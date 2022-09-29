ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Comments / 4

Related
News19 WLTX

Pursuit near Garners Ferry Road, Lower Richland Boulevard leads to arrests

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that began off of Garners Ferry Road, authorities confirmed late Saturday. According to preliminary information proved by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

One wounded in downtown Columbia shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened at the intersection of downtown Columbia where a victim suffered a life-threatening injury. It happened outside of Sky Bistro Lounge, on the 1100 block of Washington Street, just before midnight, on Saturday, October 1,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Victim in critical condition after shooting outside Columbia lounge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting outside a lounge in Columbia left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened on Saturday night outside the Sky Bistro Lounge on Washington Street, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say the victim and the male suspect are acquaintances and argued inside...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Richland County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating homicide in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead and another is arrested after a weekend shooting in Darlington County. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the scene on Woodside Lane in Hartsville. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the name of the victim is not...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School
abccolumbia.com

Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Deputies investigating shots fired in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating shots fired Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood near Ridge View High School. Officials say no injuries or property damage have been located at this time.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

One person dead in car accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a car accident in Orangeburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:45 AM Saturday on State Highway 389 near Cornflower Road. The head on collision happened when a 2017 Kia Soul, traveling west on highway 389,...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Funeral information released for Columbia Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has released details regarding the funeral of an officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend. The department said that a viewing will be held for Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home which is located at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMAZ

Tree falls on moving vehicle in South Carolina, driver rescued

IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter man charged in recent bomb threats

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a man responsible for several bomb threats called in to a local business this month and at least one made a year ago is in custody and charged. Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune, was placed in custody Wednesday, charged with six counts...
SUMTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy