Fall festivals, lots of live music and one more weekend to ride Vail’s lifts: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 09/31/22

Time machine: 40 years ago, Vail Town Council votes to condemn West Vail land
The Vail Town Council voted 5-2 in favor of rezoning a 23.3-acre parcel in East Vail owned by Vail Resorts, with Council members Kim Langmaid and Jen Mason dissenting. The approval split the parcel in two sections, the Vail Daily reported, with one 17.9-acre section zone as natural area preservation and one 5.4-acre parcel zoned as housing.
GYPTOBER Fall Fest to feature the best of Oktoberfest and Halloween
Just one day of dressing up as a princess, superhero, witch or more creative creatures just isn’t enough. Luckily, these days, events like GYPTOBER Fall Fest extend the Halloween season, offering more chances to celebrate. The town of Gypsum is rolling two events into one big all-ages, family-friendly festivity...
Oktoberfest raises $45,000 for Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance
Vail’s Oktoberfest celebrations this fall were a standout success, drawing twice as many visitors as the 2021 events. Thanks to a partnership with event company Team Player Productions Inc., which took over the event for the first time this year, that success has led to an influx of funding for local nonprofit Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance.
Salomone: Jump around
Gore Creek in the fall is a welcome retreat from the big rivers. She (I often refer to rivers as ladies because they deserve special etiquette and respect) holds a more intimate feel for anglers looking to scratch off a Grand Slam of trout, a rainbow, brown, brook and cutthroat trout in one day from the same watershed. Anglers who feel a beckoning to challenge their angling skills and attempt to capture the obscure goal benefit from the advice the House of Pain gave us back in the early 1990s and Jump Around.
Vailhalla canceled because of weather
Muddy Pass was a bit too muddy. The Vailhalla and Vail 100 mountain bike race was canceled Saturday morning because of “unrideable” conditions on the upper level of the course, the result of overnight rain and snow. The event, a “reimagined” rebirth of the Vail 100 Ultra, which ran from 1999-2007, was originally delayed until 10 a.m.. Eventually, race director Mike McCormack was forced to cancel it altogether because the saturated roads were unsafe and would have been difficult for medical crews to reach riders in an emergency event.
Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company opens in Downieville
If you travel back and forth to Denver often, you’ve probably stopped at Exit 234 on I-70 for a pit stop to fill up on gasoline, go to the bathroom or grab a cup of coffee. That coffee shop may now look a bit more familiar since it has local ties. Minturn-based Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company just opened up at the popular and former Starbucks location.
Wallace family’s public art legacy begins new chapter in Gypsum
In 2021, a generational public art legacy began a new chapter when a bronze sculpture sprouted in the center of Gypsum’s Cooley Mesa Road/Valley Road roundabout. Titled “Canyon Watch,” the 6-foot-tall piece depicts a mountain lion as it appraises its environment. And it will “watch over” the town for decades.
Summit Daily News
Bears charge humans near pile of corn on Aspen yard
ASPEN — While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions on Tuesday evening, two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers...
Historic Alma, Colorado Spring House and Former Hotel For Sale
Although many new houses are being built throughout Colorado, there are also lots of historic properties for sale that help to paint a picture of the Centennial State's past. Those who purchase these homes have the opportunity to bring an old piece of real estate back to life. Historic Alma...
KKTV
Mountain snowfall possible this weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s only a matter of time... snow has fallen in the mountains and on Pikes Peak a couple of times in the last few weeks, but this time it may have a better time sticking this weekend. Some of the highest peaks are expected to see snow squalls over the weekend.
Vail Resorts: Your phone will be your ticket to the slopes
Vail Resorts announced Wednesday its plans for a future without physical lift tickets and passes with new technology that will allow guests to store their pass or lift ticket directly on their phone. The new feature will be tested during the upcoming North American winter season, and is expected to...
Vail Mountain School traffic, parking lot improvements ‘bear fruit’
Earlier this year, concerns over growing enrollment and subsequent traffic backup at Vail Mountain School prompted the school and town of Vail to revisit a 22-year-old conditional use permit and plan for solutions to ease traffic congestion at the school’s pick-up and drop-off times. And, nearly a month into...
HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR: Iconic Colorado destination to require permit for camping
According to the US Forest Service, an overnight fee for some heavily-trafficked parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass wilderness has been approved. This fee program is designed to help officials better manage and protect this extremely popular Aspen-area destination, which spans 181,535 acres and is home to 26 trailheads leading to 173 miles of trails.
Meet Your Musician: Nick Steingart
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Travelers warned as snow hits high country passes
The chain law was put into effect for Loveland Pass on Friday night as snow hit the high country.
Our View: Create the Camp Hale monument, but don’t add it to ’30 by 30′ goal
Thirty years ago, a beautiful area of the White River National Forest in Eagle County was placed on the National Register of Historic Places and designated as a national historic site. Forty years prior to the dedication, construction was underway on a massive military mountain training camp there, with wetlands...
Vail’s Antlers Lodge celebrates its 50th anniversary
There wasn’t much to Lionshead in 1972, when a new condominium lodge opened. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Antlers Lodge is still independent and thriving. 1968: Vail Associates opens the Lionshead gondola. 1972: The Antlers Lodge opens. 1973: The first Antlers condo sells for $29,000. 1991: The Antlers...
5280.com
The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?
Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
