’t run block effectively, then Iowa is going to struggle. The last two weeks they have run the ball much better and the result is the offense looking better. It’s still not great by any means, but at least it’s not a massive negative that it was the first two weeks of the season. It is worth noting that the last two games were against Nevada and Rutgers, so this weekend will be a step up in class.”

What makes Iowa’s defense great

The Iowa defense couldn’t be more different compared to the offense. On coordinator Phil Parker‘s side of the ball, the Hawkeyes are fast, physical and thrive on opposing offenses’ mistakes. They rank first nationally in scoring defense and sixth in total defense, they have forced 7 turnovers this season (5 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries) and haven’t allowed a rushing touchdown.

“It’s the Phil Parker scheme,” Kakert said of what makes the unit great. “He’s proven to be one of the best defensive coordinators in the country, and his units always seem to be able to create turnovers. Last week Iowa’s defense scored on a pick-six and a fumble recovery. Overall, they have only given up two touchdowns this season.

“Iowa’s defense is really pretty simple and basic. They are fundamentally sound, do their job, and they don’t miss many tackles. They keep plays in front of them, and the goal is to not give up big plays. Iowa forces teams to drive the ball a long way with multiple plays in order to score, and most teams are not patient enough to do that. One of the two touchdowns this year was by Iowa State, who was patient enough to march 99 yards over 21 plays.

“Iowa also has some really talented players. Jack Campbell is a preseason All-American at middle linebacker and cornerback Riley Moss was the defensive back of the year in the Big Ten last season. The defensive line has an emerging star in Lukas Van Ness and Iowa’s other corner, Cooper DeJean, is a playmaker.”

Potential concern for the Iowa defense this week

Iowa had an outstanding defense last season, as well, but that didn’t stop Michigan from hanging 42 points to Iowa’s 3 in the Big Ten championship game. The final score was a bit deceiving, though, with the Wolverines having just 14 points at halftime and struggling to move the ball at times. Still, Michigan’s talent won out, something that could happen in a different environment this Saturday.

“I think team speed would be a concern, along with facing a higher-end quarterback,” Kakert said. “Iowa really hasn’t faced a team with the level of skill players that Michigan has. Iowa State would be close, but Michigan has more depth and talent. As we saw in the Big Ten title game last December, Iowa gave up some big plays and it was largely because of the speed of the Michigan offense.”

Kakert’s final score prediction

“Before the season I did my picks for every game and I had Iowa in an upset win,” Kakert said. “Of course, I also thought that this game would be at night and Kinnick would become a place where top five teams go to die, as Jim Harbaugh said this week.

“But, I’m still going to stick with the upset. Admittedly it’s a bit of a homer pick, but every year Iowa seems to get someone they shouldn’t and this might be the best spot. Young quarterback making his first road start against a defense that turns teams over and Iowa does just enough to win this one, 17-13.”