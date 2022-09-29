ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
breezejmu.org

JMU cross country sets eight personal records at Paul Short Run

JMU cross country earned 796 points and finished 28th of 46 teams Friday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, at the Paul Short Run. The Dukes finished 10 places lower than last year, where they finished 18th of 38 teams, but six runners finished under 22 minutes compared to two runners last year.
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisonburg, VA
Entertainment
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Harrisonburg, VA
breezejmu.org

Inside the locker room: What JMU’s saying ahead of Week 5

JMU’s got “the warm and fuzzies” this week. That’s how head coach Curt Cignetti described the vibe around JMU after its come-from-behind, 32-28 barnburner at The Rock last week against Appalachian State and, as a result, staying on the short list as one of 21 undefeated FBS teams.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU football now 4-0 after Family Weekend win over Texas State

Players slipped and slid all around Bridgeforth Stadium for Saturday afternoon’s Family Weekend football game, and colored ponchos and jackets scattered the stands, fighting through the chilly 53 degree October weather. After the thrilling comeback victory over Appalachian State last week, the desire to keep the Dukes in the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Volleyball splits matches versus reigning Sun Belt finalists

JMU volleyball wins tight match against Texas State. JMU volleyball won a close five set match Friday at Texas State to remain undefeated in Sun Belt play this year (26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-11). The match went back and forth all night long, as the Dukes and Bobcats traded set...
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Pryor
Person
John Mulaney
pagevalleynews.com

‘Beam me up, Scotty’

October 1, 1987 — Scotty beamed up quite a few fans in Luray this week. Actor James Doohan, the broguish engineer on television’s long-running “Star Trek” series and in the four movies it spawned, signed autographs and engaged in friendly chatter with a crowd at the Luray Inn and Conference Center Monday night.
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Continuing a family legacy: ‘Little Italy’ expands in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local favorite restaurant, Little Italy, opened new doors in Harrisonburg on Friday. Sisters Sandra Diaz-Hernandez and Brenda Ayala are the restaurant owners and said this expansion is a continuation of her family’s long legacy in the restaurant industry. “This is a family thing,” Diaz-Hernandez...
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Stand Up Comedy#Improv Comedy#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Comedy Show#Comedy Club#Jmu
pagevalleynews.com

A sad tragedy

October 2, 1890 — The violent death by his own hand of Lewis McHenry Weaver on last Thursday night at his home in this place was one of the most shocking tragedies that ever occurred in this community. The act was committed with a .32 calibre revolver, the ball...
LURAY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Virginia Business

Valley views attract scenic train tours

The views Steve Powell and his employees at Buckingham Branch Railroad see daily while riding the rails inspired him to launch the Virginia Scenic Railway. “There are a lot of people that love railroads, and we love sharing our railroad. It’s a unique way of seeing the Virginia scenery instead of riding on the interstate,” says Powell, the railroad’s president.
STAUNTON, VA
visitstaunton.com

Your Guide to What’s New in Staunton

If you’ve been downtown lately, you’ve probably noticed lots of activity as new businesses finalize their menus and put the final touches on their storefronts. It’s time to celebrate small businesses and the Staunton community by exploring what’s new in downtown Staunton. Here’s the info on new restaurants, shops, and experiences in Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
royalexaminer.com

Missing and endangered person, located by FCSO Bloodhound ‘Bleu”

On September 30, 2022, Deputies responded to the area of Norwich Court in Stephens City for a missing person. A son had reported that his mother, age 74, had left their residence while he was on a Zoom call for his work. The son told the Deputies that his mother was not very mobile and didn’t think she could walk far from the residence. Deputies checked the residence to ensure she was not hiding in the residence, as some people have a tendency to do when having mental health issues.
STEPHENS CITY, VA
ourdavie.com

Making apple butter with the Mennonites

Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy