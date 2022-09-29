Read full article on original website
Related
Pursuit near Garners Ferry Road, Lower Richland Boulevard leads to arrests
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that began off of Garners Ferry Road, authorities confirmed late Saturday. According to preliminary information proved by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive.
abcnews4.com
One wounded in downtown Columbia shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened at the intersection of downtown Columbia where a victim suffered a life-threatening injury. It happened outside of Sky Bistro Lounge, on the 1100 block of Washington Street, just before midnight, on Saturday, October 1,...
WIS-TV
Victim in critical condition after shooting outside Columbia lounge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting outside a lounge in Columbia left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened on Saturday night outside the Sky Bistro Lounge on Washington Street, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say the victim and the male suspect are acquaintances and argued inside...
Inmate escapes from South Carolina detention center
An inmate escaped Friday night from the Union County Detention Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
wach.com
One charged, two on run in connection to multiple Richland County drive-by shootings
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said two individuals are still on the run in connection to multiple drive-by shootings. Deputies have arrested 19-year-old Darreun Miller. Darreun Miller has been charged with conspiracy to commit attempted murder, pointing and presenting, and unlawful carry according to...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating homicide in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead and another is arrested after a weekend shooting in Darlington County. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the scene on Woodside Lane in Hartsville. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the name of the victim is not...
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shot fired after truck pursuit, deputies arrest 1 of 3 suspects near Irmo
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies have called off the search for the remaining suspects who bailed from a wrecked truck following a chase - but authorities have made one arrest after initially opening fire. Sheriff Leon Lott said his deputies were investigating a series of drive-by shootings...
abccolumbia.com
Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
wach.com
Deputies investigating shots fired in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating shots fired Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood near Ridge View High School. Officials say no injuries or property damage have been located at this time.
WIS-TV
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
Lexington Coroner identifies man killed in multi-vehicle collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a multiple-vehicle collision on October 2. Officials say the victim was 17-year-old Mr. Connor George Ilisie. On Saturday, October 1, around 2:00 a.m., Ilisie was traveling west on the 1500 block of...
WRDW-TV
One person dead in car accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a car accident in Orangeburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:45 AM Saturday on State Highway 389 near Cornflower Road. The head on collision happened when a 2017 Kia Soul, traveling west on highway 389,...
WIS-TV
Deputies ask for volunteers to help search for autistic 6-year-old missing from Elgin
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 6-year-old boy. Jonathan Mallard is non-verbal and has autism, according to deputies. He was last seen in the woods behind 846 Barfield Road near Sessions Road in Elgin. Jonathan was last seen wearing a light...
Funeral information released for Columbia Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has released details regarding the funeral of an officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend. The department said that a viewing will be held for Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home which is located at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.
Eastern Orangeburg County residents thankful for their safety following Ian
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It’s the calm after the storm in Holly Hill following Ian. According to the Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services, the eastern part of the county was hardest hit due to lowlines and residents are left picking up the pieces. “I think we’re blessed...
wpde.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
WMAZ
Tree falls on moving vehicle in South Carolina, driver rescued
IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
Sumter man charged in recent bomb threats
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a man responsible for several bomb threats called in to a local business this month and at least one made a year ago is in custody and charged. Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune, was placed in custody Wednesday, charged with six counts...
Comments / 4