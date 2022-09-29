Read full article on original website
Ready Set Demo: Gov. Justice, WVDEP announce 21 communities to receive over $9.2 million to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures
MATOAKA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event today in Matoaka to announce 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia. During the event, Gov. Justice...
As power companies ask for big rate increase, their coal supplies are a major subplot
Analysts in a big rate hike case before West Virginia’s Public Service Commission are questioning whether power companies managed their fuel supplies properly. If the companies had managed their supply better, the analysts conclude, then maybe there wouldn’t be such pressure for a steep rate increase. The companies...
Governor Justice joins Department of Transportation, Tourism to announce new route on West Virginia Mountain Rides program
HAWKS NEST, WV (WOAY) – Yet another scenic route has become a part of a new and unique program in the Mountain State. Mountain Rides is an initiative that was started to designate and promote the state’s natural beauty on scenic roadways. Governor Jim Justice joined the West...
Fall burning season guidelines: Laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Oct. 1 marks the beginning of new burning laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, which comes with its own set of laws and rules. Do you know them? West Virginia In West Virginia, fire restrictions start on Oct. 1 and at the end of the year on Dec. 31. According to the […]
DEP Kicks Off Program To Remove Abandoned Structures
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is set to remove abandoned structures throughout the state’s communities. The new program was created by the West Virginia Legislature in 2021, with more than $9 million being assigned to it last March. It officially kicked off Friday in Mercer County,...
Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of […]
West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
’13 Gives Back’ recognizes the West Virginia National Guard
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a tremendous team effort to help clean up communities in West Virginia that were hit hard by devastating and historic flooding last month. That’s why for the month of September our 13 Gives Back award is going to members of the West Virginia National Guard. Guard members were at […]
West Virginia Governor declares State of Preparedness in all counties
Storms from Hurricane Ian are expected to hit West Virginia Friday night, and ahead of possible flooding and strong winds, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties Friday afternoon.
Late West Virginia icon Woody Williams’ birthday on Sunday
The birthday of late West Virginia icon and the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel "Woody" Williams, is on Sunday. He would have been 99.
West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday. Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
Amendment 3: Should West Virginia’s constitution allow churches to incorporate?
Amendment 3 will ask West Virginia voters whether religious institutions should be allowed to incorporate. West Virginia is the only state in the country that does not allow that. That’s because the state inherited the provision from Virginia and never changed it. Virginia made its own change 20 years ago...
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
DHHR reports 10 more W.Va. COVID-19-related deaths; active cases tick up slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State officials reported 10 more coronavirus-related deaths in West Virginia on Friday, while active virus cases increased about 90. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths in a news release:. a 77-year-old woman from Greenbrier County. a 46-year-old man from...
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increase to 1,233; 10 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 30, 2022, there are currently 1,233 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 10 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,416 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
Ian’s rain arrives, but so far so good for W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — So far so good for West Virginia in handling the rain from what was Hurricane Ian. The residual rain from the storm which blasted Florida and the Carolina coast started to arrive in West Virginia late Friday night and has continued a steady downpour across much of the state. However, despite the amount of rain packed in the storm, high water had not been an issue as of mid-morning Saturday.
Division of Forestry: The Role of a West Virginia Forester
The job of a modern forester blends planning, biology, conservation, management, diplomacy and technology, as well as other areas of essential knowledge. Over the decades, the role has evolved in scope and complexity, shaped by public attitudes toward forests and our environment as a whole. Early in the nation’s history,...
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar now available
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced in a press release Friday. The calendar features paintings of state animals, important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times and articles about how to get...
Did you know there are freshwater jellyfish in West Virginia?
West Virginia has lots of beautiful wildlife, but did you know that includes jellyfish?
