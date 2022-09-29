Read full article on original website
Disaster aid to Florida will expand in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
©2022 The News Service of Florida. TALLAHASSEE — A major-disaster declaration that President Joe Biden issued early Thursday will be expanded to more areas as Florida tries to recover from Hurricane Ian, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday. “We are here to support this...
A poll says Floridians want the government to act on climate change
Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NEWS_ClimateChangeV.wav. 63% of Florida voters want the government to act on climate change. A new poll finds that climate is now the number 4 issue in Florida. The poll was analyzed by the Environmental Defense Fund. The Fund’s Dawn Shirreffs said, ‘this poll shows that even in this divisive political environment, Floridians want action.” The poll also found that a majority of Floridians support policies that increase solar energy, electric vehicles and energy independence.
Hurricane Ian causes two deaths in Hardee County
Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NEWS_FloodinginHardeeV.wav. In Hardee County, Hurricane Ian claimed two lives. Many Hardee communities are flooded. Hardee County is east of Manatee County and only has 25,000 people. But more than 99 percent of them were without power Friday morning. The Hardee County newspaper The Herald-Advocate reports there have been two deaths. One was a medical incident during the storm in which emergency crews couldn’t respond because of high winds. The other body was found as rescuers searched a flooded community.
