Fort Point is bringing these beers to San Francisco's newest park

A drone shot of the lawns at Presidio Tunnel Tops. (Presidio Trust)

A popular hometown brewery is bringing its beers to San Francisco's newest public park.

Fort Point Beer's Presidio Tunnel Tops pop-up debuts on Sunday, not far from where the company makes its ales, IPAs, lagers and pilsners, at the park's main parade lawn along Lincoln Boulevard.

The local craft brewery, established in 2014, is bringing the Lobos hazy IPA, Sfizio Italian style pilsner, Yuzu KSA Radler and the Villager, its San Francisco style IPA to Tunnel Tops. All of the beers will be served on draft.

Also on the menu are some of the new food options at Fort Point’s Ferry Building beer garden and Valencia Street beer hall, including a Dungeness crab roll and the "Fancy Hot Dog," which includes kraut, mustard and "fancy" sauce.

"Fort Point has always called the Presidio home – it's where we got our start in 2014 and continue to brew today," Justin Catalana, Fort Point's co-founder and CEO, told The Examiner in a statement. "Our Presidio brewery is still a private production facility, so we're really excited to bring a bit of our taproom experience to the neighborhood through the Presidio Pop Up at Tunnel Tops."

The 14-acre Presidio Tunnel Tops opened to the public on July 17, with more than two dozen local food and beverage vendors. Fort Point joins Chika , Colibri and Lady Victory , three of the park’s initial pop-ups, in selling alcoholic beverages.

Fort Point will operate the pop-up through at least the end of the year, starting Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Every week, Presidio Tunnel Tops posts an updated vendor schedule here .