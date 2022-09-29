ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CO

Eagle County working on ‘resiliency’ planning

Eagle County has a new department focused on everything from disaster response to succession planning for small businesses. Tori Franks, the new resiliency department director, and Erin McCuskey of the local Small Business Development Center, recently presented an overview of what it’s doing so far to the Eagle County Board of Commissioners.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail, CO
