Four of Putin’s top chiefs in Ukraine are assassinated in twin blasts by ‘saboteurs’ in latest killings to rock tyrant
FOUR of Vladimir Putin’s top officials in occupied Ukraine have been killed in explosions in the latest blow to the Russian tyrant. In one attack, an official organising a bogus referendum on joining Russia was killed alongside her husband. Lyudmila Boyko headed the election commission in the Zaporizhzhia region,...
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Turkey’s president warns West: ‘Russia is not a country that can be underestimated’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday criticized the West for its “provocation-based policy” toward Russia. “I say to those who underestimate Russia, you are doing it wrong. Russia is not a country that can be underestimated,” Erdoğan said at a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, per translations in the news outlet Anadolu Agency.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei ‘gravely ill’ after ‘undergoing surgery to save his life’, say regime insiders
IRAN'S supreme leader is "gravely ill" after undergoing life-saving surgery, regime insiders claim. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 83, was reported to be bedridden after undergoing an op on his bowel last week. Khamenei, who has been in office since 1989, is understood to have suffered "extreme stomach pains and high fever"...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Kremlin says decision to ban Vladimir Putin from Queen’s funeral is ‘profoundly immoral’ – and repeats praise of the ‘war hero’ monarch who ‘kept out of politics’
Russia has slammed a decision not to invite any Russian officials to Queen Elizabeth's funeral as 'profoundly immoral', Kremlin officials have said. The Kremlin's spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Russia still forwarded her sympathy to the British people despite the snub. In a statement released to the...
Ukraine claims Russian military command has stopped sending new units into country – as it happened
Ukraine officials make claim Russian volunteers are refusing to serve in combat conditions after their counter-offensive
Saudi Arabia investigates video of men attacking orphaned women and girls
Authorities in Saudi Arabia have launched an investigation into a video that showed a group of men beating women with belts and dragging them by their hair at a residential facility. The footage which began circulating on Wednesday shows a group of men, some of whom appear to be in...
China tones down rhetoric on Taiwan after U.S. and Canadian ships transit strait
China says that it is inevitable self-governing Taiwan will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve the aim peacefully.
US News and World Report
Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA
DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
At least 125 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium crush
At least 125 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to Indonesia's National Police Chief in what is one of the world's deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
FIFA・
North Korea passes new law authorizing its military to 'automatically' launch nuclear strikes if the country's leadership is threatened
The new law specifies several scenarios in which a nuclear first strike can be used, such as to gain the upper hand in a war.
nationalinterest.org
China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans
An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
Iranian security forces arrest a woman for eating at restaurant in public without her hijab, family says
Iranian security forces arrested a woman after a photo of her and another woman eating at a Tehran restaurant without their head scarves was widely circulated online, her family said Friday. The photo emerged Wednesday showing the two women having breakfast at a cafe that, like most coffeehouses in Iran, is traditionally patronized by men.
‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath
Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA・
Humiliating pics show Putin’s ageing ‘Dad’s Army’ lining up for war as tyrant rallies tinpot troops to fight Ukraine
HUMILIATING pictures have emerged of Putin's "Dad's Army" lining up for war as the desperate tyrant rallies tinpot troops to fight in Ukraine. The Russian despot has ordered the mobilisation of 300,000 extra soldiers to the frontline as his disastrous war continues to falter with Moscow losing ground on the battlefield.
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Business Insider
US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'
Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
Putin's Troops Have Two Days to Attack or Face Defeat: Ex-Military Leader
Russian President Vladimir Putin's army has one or two days to launch counterattacks against Ukraine near the occupied city of Izium in the eastern Kharkiv region, or it could be forced to leave the area, according to a former Russian military leader. Igor Girkin, who also goes by Igor Strelkov,...
"There Are Girls Worried About Staying Alive": This Woman Shaved Her Head Following The Death Of Mahsa Amini, And She's Not Alone
"Watching how people who look kind of like me get together — the men, the women — out in the streets dying just to make it safer for the generation that comes after them. Their daughters, their sisters, their moms. It's a big thing," Su said.
