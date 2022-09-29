Read full article on original website
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and disorderly conduct from JMU students living in the neighborhood, and one woman has organized her neighbors to take action. “It is just something that I am not willing to tolerate in...
breezejmu.org
JMU cross country sets eight personal records at Paul Short Run
JMU cross country earned 796 points and finished 28th of 46 teams Friday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, at the Paul Short Run. The Dukes finished 10 places lower than last year, where they finished 18th of 38 teams, but six runners finished under 22 minutes compared to two runners last year.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 6: Waynesboro vs. Buffalo Gap
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah District rivals Waynesboro and Buffalo Gap clashed in week six.
breezejmu.org
JMU takes down Texas State 40-13 in first-ever Sun Belt home victory
JMU football took on Texas State in the rain to celebrate Family Weekend, its first game since the historic win at App State. The Dukes wasted no time, scoring early, and beat the traveling Bobcats 40-13 to improve to 4-0. JMU cross country finished 28th of 46 teams Friday at...
breezejmu.org
Inside the locker room: What JMU’s saying ahead of Week 5
JMU’s got “the warm and fuzzies” this week. That’s how head coach Curt Cignetti described the vibe around JMU after its come-from-behind, 32-28 barnburner at The Rock last week against Appalachian State and, as a result, staying on the short list as one of 21 undefeated FBS teams.
breezejmu.org
JMU football now 4-0 after Family Weekend win over Texas State
Players slipped and slid all around Bridgeforth Stadium for Saturday afternoon’s Family Weekend football game, and colored ponchos and jackets scattered the stands, fighting through the chilly 53 degree October weather. After the thrilling comeback victory over Appalachian State last week, the desire to keep the Dukes in the...
WHSV
New addiction recovery group hoping to fill need in Shenandoah, Page County
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, there are an average of 1,547 overdose deaths per year in Virginia. To try and help prevent deaths and help those struggling with addiction locally, a new support group has formed in the town of Shenandoah. “We...
breezejmu.org
Volleyball splits matches versus reigning Sun Belt finalists
JMU volleyball wins tight match against Texas State. JMU volleyball won a close five set match Friday at Texas State to remain undefeated in Sun Belt play this year (26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-11). The match went back and forth all night long, as the Dukes and Bobcats traded set...
pagevalleynews.com
‘Beam me up, Scotty’
October 1, 1987 — Scotty beamed up quite a few fans in Luray this week. Actor James Doohan, the broguish engineer on television’s long-running “Star Trek” series and in the four movies it spawned, signed autographs and engaged in friendly chatter with a crowd at the Luray Inn and Conference Center Monday night.
Augusta Free Press
Farm Credit honors Augusta County resident for four decades with the cooperative
Augusta County resident Katrina Davis has retired from Farm Credit of the Virginias after more than four decades with the cooperative. Davis was raised on a beef cattle farm in Augusta County. She joined the association as a loan assistant at the Verona branch in 1982. At the time, she...
WHSV
Continuing a family legacy: ‘Little Italy’ expands in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local favorite restaurant, Little Italy, opened new doors in Harrisonburg on Friday. Sisters Sandra Diaz-Hernandez and Brenda Ayala are the restaurant owners and said this expansion is a continuation of her family’s long legacy in the restaurant industry. “This is a family thing,” Diaz-Hernandez...
breezejmu.org
JMU men’s soccer concedes three in Sun Belt loss to Kentucky
JMU men’s soccer fell to 0-2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play in its 3-1 home loss to No. 5 Kentucky. The Dukes kept the Wildcats scoreless in the first half, but two goals in two minutes, at 53’ and 55’, were too much to overcome. Freshman goalie...
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
pagevalleynews.com
A sad tragedy
October 2, 1890 — The violent death by his own hand of Lewis McHenry Weaver on last Thursday night at his home in this place was one of the most shocking tragedies that ever occurred in this community. The act was committed with a .32 calibre revolver, the ball...
wfxrtv.com
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
For a decade, Front Royal woman ran opiate network with crooked doctor
A Front Royal woman was sentenced to seven years in prison earlier this week for her role in masterminding a pill-mill scheme in Northern Virginia that saw her move tens of thousands of illicit oxycodone pills over the course of a decade.
Virginia Business
Valley views attract scenic train tours
The views Steve Powell and his employees at Buckingham Branch Railroad see daily while riding the rails inspired him to launch the Virginia Scenic Railway. “There are a lot of people that love railroads, and we love sharing our railroad. It’s a unique way of seeing the Virginia scenery instead of riding on the interstate,” says Powell, the railroad’s president.
visitstaunton.com
Your Guide to What’s New in Staunton
If you’ve been downtown lately, you’ve probably noticed lots of activity as new businesses finalize their menus and put the final touches on their storefronts. It’s time to celebrate small businesses and the Staunton community by exploring what’s new in downtown Staunton. Here’s the info on new restaurants, shops, and experiences in Staunton.
royalexaminer.com
Missing and endangered person, located by FCSO Bloodhound ‘Bleu”
On September 30, 2022, Deputies responded to the area of Norwich Court in Stephens City for a missing person. A son had reported that his mother, age 74, had left their residence while he was on a Zoom call for his work. The son told the Deputies that his mother was not very mobile and didn’t think she could walk far from the residence. Deputies checked the residence to ensure she was not hiding in the residence, as some people have a tendency to do when having mental health issues.
ourdavie.com
Making apple butter with the Mennonites
Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
