NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - John Melendez, a former Howard Stern sidekick known by his alter ego Stuttering John, on Tuesday lost his appeal in a lawsuit claiming that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI.O) improperly exploited his celebrity on channels dedicated to the radio and television host.
