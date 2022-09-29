ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

AOL Corp

GOP cuts into Democrats’ lead among Latino voters, new poll shows

Less than six weeks before November’s midterm elections, Democrats lead Republicans by more than 20 points among Latino voters, but that Democratic advantage has declined from previous election cycles, according to a new national NBC News/Telemundo poll of the Latino electorate. The poll also finds Latino voters are essentially...
ELECTIONS
AOL Corp

Biden calls for Latino, women’s museums to be built on National Mall

President Biden on Friday called for the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino and the American Women’s History Museum to be built on the National Mall in Washington. Speaking at the White House’s official Hispanic Heritage Month reception, Biden endorsed the push to include the museums in the...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump owes National Archives more lost records as Mary Trump says he’s plotting ‘revenge’

Republicans are once again rally behind Trump despite his controversial comments, this time after he seemed to make a death threat earlier this week against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.On Sunday, GOP Senator Rick Scott of Florida refused to condemn the former president.“I can never respond to why anyone says what they said, but here’s they way I looked at it is, I think what the president is saying is, you know, there’s been a lot of money spent over the last two years,” he told CNN.Other Republican Senators, like Susan Collins of Maine, say the tone of violent...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Energy & Environment — Supreme Court to hear Clean Water Act case

The Supreme Court is set to review water regulations, the Federal Reserve will pilot an analysis of climate risks and California enacts a ban on “forever chemicals” in cosmetics. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Americans are still weighed down by high inflation, though sentiment is improving

CNN Business — Americans are feeling more positive about the economy and believe inflation will settle down — but plenty of uncertainty is still swirling. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for September settled in at 58.6, down slightly from preliminary readings of 59.5, according to findings from the school’s Surveys of Consumers. That’s the highest reading since April.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. CFTC Must Seek Admissions of Wrongdoing From Wall Street, Commissioner Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Wall Street companies and others that break the rules should be required to admit their wrongdoing when settling enforcement actions, especially as the growth of retail investing puts more Americans at risk, a U.S. regulator told Reuters. Christy Goldsmith Romero, a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

California governor signs bill offering legal refuge to transgender youths

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Thursday that aims to legally protect transgender youths and their parents if they flee conservative states that have restricted access to gender-affirming care. The bill seeks to “offer refuge” to trans minors and their families “if they’re being criminalized in their home states,”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days after Ian tore through central Florida, carving a deadly path of destruction into the Carolinas, water levels continued rising in some flooded areas, inundating homes and streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. With branches strewn across the grounds of St. Hillary’s Episcopal Church in Ft. Myers, the Rev. Charles Cannon recognized the immense loss during his Sunday sermon but also gave thanks for what remained. That included the church’s stained-glass windows and steeple. “People think they have lost everything, but you haven’t lost everything if you haven’t lost yourself,” he said.
FLORIDA STATE

