Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
FDLE: New Hurricane Ian death toll shows 6 deaths in Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida District Medical Examiners confirmed there are now 58 deaths in the state relating to the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release Sunday. In the Tampa Bay region, there is one death reported in Hillsborough County, two...
LIVE UPDATES: Florida Power and Light restores power for 1.6M customers, Biden expected in Florida Wednesday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida up to the Carolinas leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and massive destruction. The National Hurricane Center said the storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall. The center of Ian moved over...
LIVE UPDATES: TECO restores power to 243K customers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
DeSantis: Food, water being distributed in southwest Florida
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke on recovery from Hurricane Ian on Saturday, Oct. 1 from Fort Myers. "There's going to be a lot of work to be [done] to salvage people's homes," DeSantis said as he began speaking to the southwest Florida communities, but the main points included rebuilding and recovery.
Why did the water recede in Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian?
TAMPA, Fla — What happened to the water?. That’s a question many people are still asking days after the water in Tampa Bay receded amid Hurricane Ian. Although the water has since returned, it’s a topic that remains among the most-searched subjects on Google as of Friday afternoon.
Hurricane Ian damage: See and share photos
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area was battered by Hurricane Ian as it made landfall Wednesday, devastating parts of southwest Florida. Recovery efforts are underway now across the state and the cleanup is beginning where it's safe to do so. From trees uprooted to powerlines downed to flooding...
Hillsborough County residents brace for Alafia River flooding
TAMPA, Fla. — While so much of the focus of Hurricane Ian's damage is on the communities hit hard in Southwest Florida, there are some areas still waiting. In Hillsborough County, along the Alafia River are residential neighborhoods. The river is flooded and expected to crest overnight on Friday...
Duke Energy: More than 930K customers have power restored following Hurricane Ian's impacts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many people across the state continue to go without power in their homes due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian across the southwestern Florida region. However, Duke Energy Florida said it is working to get its customer's power restored and the company has done exactly that.
See Sarasota, Manatee water service advisories and shut-off notices
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, water service has been disrupted for many residents in the Tampa Bay area. Two of the hardest hit counties in the region have water service shut off for some communities, while others are in a water boil advisory.
Photos show damage across Florida in wake of Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Floridians are just beginning to access the damage Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Ian, photos show the destruction left behind across the state. Ian left a path of devastation trapping people in their flooded homes and knocking out power. Tampa. In Tampa, officers wasted no...
Skyway Bridge closed due to strong winds from Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) announced on Wednesday morning that the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be closed as the Tampa Bay area feels the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Winds as of Tuesday around 8 a.m. are ranging from 50 to 60 miles per hour and are...
Here's where you can dispose of Ian debris in Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made its way through the Tampa Bay region, homeowners have likely noticed their yards full of debris. As people clean up the storm's mess to keep themselves and others safe, they will need a place to get rid of it. Luckily, several counties...
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, other law enforcement dispatched to help Hurricane Ian relief effort
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies from around the state are sending aid to counties that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. On Thursday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced via a Facebook video that they were sending members of their Marine & Environmental Lands Unit to aid in relief efforts in Charlotte County. The agency says it sent about half its specialized unit's contingent of boats and vehicles.
Florida postal service begins to resume, shipping and logistics lag behind in Ian's wake
TAMPA, Fla — On Thursday, the United States Postal Service (USPS) announced that it is resuming operations at dozens of locations throughout Florida. USPS temporarily suspended service at most locations throughout southern and central Florida due to Hurricane Ian on Tuesday. The postal service provides an updated list of...
Duke Energy announces power restoration times for Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy announced that its estimated time of power restoration for customers in Pasco and Pinellas counties is no later than 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to thousands of people — more than 2.6 million statewide — while it crossed...
Ian aftermath | Some bridges remain closed in the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, several roads and bridges closed due to high winds and flooding. Many residents are understandably concerned about getting around, so 10 Tampa Bay has gathered a list of bridges that are currently closed as of noon Thursday. Below is...
'Reverse storm surge': Photos show Tampa Bay floor, water receded
TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the city of Venice show the exposed floor of Tampa Bay after waters receded prior to Hurricane Ian's expected landfall. Tampa police released images taken along the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter post that,...
NOAA captures Hurricane Ian's landfall from space
FLORIDA, USA — Hurricane Ian first made landfall just after 3 p.m. Wednesday along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa, the National Hurricane Center said. A dramatic video from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows what Ian looked like as it made landfall. The video is...
Help for the hardest hit counties of Lee, Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte now available
TAMPA, Fla. — Video and photos from the several counties in the Tampa Bay area show the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian when it hit the coast of Florida. Lee, Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte counties are among the hardest hit, with widespread damage. High speed winds and flooding have...
