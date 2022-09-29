ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WI

Spirit Mountain In Duluth Is Hiring For Winter Positions

Many of us are enjoying fall or maybe still hoping that summer lasted for just a few more days, but the folks at Spirit Mountain are thinking of cold weather and lots of snow. With that, they need seasonal employees and are hoping to hire up to 300 people in all. If you are someone that enjoys being outdoors they have positions available inside too.
DULUTH, MN
Is This Home The Most Haunted Estate In Minnesota?

There are many haunted estates throughout the great state of Minnesota; from Glensheen in Duluth, to the Warden's House in Stillwater. However, some say the most haunted home is located elsewhere. Growing up, I've always been fascinated with the supernatural and the unknown. I've also had quite a few unexplainable...
MINNESOTA STATE
Why Are Duluth Police Officers Wearing Pink Patches?

During the month of October, you may see some Duluth Police officers wearing pink patches on their uniforms, here's why. For the second year, the Duluth Police Department is participating in the Pink Patch Project, this campaign is a collaboration between various police and public safety agencies to help the fight against all types of cancer.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth’s Blatnik Bridge Northbound Lanes To Close October 5, Tied To Garfield Avenue Work

Drivers who use the Blatnik Bridge will want to know about a short-term closure that could affect their route this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting that the northbound lanes of the Blatnik Bridge will close to all traffic on Wednesday, October 5 during the early morning hours - just prior to the kick off of the morning commute. The northbound lanes of I-535/the Blatnik Bridge will be closed from 1:00 AM to 5:00 AM.
DULUTH, MN
Barkers Island Boat Launch In Superior Closing October 3-7

Boaters looking to sneak in a little more time on the water this season will want to know about a launch site closure in Superior. The City of Superior is alerting users of the boat launch site that's located on Barkers Island about a temporary week-long closure. The boat launch will be closed to all users from Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7.
SUPERIOR, WI
Remembering The Old Playfront Castle In Duluth & Where To Find Ones Like It

Remember the old wooden castle at Playfront park in Duluth? A few similar ones still exist today if you're willing to do a little road trip for it. Some of my best childhood memories took place at this park. No amount of splinters could stop me from having the time of my life. I remember begging my parents countless times to bring me to Playfront. Even in high school my friends and I would play capture the flag at the park.
DULUTH, MN
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
DULUTH, MN
A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date

Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
Video Shows Surfers At Park Point In September – A Gnarly, Cold Experience

When you think of surfing, usually a warm sunny beach comes to mind. You don't generally think of Duluth Minnesota on a cloudy, cold, windy day. However, around here that seems to be when you take notice of people grabbing their surfboards and hitting the waves. Many come from around the region to Lake Superior, and this time of year brings some of our best rolling waves.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

