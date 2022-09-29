Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
Shreveporters flock to 46th annual Red River Revel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of Shreveport’s most anticipated events is back at Festival Plaza - the Red River Revel!. Hundreds gathered downtown to listen to some tunes, grab a bite to eat and look at some artwork. Festival-goers always enjoy the fun-filled event but for some the festivities are more of an opportunity.
arklatexweekend.com
October Ark-La-Tex concerts you don’t want to miss
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Click on the concert name to be taken to event and ticket page. This is a kid-friendly and free concert by the Marshall Symphony Orchestra. Listen to some of your favorite children’s movie songs. Location - East side of the courthouse in downtown Marshall.
KTBS
Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation partners with the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra to host a weekend of concerts
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra to host a weekend of concerts October 1 and 2. All of the concerts are free and open to the public. The “Tiny Tot” concerts will feature the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, performing themed music. Children...
Another Platinum Selling Rock Band Starts Work In Shreveport
Shreveport social media went crazy earlier this week when stories of Smashing Pumpkins' singer Billy Corgan hanging out in town were posted. According to multiple posts, Billy Corgan was hanging out at various places around town, and helping to stimulate the Shreveport economy by purchasing vinyl at local record shop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legendary guitarist and Louisiana native James Burton confirms kidney cancer diagnosis
Iconic guitarist, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, and Louisiana native James Burton says he has been diagnosed with kidney cancer.
KTBS
Centennial Celebration for South Highlands Elementary School
SHREVEPORT, La. - One Shreveport elementary school celebrated one hundred years of serving the community on Saturday. The South Highlands Elementary "Centennial Celebration" brought back alumni, as well as former teachers. Staff and principals took a walk down memory lane and marked the momentous occasion with campus tours, a ceremony, food trucks and more.
KSLA
Stem Saturday being held at David Raines Community Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Stem Saturday is being held in Shreveport to introduce children to the power of chemistry. On Saturday, October 1, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., STEM Shreveport-Bossier is hosting its STEM Saturday event at the David Raines Community Center, located at 2920 Round Grove Lane, Shreveport. This event is free to attend.
10 Foods to Try at the Revel in Shreveport This Year
The Red River Revel is back in Shreveport for another amazing run. This is the 46th year for this amazing fall festival in our community and will attract artists and vendors from all around the country. The music lineup is also spectacular. You have a new option to pay for everything this year. You can buy a wrist band that you can load money onto to make buying items easier. Coupons are $1 each and you can have that money loaded onto your bracelet based on what you want.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Shreveport-Bossier gaming market not rolling over in defeat despite Oklahoma casino competition
SHREVEPORT, La. -- In Louisiana, the state’s 24 casinos brought in $2.9 billion from 2020 to 2021. But here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, there’s been a noticeable decline. The local market is currently down about 13% compared to 2021. It’s an issue watch closely by the Louisiana...
KTBS
It's STEM Saturday in Shreveport, students can build a chemical clock for free
SHREVEPORT, La. - Saturday, October 1st, is STEM Saturday. Students K- 12th grade will learn all about endothermic and exothermic reactions and how the use of molecules and compounds cause different reactions in their experiments. Scholars will get the chance to build their own chemical clock. All required materials will...
KSLA
Love Does Ministry collecting donations for Coat and Heater Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church is launching their Love Does Coat and Heater Drive to help prepare people in need for the winter. Multiple drop-off locations are available to donate for Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church’s (SMBX) coat and heater drive. SMBC aims to help anyone of any age or size person which is not equipped for the cold.
q973radio.com
Another Odd Boom Heard in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood
You may remember reading about an odd rumbling sound booming through Shreveport a couple of weeks ago. This morning, another loud and extremely unsettling sound has residents talking. Now before we dive in, let me say that I live in Broadmoor, and am active within the Broadmoor neighborhood Facebook group....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
LSUS Athletic Department starts High Five Fridays
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's High Five Friday! The LSUS athletic department has started a new community initiative called, High Five Friday. Every Friday one of the LSUS sports teams will go to an elementary school in Shreveport or Bossier City before school starts. The Pilots will be in the drop off pool to greet students and give them high fives as they head to class.
KTBS
Southwood @ Haughton
Haughton - 37 Join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Lander's Scores & Highlights Show. Count on Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the entire KTBS 3 Sports Team to fan out across the ArkLaTex each week capturing the best highlights on the field. Also, don't miss out on the exclusive coverage on the KTBS 3 Friday Football Fever Facebook page. Keep up with local, regional and national sports headlines on the sports section of ktbs.com, complete with schedules and scores from the ArkLaTex. Be sure and follow the KTBS Sports Twitter feed and download our mobile app to make sure you get the final scores of those key games. Of course the KTBS 3 Storm Team is there to help you prepare for the game with the latest conditions so you know what to wear and bring. Click here for the latest forecast. Finally, don't forget to share your practice, game and fans photos with the world by sending them to pics@ktbs.com and use #3Fever on social media.
q973radio.com
Fire Damages “Gucci Brookshires” in Shreveport
It’s known as the Gucci Brookshires.. the one on Line Avenue in Shreveport – and a fire broke out inside it Friday night!. According to KTBS-TV, arson is suspected. They’re reporting that the fire started in the paper towel isle and quickly spread. The store and other stores in the shopping center on Line Avenue in Shreveport were evacuated!
KTBS
Lawsuit filed to stop further demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. – Friends of Fairgrounds Field LLC and John Lowe filed suit against the city of Shreveport and Henderson Construction today, asking a judge to stop further demolition of Fair Grounds Field. The petition asks for a temporary restraining order and injunction. It’s not yet been signed by...
KTBS
Resident missing from retirement center in Bienville Parish
ARCADIA, La. - The search is on in Bienville Parish for an elderly man who walked away from a retirement center on Saturday, Sept. 24. Ronald Colwort, 84, is 5'7" and weighs between 150-160 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue long sleeve plaid button up shirt and black tennis shoes. Colwort reportedly suffers from dementia.
q973radio.com
Adult Happy Meals Are Coming To Shreveport McDonalds??
Remember when full-grown adults were acting all proud about their #adulting? Looks like that trend has done a full one-eighty . . . because soon adults in Shreveport-Bossier can get a HAPPY MEAL.. and ADULT HAPPY MEAL! LOL. McDonald’s is about to start selling ADULT HAPPY MEALS. They’ll hit the...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Bossier, Plain Dealing fall
Don’t judge the Bossier Bearkats’ effort Thursday night against the Northwood Falcons by the final score. The Bearkats lost the District 1-4A game at Memorial Stadium 48-14. But there were some bright spots. The Bearkats twice drove inside the Northwood 30 but couldn’t convert. The first time an...
KTBS
Boil advisory issued for a small area of Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers along Hilton Drive just north of I-20 and along and east of Airline Drive between Old Minden Road and I-20. At approximately 12:00 a.m., COBC crews responded to a 12” water main break at the intersection of Airline Drive and I-20. The water main break was caused by a contractor performing work near a city water main. Currently, customers within this area are without water as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 12:00 p.m.
Comments / 0