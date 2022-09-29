ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Gov. Cooper, emergency officials give NC State of Emergency update ahead of Ian’s impact

By Ashley Anderson, Kathryn Hubbard
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following his declaration of a State of Emergency on Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper and emergency management officials are providing updates to the state’s efforts to prepare for impacts of Ian expected to start Friday.

PREVIOUS | Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

North Carolinians can expect heavy rainfall and possible flooding along with tornadoes on Friday and Saturday from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which triggered a Tropical Storm Warning in central North Carolina on Thursday.

In his announcement Wednesday, Cooper said the State of Emergency Response Team will activate at the State Emergency Operation center in Raleigh on Thursday.

The Center will move to 24-hour operations on Friday.

The Governor has also activated about 80 members of the National Guard to assist if needed.

North Carolina is expected to see two to five inches of rain later this week, but five to seven inches or more is possible near the coast and the Blue Ridge Escarpment. Rainfall totals can lead to flash flooding, landslides in the mountains and river rises.

Winds, isolated tornadoes, minor coastal flooding and hazardous marine conditions are also possible toward the end of the week as Ian moves through the state.

Gov. Cooper and state officials advise residents to take these tips into consideration:

  • Have multiple ways to receive emergency information, including watches and warnings. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on a cell phone and download a weather app.
  • Have an emergency plan.
  • Gather some emergency supplies or refresh an emergency kit. Visit ReadyNC.gov for info on how to build an emergency kit.
  • If people live at the coast, be aware if you live in a coastal evacuation zone. Visit KnowYourZone.nc.gov to see if you are located in a pre-determined evacuation zone. Learn your zone and listen for it if evacuations are ordered by local governments.

For additional information on weather preparation and power outages, click here . For current travel conditions, visit DriveNC.gov .

