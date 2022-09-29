Read full article on original website
Related
‘Every bit helps’: Lawmakers, advocates strategize on affordable housing in southeastern Vermont
Tiny homes, rehabilitated rentals, investment properties and counterproductive tax structures were all on the agenda at a town hall this week. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Every bit helps’: Lawmakers, advocates strategize on affordable housing in southeastern Vermont.
ftnnews.com
Grand Adirondack Hotel, Lake Placid Reopened
Situated in a coveted space on Lake Placid’s Main Street, the historic Hotel North Woods reopened on August 31, 2022, after a major renovation to unveil a fresh look under a new name: Grand Adirondack Hotel, Lake Placid, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. Conceptualized and managed by the team at...
Casella poised to buy portion of shuttered Rutland college campus
The waste management company intends to use the former College of St. Joseph space to create new offices, a training center and, possibly, short-term employee housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Casella poised to buy portion of shuttered Rutland college campus.
Two Randolph Restaurants Merge Into Kuya's at One Main
Kuya's Sandwiches + Kitchen made a splash with its stellar sandwiches and Filipino flavors when it opened in Randolph in late February 2021. Now, owners Patty and Travis Burns have moved their growing business down the block into the former corner home of One Main Tap & Grill. Kuya's at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Addison Independent
Bristol couple both run for Vermont legislature
For the past three decades, Lloyd and Lynn Dike have enjoyed doing things together. The Bristol couple’s shared interests include square-dancing, spending time with their six grandchildren, and, now, running for public office. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
Once big landmarks, small theme parks no longer have a draw
Adirondack landscape littered with shuttered attractions. The first time Bob Carroll visited Gaslight Village, a theme park in the heart of Lake George that captivated visitors with its vaudeville-inspired entertainment, a magician invited him onstage and made him float in midair. Enthralled by the trick, the boy knew it wouldn’t be his last time on the park’s main stage.
Addison Independent
Zen and the art of monster pumpkins
Ethan Nelson has been growing huge pumpkins around these parts since he saw Dan Boyce’s Vermont-record, one-ton pumpkin in 2018. It’s become more than a pastime for the Brandon resident. “Growing giant pumpkins is a radically joyful act in the face of overwhelming existential darkness,” he said.
Vermonters Celebrate the First Day of Legal Cannabis Sales
Caesar Wright strode out of FLORA Cannabis on Saturday morning and lifted his arms like a victorious boxer before a cheering crowd. After driving for 90 minutes from Morrisville, then waiting two hours more, Wright made the inaugural purchase of legal weed at the Middlebury retailer, one of three stores to open on the first day of Vermont’s adult-use cannabis market. He dropped $105 on containers filled with "Diesel Dosi" and "Ice Cream Cake" after sniffing samples of the strains on a sleek display counter.
RELATED PEOPLE
mymalonetelegram.com
Honor Flight makes last trip of 2022
MALONE — Five area veterans loaded up for the last North Country Honor Flight of the year Friday, gathering in Malone before being escorted to the Plattsburgh International Airport by a motorcyle contingent, law enforcement, and first responders for their flight to Washington, D.C. to view war memorial none have yet seen in person.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Poppy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a dog with lots of energy, meet Poppy!. This pup is waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find her forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Poppy.
mynbc5.com
Essex home fire spreads to nearby car and barn
ESSEX, Vt. — Firefighters in Essex responded to a structure fire around 8 p.m. Friday. The Westford Fairfax fire departments also responded to the scene at Maple Tree Lane. When crews arrived the flames had spread to a nearby vehicle and barn. Crews were able to save the barn....
WCAX
Beta announces St. Albans expansion plans
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Beta Technologies, Vermont’s multi-million dollar electric aerospace startup, is expanding to St. Albans. Franklin County officials say they are banking on the company to bring high-paying jobs to the area. Beta officials announced Thursday that they are taking over the old Energizer battery facility...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Help Needed Finding Missing Teen from Peru, New York Last Seen on Thursday
Authorities are asking for help from the public locating a missing teenager who has not been seen for several days. Troopers were called to a home on Davern Road in the Clinton county town of Peru, New York at approximately 8:49pm on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 for a report of a missing person.
Plainfield's Main Street Bridge Will Close for the Month of October
Starting on Saturday, October 1, the lone bridge leading into the sleepy town of Plainfield will be closed to traffic for repairs that will take about four weeks to complete. The 95-year-old bridge has needed resurfacing for years. Overhaul of the bridge deck, which has been corroded by salt and water, was initially to start in mid-July. Earlier plans that aimed to keep one lane of the bridge open during construction have been changed.
Colchester Sun
City council votes 4 to 1 to approve resolution of appreciation for Brad Luck and Wendy Hysko and the work they did as interim co-managers
ESSEX JUNCTION — Brad Luck and Wendy Hysko made history as the interim co-managers who guided the Village of Essex Junction through the municipal transition of becoming a city. Sept. 14 was their last official day as co-managers, and Regina Mahony was welcomed into her role as city manager.
WCAX
3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington. It happened on King Street Sept. 17. The men are accused of wearing masks, holding the student at gunpoint, forcing him to undress and then robbing him. Michael Chea, 24, of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
glensfallschronicle.com
Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel
Sean Quirk intends to exit the bar business and turn King Neptune’s in Lake George Village into a five-room hotel that he hopes could charge upwards of $1,000 a night. “I feel that because it’s lakefront and offering the dockage with a slip, I think there’s gonna be a draw,” Mr. Quirk told The Chronicle Tuesday afternoon.
miltonindependent.com
Milton committee to discuss possible Brault property recreation facility at Monday’s selectboard meeting
A Milton committee tasked with exploring the possibility of a multipurpose recreation facility in Milton will be presenting their findings to the selectboard at Monday’s meeting. On Oct. 3 the Committee for Evaluating Suitability of Existing Town Property and 10 Acre Parcel Owned by the Brault Family Trust for...
Dartmouth
Luke Veenhuis, Thayer School of Engineering researcher, dies at age 30
Veenhuis was a software engineer and worked on an artificial intelligence project designed to aid doctors in developing treatment plans. Luke Veenhuis, a research assistant and software engineer at the Thayer School of Engineering, died this weekend at home in Wisconsin over the weekend, College President Phil Hanlon wrote in an email on Thursday.
Comments / 0