cpr.org
Industry shake-ups have delayed or canceled many utility solar projects in Colorado, but brighter days could be ahead
Colorado’s energy sector has championed solar energy as a critical tool to help it move away from fossil fuels, as well as safeguard the grid against the worst effects of climate change over the coming decades. But pandemic-related delays and greater scrutiny of international markets have put the United...
cpr.org
This climate-friendly house for Marshall fire victims isn’t a luxury home
If there's one thing Peter and Michelle Ruprecht don't miss about their old home, it's the chills and drafts that would leak in each winter. The couple lived in Superior's Sagamore neighborhood, a middle-class subdivision near the Front Range foothills. The family could feel the winds pick up as gusts blew across drought-parched grasslands toward their home last December.
cpr.org
The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for October 2022
With changing leaves and cooler weather in Colorado, October's Local 303 is bound to soundtrack the cozy season with lot's of new music from around the state. This month we have projects of some of Denver's biggest hometown bands! Stelth Ulvang of The Lumineers started up Heavy Gus in 2020 with his wife Dorota Szuta and friend Ryan Dobrowski (Blind Pilot) creating a fresh and exciting album that makes nods to alternative pop band The Breeders from the 90s. Mark Schusterman, keyboardist of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, teamed up with his old bandmate in The Blue Rider, Scott Beck to record some songs as Amlamas, another group born out of isolation during the pandemic with a catchy blend of lo-fi indie roots rock and Motown.
