Read full article on original website
Related
Employee Says OSHA Poster Was Tossed When Workers Began 'Asking Questions'
"I kind of fear for the employees if this basic OSHA info is being suppressed," one commenter said on Reddit.
BBC
Prison service aims to recruit 100 staff despite funding problems
The Northern Ireland Prison Service has said that despite funding problems, it intends to recruit more than 100 staff to keep NI jails running. Its director general, Ronnie Armour, said it would be hiring the staff "in the hope" more money becomes available. "If we stop recruitment we can't run...
U.K.・
Comments / 0