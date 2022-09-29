Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Most valuable crops grown in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian battered coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and filling neighborhoods with calf-high water, after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than...
Phoenix got below-average rainfall for the monsoon but that’s not the whole story
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It will take some time for all the data to be analyzed, but it will point toward an above-average monsoon in terms of rainfall across much of Arizona. A majority of the rain gauges around the state have recorded more-than-average rainfall from June 15 through Sept. 30, the monsoon “season.”
Want to do some leaf peeping? Check out our list!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fall is here and with it comes the beautiful changing colors of the leaves!. If you’d like to get out and see some pretty fall colors before it gets too chilly, here’s a list of places around Arizona you’ll want to visit this season. As a general rule of thumb, go north to see leaves change in early and mid-October. Head south after mid-October to catch even more leaves changing throughout the state. If you want a bit more of a precise gauge for the Flagstaff-Sedona area, click here! The gauge will be adjusted so you can visit during the leaves’ primetime.
Gas prices in Arizona surge due to refinery problems maintenance, experts say

Navajo Nation woman accused of murdering husband, young son in northern Arizona
NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is facing federal murder charges after allegedly shooting her husband and 6-year-old son near their home in the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona. According to a federal indictment, Navajo Police responded to a home Wednesday night after a caller said a...
Arizona abortion law’s impact on families with fetal complications
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Abortions are now banned across Arizona except to save the mother’s life. And the latest court ruling in Pima County last week leaves a lot of gray areas for pregnant women and providers to navigate. There are a small handful of procedures that aren’t technically considered abortion. Even so, they trigger the same legal intervention for providers trying to sort- out liability for criminal prosecution. We’re talking about things like a D & C after a miscarriage or fetal complications where a doctor says the baby won’t be viable outside the womb.
Impact of Arizona’s abortion law on pregnant women with complications

Arizona governor candidates respond to questions about abortion stance

Arizona AG Brnovich, other GOP states sue Biden administration over student debt forgiveness
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Republican-led states are suing President Joe Biden over his student loan forgiveness program. Brnovich filed the legal action on Thursday, calling the plan “unfair” and saying it’s “illegal” for the president to do it without approval from Congress. Despite the attempts by states to block it, the Department of Education is moving forward and preparing to accept applications from borrowers.
