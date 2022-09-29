Read full article on original website
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Duluth Among 5 Minnesota Cities Named Best Small College Towns in America
Getting national recognition for the place many in the Northland call home is always great and residents of Duluth received just that recently when a study was done to determine the best small college towns in America. The study was done by Preply, an online learning platform. They note that...
Is This Home The Most Haunted Estate In Minnesota?
There are many haunted estates throughout the great state of Minnesota; from Glensheen in Duluth, to the Warden's House in Stillwater. However, some say the most haunted home is located elsewhere. Growing up, I've always been fascinated with the supernatural and the unknown. I've also had quite a few unexplainable...
Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022
The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
Spirit Mountain In Duluth Is Hiring For Winter Positions
Many of us are enjoying fall or maybe still hoping that summer lasted for just a few more days, but the folks at Spirit Mountain are thinking of cold weather and lots of snow. With that, they need seasonal employees and are hoping to hire up to 300 people in all. If you are someone that enjoys being outdoors they have positions available inside too.
Douglas County Plans 11% Increase In Budgeted Expenses For 2023
Even without any additional programs or spending initiatives built in, the 2023 budget for Douglas County looks like it will see an increase in the expenses column; the preliminary numbers that were reviewed by the Administration Committee plan for an 11% increase in expenses. At the bottom line, the 2023...
Why Are Duluth Police Officers Wearing Pink Patches?
During the month of October, you may see some Duluth Police officers wearing pink patches on their uniforms, here's why. For the second year, the Duluth Police Department is participating in the Pink Patch Project, this campaign is a collaboration between various police and public safety agencies to help the fight against all types of cancer.
DNR to Euthanize Up to 300 Geese on St. Louis River in Duluth
Both the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of Natural Resources have been been working to restore 275 acres of wild rice to the St. Louis River. However, a big thing standing in the way of a bountiful wild rice harvest are gaggles of geese. The geese have become such a problem...
Duluth Wins 2022 ‘Best in Glass’ Award for Best-Tasting Drinking Water in Minnesota
Duluthians are no strangers to hearing how good the drinking is in the area. I hear it from visitors and even breweries like Bent Paddle who say that having such great water makes a big difference in brewing tasty, quality beer. It can be easy to take for granted how...
Take The Lazy Observer Car Fall Foliage Tour In Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin
While fall is the precursor to the cold, ice, and snow of a Northland winter, it brings a lot of beauty with it. The change in temperatures brings a change of colors in the trees around the region. While some think you have to hike deep into the forest to enjoy the beauty autumn has to offer, you can actually enjoy quite a bit right from your car.
Remembering The Old Playfront Castle In Duluth & Where To Find Ones Like It
Remember the old wooden castle at Playfront park in Duluth? A few similar ones still exist today if you're willing to do a little road trip for it. Some of my best childhood memories took place at this park. No amount of splinters could stop me from having the time of my life. I remember begging my parents countless times to bring me to Playfront. Even in high school my friends and I would play capture the flag at the park.
Barkers Island Boat Launch In Superior Closing October 3-7
Boaters looking to sneak in a little more time on the water this season will want to know about a launch site closure in Superior. The City of Superior is alerting users of the boat launch site that's located on Barkers Island about a temporary week-long closure. The boat launch will be closed to all users from Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7.
Salvation Army Thrift Store In Superior In Danger Of Closing, Needs Shoppers
It truly is a cycle and one that so many in the community depends upon. The Salvation Army Thrift Store location on Belknap Street in Superior is facing the realities that many other businesses are: Increasing costs, staff shortages, reduced hours, and finding ways to expand its customer base. The...
Traffic Changes Coming For I-35 In Duluth Starting in October
Whether you drive it every day as part of your commute or you just pass through once in a while, this is the road construction news many have been waiting for: The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that they will be making lane shifts for I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange Project.
How To Get The Most Out Of Shorter Duluth and Superior Fall Days
As fall creeps in to the Twin Ports it means cooler temps, the leaves changing, and less hours of daylight. The latter is always a major bummer for me. I don't much like leaving for work when it's dark and getting home when it's that way, so how can we make the most out of less daylight hours this time of year?
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
Duluth Police Department Joins Statewide Seat Belt Law Enforcement Campaign
The Duluth Police Department announced this week they are part of statewide campaign to make sure motorists are following Minnesota's seat belt laws. Statistics have consistently shown that buckling up saves lives and the message from Minnesota law enforcement agencies is loud and clear: Buckle Up. Seat Belts Are Not Optional. To make sure motorists are getting the message, they are increasing seat belt patrols.
Watch Superior, Wisconsin High School Sophomore Earn American Idol Silver Ticket
Every singer dreams of getting that big break that allows them to bring their talent and their love of music to everyone. For Superior High School Sophomore Belle Modeen, that break may have arrived on Tuesday. Even better, it was all one big surprise that was pulled off by our media partners at WDIO-TV.
Fundraiser Started for Duluth Veteran Who Lost All in Recent Medical Equipment Fire
Recently, the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building in Duluth suffered a total loss due to fire. The fire not only damaged their business, but it also severely damaged that a Duluth veteran called home. Mark Winans lost everything in the fire and now a GoFundMe drive has been started to...
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road
Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
