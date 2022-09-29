PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies from around the state are sending aid to counties that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. On Thursday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced via a Facebook video that they were sending members of their Marine & Environmental Lands Unit to aid in relief efforts in Charlotte County. The agency says it sent about half its specialized unit's contingent of boats and vehicles.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO