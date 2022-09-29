CHARLESTON, W.Va. — So far so good for West Virginia in handling the rain from what was Hurricane Ian. The residual rain from the storm which blasted Florida and the Carolina coast started to arrive in West Virginia late Friday night and has continued a steady downpour across much of the state. However, despite the amount of rain packed in the storm, high water had not been an issue as of mid-morning Saturday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO