Poll: Most U.S. voters now say Trump should not be allowed to serve as president again
Given “what we know about the ongoing investigations into Donald Trump,” a narrow majority of registered voters (51%) now believe he should not “be allowed to serve as president again in the future,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. Just 35% of voters say Trump...
GOP cuts into Democrats’ lead among Latino voters, new poll shows
Less than six weeks before November’s midterm elections, Democrats lead Republicans by more than 20 points among Latino voters, but that Democratic advantage has declined from previous election cycles, according to a new national NBC News/Telemundo poll of the Latino electorate. The poll also finds Latino voters are essentially...
These Student Loans No Longer Qualify For Forgiveness — Is Yours One?
Under President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, individual borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in 2020 or 2021 will see up to $10,000 or $20,000 of their federal student loan debt forgiven. As of Sept. 29, 2022, some loans may no longer qualify. Zelle Facebook Marketplace Scam: How To...
Biden calls for Latino, women’s museums to be built on National Mall
President Biden on Friday called for the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino and the American Women’s History Museum to be built on the National Mall in Washington. Speaking at the White House’s official Hispanic Heritage Month reception, Biden endorsed the push to include the museums in the...
Number of inmates in solitary confinement climbs despite executive order from Biden
Four months after President Joe Biden issued an executive order to overhaul the criminal justice system, promising his administration would ensure federal prisoners are in "safe and humane" confinement and "free from prolonged segregation," the total number of inmates being held in so-called restrictive housing has been climbing, recent data shows.
These nine House Republicans voted against a bill to require vetting for programs exploited by China
Nine House Republicans voted against a bill on Thursday aimed at requiring federal agencies to vet companies seeking funds through small business programs that are exploited by foreign countries of concern, including China. The legislation, titled the SBIR and STTR Extension Act, passed in a 415-9 vote. All “no” votes...
Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela
President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for "years."
Trump news - live: Trump owes National Archives more lost records as Mary Trump says he’s plotting ‘revenge’
Republicans are once again rally behind Trump despite his controversial comments, this time after he seemed to make a death threat earlier this week against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.On Sunday, GOP Senator Rick Scott of Florida refused to condemn the former president.“I can never respond to why anyone says what they said, but here’s they way I looked at it is, I think what the president is saying is, you know, there’s been a lot of money spent over the last two years,” he told CNN.Other Republican Senators, like Susan Collins of Maine, say the tone of violent...
Trump-backed Las Vegas GOP councilwoman broke finger of rival in vicious city hall CATFIGHT - as both are reprimanded over the incident
Two Las Vegas GOP councilwomen, including a Trump-endorsed candidate for Nevada state treasurer, were reprimanded over a fight at city hall that was caught on a since-deleted video. Victoria Seaman and Michele Fiore were both judged to have violated the city's code of conduct policy for the fight, which Seaman...
Energy & Environment — Supreme Court to hear Clean Water Act case
The Supreme Court is set to review water regulations, the Federal Reserve will pilot an analysis of climate risks and California enacts a ban on “forever chemicals” in cosmetics. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond....
Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer who was attacked at the Capitol riot, said he's 'broke' and that speaking out about January 6 'destroyed my career'
Michael Fanone told Rolling Stone he knew shortly after testifying about being assaulted on January 6 that his law enforcement career was over.
Students take CCSD to court after alleged violation of 1st amendment rights
Students are taking the Clark County School District and East Career and Technical Academy to court as they claim their First Amendment rights have been violated.
Congress averts shutdown with hours to spare, sending funding bill to Biden's desk
WASHINGTON — The House passed legislation to keep the government running until Dec. 16, a final act of business before both chambers of Congress recess for six weeks until the midterm election. The Friday vote was 230-201, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats to pass it. The bill, which passed...
Column: Putin's threat of a nuclear strike on Ukraine may not be a bluff. What do we do now?
After weeks of reverses, Russia’s army is still losing ground in the battlefields of Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin’s response, characteristically, has been to escalate on other fronts. Putin expanded the military draft, announcing a call-up of 300,000 reservists and prompting an exodus of Russian men to neighboring countries.
The investigators in Trump's New York probe want him and his family to be put on trial before the end of 2023
New York AG Leticia James wants to go to trial against the Trump family before the end of 2023. Her office filed an application asking for "an expedited trial schedule." James' office is probing potential fraudulent practices within the Trump Organization. New York Attorney General Leticia James' office is pushing...
Americans are still weighed down by high inflation, though sentiment is improving
CNN Business — Americans are feeling more positive about the economy and believe inflation will settle down — but plenty of uncertainty is still swirling. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for September settled in at 58.6, down slightly from preliminary readings of 59.5, according to findings from the school’s Surveys of Consumers. That’s the highest reading since April.
Op-Ed: As a new Supreme Court term begins, prepare for the law to move even more to the right
As the Supreme Court begins its new term on Monday, it's clear that the court’s majority is determined to move the law much further to the right. The last term ended with the court overruling Roe vs. Wade, dramatically expanding gun rights, rejecting the separation of church and state and limiting the power of administrative agencies.
US News and World Report
U.S. CFTC Must Seek Admissions of Wrongdoing From Wall Street, Commissioner Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Wall Street companies and others that break the rules should be required to admit their wrongdoing when settling enforcement actions, especially as the growth of retail investing puts more Americans at risk, a U.S. regulator told Reuters. Christy Goldsmith Romero, a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading...
California governor signs bill offering legal refuge to transgender youths
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Thursday that aims to legally protect transgender youths and their parents if they flee conservative states that have restricted access to gender-affirming care. The bill seeks to “offer refuge” to trans minors and their families “if they’re being criminalized in their home states,”...
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days after Ian tore through central Florida, carving a deadly path of destruction into the Carolinas, water levels continued rising in some flooded areas, inundating homes and streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. With branches strewn across the grounds of St. Hillary’s Episcopal Church in Ft. Myers, the Rev. Charles Cannon recognized the immense loss during his Sunday sermon but also gave thanks for what remained. That included the church’s stained-glass windows and steeple. “People think they have lost everything, but you haven’t lost everything if you haven’t lost yourself,” he said.
