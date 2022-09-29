ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Northland FAN 106.5

Is This Home The Most Haunted Estate In Minnesota?

There are many haunted estates throughout the great state of Minnesota; from Glensheen in Duluth, to the Warden's House in Stillwater. However, some say the most haunted home is located elsewhere. Growing up, I've always been fascinated with the supernatural and the unknown. I've also had quite a few unexplainable...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Superior, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Superior, WI
Government
City
Superior, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Bayfield, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Spirit Mountain In Duluth Is Hiring For Winter Positions

Many of us are enjoying fall or maybe still hoping that summer lasted for just a few more days, but the folks at Spirit Mountain are thinking of cold weather and lots of snow. With that, they need seasonal employees and are hoping to hire up to 300 people in all. If you are someone that enjoys being outdoors they have positions available inside too.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Why Are Duluth Police Officers Wearing Pink Patches?

During the month of October, you may see some Duluth Police officers wearing pink patches on their uniforms, here's why. For the second year, the Duluth Police Department is participating in the Pink Patch Project, this campaign is a collaboration between various police and public safety agencies to help the fight against all types of cancer.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Absentee Voters#Election Local#Us Postal Service#Absentee Ballots#The U S Postal Service#U S Mail#Central
Northland FAN 106.5

Remembering The Old Playfront Castle In Duluth & Where To Find Ones Like It

Remember the old wooden castle at Playfront park in Duluth? A few similar ones still exist today if you're willing to do a little road trip for it. Some of my best childhood memories took place at this park. No amount of splinters could stop me from having the time of my life. I remember begging my parents countless times to bring me to Playfront. Even in high school my friends and I would play capture the flag at the park.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Barkers Island Boat Launch In Superior Closing October 3-7

Boaters looking to sneak in a little more time on the water this season will want to know about a launch site closure in Superior. The City of Superior is alerting users of the boat launch site that's located on Barkers Island about a temporary week-long closure. The boat launch will be closed to all users from Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7.
SUPERIOR, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth Police Department Joins Statewide Seat Belt Law Enforcement Campaign

The Duluth Police Department announced this week they are part of statewide campaign to make sure motorists are following Minnesota's seat belt laws. Statistics have consistently shown that buckling up saves lives and the message from Minnesota law enforcement agencies is loud and clear: Buckle Up. Seat Belts Are Not Optional. To make sure motorists are getting the message, they are increasing seat belt patrols.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road

Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy