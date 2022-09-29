ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Prison service aims to recruit 100 staff despite funding problems

The Northern Ireland Prison Service has said that despite funding problems, it intends to recruit more than 100 staff to keep NI jails running. Its director general, Ronnie Armour, said it would be hiring the staff "in the hope" more money becomes available. "If we stop recruitment we can't run...
