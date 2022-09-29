ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sardar Azmoun
Daily Mail

Kremlin says decision to ban Vladimir Putin from Queen’s funeral is ‘profoundly immoral’ – and repeats praise of the ‘war hero’ monarch who ‘kept out of politics’

Russia has slammed a decision not to invite any Russian officials to Queen Elizabeth's funeral as 'profoundly immoral', Kremlin officials have said. The Kremlin's spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Russia still forwarded her sympathy to the British people despite the snub. In a statement released to the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#National Team#Protest#Soccer Team Covers Up#Iranian#Newsweek
US News and World Report

Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA

DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
MIDDLE EAST
CNN

At least 125 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium crush

At least 125 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to Indonesia's National Police Chief in what is one of the world's deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
nationalinterest.org

China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans

An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
CHINA
The Independent

‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath

Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA
Business Insider

US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'

Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
MILITARY
People

People

333K+
Followers
53K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy