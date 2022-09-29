ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AZFamily

Most valuable crops grown in Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms....
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian battered coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and filling neighborhoods with calf-high water, after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than...
FLORIDA STATE
AZFamily

Want to do some leaf peeping? Check out our list!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fall is here and with it comes the beautiful changing colors of the leaves!. If you’d like to get out and see some pretty fall colors before it gets too chilly, here’s a list of places around Arizona you’ll want to visit this season. As a general rule of thumb, go north to see leaves change in early and mid-October. Head south after mid-October to catch even more leaves changing throughout the state. If you want a bit more of a precise gauge for the Flagstaff-Sedona area, click here! The gauge will be adjusted so you can visit during the leaves’ primetime.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona abortion law’s impact on families with fetal complications

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Abortions are now banned across Arizona except to save the mother’s life. And the latest court ruling in Pima County last week leaves a lot of gray areas for pregnant women and providers to navigate. There are a small handful of procedures that aren’t technically considered abortion. Even so, they trigger the same legal intervention for providers trying to sort- out liability for criminal prosecution. We’re talking about things like a D & C after a miscarriage or fetal complications where a doctor says the baby won’t be viable outside the womb.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Impact of Arizona’s abortion law on pregnant women with complications

The Peoria Unified School District failed to address allegations of racial harassment against a student, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR). Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The burn scar left...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona governor candidates respond to questions about abortion stance

Immigration rights advocates harshly criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for busing migrants to the nation’s capital, saying human beings are being used as political pawns. Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it. Updated: 15 hours ago. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now. Dozens rally in Phoenix...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona AG Brnovich, other GOP states sue Biden administration over student debt forgiveness

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Republican-led states are suing President Joe Biden over his student loan forgiveness program. Brnovich filed the legal action on Thursday, calling the plan “unfair” and saying it’s “illegal” for the president to do it without approval from Congress. Despite the attempts by states to block it, the Department of Education is moving forward and preparing to accept applications from borrowers.
ARIZONA STATE

