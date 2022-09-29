ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

James Franklin on Joey Porter Jr: We show film on how he erases one side of the field

By Andrew Graham
 3 days ago
STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 24, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The value of a lockdown corner is more pronounced than ever and Penn State has one of the best in America in Joey Porter Jr. His head coach, James Franklin, knows not to take this for granted.

On top of his ability to make a play snap-to-snap — Porter has nine passes defensed through four games — he can basically eliminate a whole side of the field for a passing attacking. This, Franklin knows, is an invaluable asset for Penn State.

“But there’s some examples that we showed the team and we showed the defense of really Joey just eliminating a guy and a play — it’s not even an option for the quarterback,” Franklin said. “So yeah, there’s a ton of value in that. Schematically, there’s a ton of value in that. There’s a ton of value in that as a defensive coordinator. It may be what you are able to do, maybe to stop the run that if he didn’t have the confidence, that maybe you were limited in. So those things.”

Penn State has an array of pieces that complement Porter on defense, too. The pass rush is fearsome featuring the usual crop of high-end recruits that the Nittany Lions have consistently brought in. And the rest of the secondary is full of exceptional players like Ji’Ayir Brown, Johnny Dixon and Daequan Hardy.

It’d be one thing if Porter was forcing quarterbacks to one side but that side was poorly defended. Instead, he’s helping the Penn State defense force the hand of their opponent, to their own advantage.

“I think where we’re a little bit different is we have size, speed and experience,” Franklin said. “Where, sometimes you may have a combination of those traits but not all of them. So, it’s extremely valuable. And we don’t take it for granted at all. I think those guys that we are fortunate to be playing with right now, we don’t take them for granted one bit. We talk about them all the time in our staff room. And don’t get me wrong, they still need to develop as well, but they’re doing some really good things.”

The only time Porter has really been gone after repeatedly was the opener against Purdue — and he held up fine. Franklin chalks that aggression up to Purdue sticking to its guns. In that case, getting the ball to wideout Charlie Jones, who leads the country in receptions with 41.

“But I think more times than not, people are going to say, ‘Look, if everything is even, we’d like to go away from this guy.’ Or whatever it may be,” Franklin said.

QB Jack Lambert Commits to Penn State as PWO

Jack Lambert, an unrated QB out of Topsail High School in Topsail, North Carolina, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Lambert is a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who’s had interest from schools such as Appalachian State, Clemson, East Carolina and NC State after attending their camps over the summer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin shows up to local Pennsylvania high school in style

James Franklin took a visit to local Pennsylvania high school. It’s not every day a helicopter lands on the football field. That’s exactly what happened when the Penn State HC showed up at Malvern Prep School on Friday. Coach Franklin was on campus, and met with students and staff briefly.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
esuwarriors.com

No. 2 Field Hockey Suffers First Setback at No. 3 Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG – The second-ranked East Stroudsburg University field hockey team suffered their first loss of the season as No. 3 Shippensburg defeated the Warriors, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Robb Sports Complex. The Warriors drop to 7-1 on the season and 1-1 in the PSAC East, while the...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
State College

Pumpkins Fly at the Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival

The community can participate in free family fun, support a local fire department, and watch pumpkins take flight at the annual Howard Fire Company Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival on October 22. Inspired by pumpkin launches he had seen on television, fire company supporting member and former executive committee...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Tanker tips on Paul Mack Boulevard exit; hazmat responds Friday evening

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Traffic was detoured from entering Route 220 westbound exit off Paul Mack Boulevard Friday evening after a tanker-truck went onto its side. State police and PennDOT blocked access after the spill and a hazmat unit from Eagle Towing and Recovering of Milesburg was on the scene. An unofficial report said the tanker was carrying pesticides but there was no spillage.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
State College

Patton Township Considers Zoning Changes for Toftrees Resort Redevelopment

The owners of Toftrees Golf Resort have requested two zoning regulation changes to accommodate a planned major redevelopment that would significantly upgrade the 50-year-old property in Patton Township. Bob Poole, managing member of resort owner State College Friends, told the Patton Township Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that “the plan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
