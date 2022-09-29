With changing leaves and cooler weather in Colorado, October's Local 303 is bound to soundtrack the cozy season with lot's of new music from around the state. This month we have projects of some of Denver's biggest hometown bands! Stelth Ulvang of The Lumineers started up Heavy Gus in 2020 with his wife Dorota Szuta and friend Ryan Dobrowski (Blind Pilot) creating a fresh and exciting album that makes nods to alternative pop band The Breeders from the 90s. Mark Schusterman, keyboardist of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, teamed up with his old bandmate in The Blue Rider, Scott Beck to record some songs as Amlamas, another group born out of isolation during the pandemic with a catchy blend of lo-fi indie roots rock and Motown.

