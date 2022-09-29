Read full article on original website
Duluth Among 5 Minnesota Cities Named Best Small College Towns in America
Getting national recognition for the place many in the Northland call home is always great and residents of Duluth received just that recently when a study was done to determine the best small college towns in America. The study was done by Preply, an online learning platform. They note that...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Spirit Mountain In Duluth Is Hiring For Winter Positions
Many of us are enjoying fall or maybe still hoping that summer lasted for just a few more days, but the folks at Spirit Mountain are thinking of cold weather and lots of snow. With that, they need seasonal employees and are hoping to hire up to 300 people in all. If you are someone that enjoys being outdoors they have positions available inside too.
Make It Count – Important Dates For Absentee Voters In Superior
It's your right - and your ballot - make it count. As the City of Superior gets ready for the general election that's coming up on Tuesday, November 8, they're alerting the public about important upcoming dates; these dates are especially important for people planning to vote by absentee ballot.
Is This Home The Most Haunted Estate In Minnesota?
There are many haunted estates throughout the great state of Minnesota; from Glensheen in Duluth, to the Warden's House in Stillwater. However, some say the most haunted home is located elsewhere. Growing up, I've always been fascinated with the supernatural and the unknown. I've also had quite a few unexplainable...
DNR to Euthanize Up to 300 Geese on St. Louis River in Duluth
Both the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of Natural Resources have been been working to restore 275 acres of wild rice to the St. Louis River. However, a big thing standing in the way of a bountiful wild rice harvest are gaggles of geese. The geese have become such a problem...
Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022
The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
Why Are Duluth Police Officers Wearing Pink Patches?
During the month of October, you may see some Duluth Police officers wearing pink patches on their uniforms, here's why. For the second year, the Duluth Police Department is participating in the Pink Patch Project, this campaign is a collaboration between various police and public safety agencies to help the fight against all types of cancer.
Traffic Changes Coming For I-35 In Duluth Starting in October
Whether you drive it every day as part of your commute or you just pass through once in a while, this is the road construction news many have been waiting for: The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that they will be making lane shifts for I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange Project.
Duluth’s Blatnik Bridge Northbound Lanes To Close October 5, Tied To Garfield Avenue Work
Drivers who use the Blatnik Bridge will want to know about a short-term closure that could affect their route this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting that the northbound lanes of the Blatnik Bridge will close to all traffic on Wednesday, October 5 during the early morning hours - just prior to the kick off of the morning commute. The northbound lanes of I-535/the Blatnik Bridge will be closed from 1:00 AM to 5:00 AM.
Barkers Island Boat Launch In Superior Closing October 3-7
Boaters looking to sneak in a little more time on the water this season will want to know about a launch site closure in Superior. The City of Superior is alerting users of the boat launch site that's located on Barkers Island about a temporary week-long closure. The boat launch will be closed to all users from Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7.
Take The Lazy Observer Car Fall Foliage Tour In Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin
While fall is the precursor to the cold, ice, and snow of a Northland winter, it brings a lot of beauty with it. The change in temperatures brings a change of colors in the trees around the region. While some think you have to hike deep into the forest to enjoy the beauty autumn has to offer, you can actually enjoy quite a bit right from your car.
Will We See Any Impacts From Hurricane Ian In Duluth + Superior?
You've likely heard about Hurricane Ian by now. The massive storm is set to hit Florida very soon. (At the time of writing, it had yet to make landfall but was headed that way.) While it may seem impossible for a tropical storm or hurricane to make it all the...
Remembering The Old Playfront Castle In Duluth & Where To Find Ones Like It
Remember the old wooden castle at Playfront park in Duluth? A few similar ones still exist today if you're willing to do a little road trip for it. Some of my best childhood memories took place at this park. No amount of splinters could stop me from having the time of my life. I remember begging my parents countless times to bring me to Playfront. Even in high school my friends and I would play capture the flag at the park.
How To Get The Most Out Of Shorter Duluth and Superior Fall Days
As fall creeps in to the Twin Ports it means cooler temps, the leaves changing, and less hours of daylight. The latter is always a major bummer for me. I don't much like leaving for work when it's dark and getting home when it's that way, so how can we make the most out of less daylight hours this time of year?
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
Fundraiser Started for Duluth Veteran Who Lost All in Recent Medical Equipment Fire
Recently, the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building in Duluth suffered a total loss due to fire. The fire not only damaged their business, but it also severely damaged that a Duluth veteran called home. Mark Winans lost everything in the fire and now a GoFundMe drive has been started to...
A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date
Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
Prepare For Winter! Duluth, Superior Area to Receive First Freeze of Fall Season
Fall officially began on September 22 and soon the Northland will receive its first widespread freeze of the season. After a windy Sunday, the National Weather Service in Duluth says overnight temperatures will soon be dropping to the point where residents should start preparing for winter. The National Weather service...
Video Shows Surfers At Park Point In September – A Gnarly, Cold Experience
When you think of surfing, usually a warm sunny beach comes to mind. You don't generally think of Duluth Minnesota on a cloudy, cold, windy day. However, around here that seems to be when you take notice of people grabbing their surfboards and hitting the waves. Many come from around the region to Lake Superior, and this time of year brings some of our best rolling waves.
