Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for realtor Ashleigh Jones

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Alabama Salvation Army Angel Tree Applications are Open Now
The countdown to Christmas is underway and The Salvation Army feels that “every child deserves to experience the Joy of Christmas morning.” Angel Tree program has provided gifts for children around the county since 1979. Over 800 children in need within our area have been provided with toys...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Gadsden/Etowah Chamber hosts women’s conference
Photo: Ladies at one table at the women’s conference September 23 pose for a photo during their art session. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger) The Gadsden/Etowah Chamber of Commerce hosted its seventh annual Advancing Women to the Top conference at the Gadsden Museum of Art on September 23. This year’s theme was...
WSFA
Hundreds line up at mobile food pantry in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation and high grocery costs are continuing to impact hundreds of families in the River Region. It’s why rows of cars lined up for a chance to get some free groceries at a food drive in Montgomery on Friday. Once a month for the past...
Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community. Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
birminghamtimes.com
Railroad Park to Host Large Scale Picnic on Sun. to Celebrate Birmingham
Protective presents Picnic at Railroad Park on Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly community celebration will feature stellar food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham. “Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s front lawn that afternoon to enjoy the music, food, and community atmosphere,”...
wvtm13.com
Wreath-laying ceremony honors life of Birmingham's first black television reporter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — People gathered in Birmingham to remember a broadcasting pioneer who helped pave the way for future journalists in Central Alabama. Learn more about the life of Carl Daniels in the video above.
Cooper Green Mercy hospital: 50 years of taking care of the needy and a plan for the future
Cooper Green Mercy Health Services, the facility that has cared for Jefferson County’s underserved population, is celebrating its 50th year this fall—and at the same time preparing for the next 50 and beyond with a brand new $120 million, five-story building. One word usually comes to mind for...
Coming soon: Seven restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area
Hearing about the opening of a new restaurant or bar is almost always refreshing news, particularly given the tumultuous past two years of closings, labor shortages, and food prices. While there won’t be a “back to normal” in the restaurant industry for the foreseeable future, restaurateurs are doing their best to forge ahead. At least five new restaurants have opened in the Birmingham area in the past month. Looking forward to adding more restaurants to your list? Look out for these upcoming eateries and bars.
RELATED PEOPLE
shelbyal.com
The Patch at Helena Hollow
Helena Hollow is a family owned & operated farm with years of history & memories waiting to be made by others! Tickets for "The Patch" can be purchased online or in person.
Flying Magazine
Sweet Home Alabama: New Aviation High School Takes Flight
AAHS students enjoy a free aviation-centric education. [Courtesy:Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School]. The ongoing pilot shortage has energized the conversation about how to best fill the need for aviation professionals. Airlines are ramping up recruitment efforts, raising salaries, and even opening-up their own flight academies in the hopes of filling staffing gaps. While tapping into the existing pilot pool is important, some educational institutions are focused on cultivating a new generation of aviation professionals. The team at Alabama Aviation and Aerospace High School (AAHS) has taken on that challenge.
birminghamtimes.com
Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic
As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
Thursday Scoreboard For AHSAA Football
Calhoun County, AL –Here are Thursday night’s high school football scores from around the state. **When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] Milo’s holds burger-eating contest for Sylacauga’s Hometown Heroes
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Milo’s Hamburgers held a burger-eating competition earlier in the week, and one of Sylacauga’s Hometown Heroes showed just how quickly you need to eat in order to be a First Responder. The table was set for any law enforcement officers, paramedics, or firefighters located...
Alabama rare liquor lottery: Sign ups start Oct. 3; list of participating ABC locations
Sign ups for Alabama’s liquor lottery are in October. The Alabama Beverage Control Board holds the limited release event each year, giving buyers an opportunity for a chance to purchase in-demand and often limited release liquors. The lottery is open only to Alabamians 21 years old and older and...
wbrc.com
Firefighters battle fires in Jefferson and Shelby County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Forestry Commission says they’re working a 200 acre fire that started out as a five acre fire Thursday morning, September 29, 2022. The fire started in the 2600 block of County Road 51. Coleen Vansant with the Alabama Forestry Commission says a bulldozer was brought in from Talladega to plow a line around the fire in an attempt to get it under control. We’re told four firefighters are fighting that fire.
wbrc.com
Birmingham family physician says more flu cases expected this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flu season is approaching quickly and health experts believe we’ll see more flu cases this year than the past few. Dr. Erin DeLaney says she expects there to be more cases this flu season, mainly because the precautions many took during the COVID-19 pandemic have softened. For example, less people are masking and staying home nowadays than the past couple years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works customers react to a potential 8.3% rate hike in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a Birmingham Water Works customer, you may soon see a significant jump in your bill. The Water Works board is considering raising your rates by an average of 8.3% for next year and it could be an even higher rate for some households.
Village Living
Garbage service changes begin this month
Amwaste will begin providing garbage service for the city of Mountain Brook beginning Oct. 1. There will be two collections weekly at the curb, and collections will be done Monday through Saturday. The first collection may include both household garbage and recycling. Materials collected in the first pickup will be...
wbrc.com
Find out if you’re owed money simply by searching your name
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There might be money with your name on it sitting in a vault in Montgomery. “We have unclaimed property from 1971 going forward, it never goes away, we hold it in perpetuity,” said Mike Myers, Director, Unclaimed Property Division, Alabama State Treasury. There’s more...
WSFA
Montgomery police to make ‘special announcement’ at 1 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special announcement.”. According to a release from the department, Chief Darryl Albert will give this announcement from inside the Criminal Investigation Division. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage on our...
Comments / 0