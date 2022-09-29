ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, TN

CCHS soccer follows Crockett win by defeating Claiborne on emotional Senior Night

By By Jake Nichols NPT Sports Editor
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9SsK_0iFWCwAc00

NEWPORT -- Cocke County picked up its Senior Night opponent in the 11th hour on Tuesday, and for good reason — the Lady Red had quite a group to celebrate.

This class — Jenna Pittman, Karilyn Hannah and Sabrina and Latrina Upman — marks the first full group to come full-circle under Metzdorf, who is in her fourth season as head coach.

“I can remember them coming in as freshmen,” she said Tuesday night. “And several have been starters from the beginning. Their growth has been tremendous over the years, but to see their leadership skills and what great young women they all are — they all represent the school and team well.”

So, after J. Frank White Academy canceled, Metzdorf sprang into action.

After reaching out, she made contact with Claiborne’s coach. The Bulldogs were free Tuesday, so they came to Newport for a match arranged at the last minute.

Despite the swift change, Cocke County remained locked in. The Lady Red battled with the Bulldogs for 40 minutes, with freshman Layla Bradley notching an equalizer with 6.2 seconds to go — resulting in a 4-4 tie on Tuesday at Larry Williams Stadium.

The tie came after Cocke County’s 5-4 win over David Crockett on Monday, in which Budirahaija finished with a hat trick with Bradley coming in at two goals as well.

The pair dominated again the following day, as Budirahaija started things off with a goal for a 1-0 CCHS lead before Claiborne countered.

A goal from Bradley gave Cocke County the lead almost midway through Tuesday’s second half, but the Bulldogs responded with two swift scores to take a 4-3 lead before Bradley tied the score late.

“Mia and Layla work very well together,” summarized Metzdorf. “They’re both froward-minded players, and each one possesses a different skill set. The future’s bright for both of them.”

“It was a great game,” she added of the Claiborne win. “I couldn’t have asked for any more on Senior Night. For us to have to change teams and change mindset, I thought they played excellent.”

So, what did that change in mindset look like?

“We knew (Claiborne) was a very strong offensive team, so we had strong players on defense,” said Metzdorf. “We had a strong back four the whole game.”

Metzdorf applied similar analysis when discussing her seniors, who caused her to become emotional during the ceremony.

“That’s such a good senior group,” she said. “They’re the first senior group that made me boo-hoo on Senior Night. They’re all such leaders on and off the field. On the field, they fight every game. Off the field, they’re studious and they all have big plans for their lives.”

Still, graduation is not here yet. And Cocke County has a chance to send its seniors out with a bang.

Following a gap during the school’s fall break next week, the Lady Red will begin district tournament play — likely against Carter in Knoxville — on October 10th.

“I’m looking forward to playing Carter again,” said Metzdorf. “We were able to find success there at the end and can definitely score against them. We have to work as a unit, and I didn’t think we did last time against them.

“In the last two games we’ve worked well a a team, so if we continue that it’ll be a closer score.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cartercountysports.com

Bulldogs Run Past South Greene

Hampton wasn’t going to let South Greene have the upper hand for the third year in a row. The Bulldogs used a relentless rushing attack and held the Rebels to negative offensive yardage to take a 37-0 victory over SG on Friday night on Rebel Hill. With the win,...
GREENEVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

WATCH: Tennessee Vols 5-star commit makes unreal play

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols have some special talent coming in over the next couple of years. 5-star Quarterback Nico Lamaleava is at the helm of it. He could be the prized player that takes the Vols’ program under Heupel to the next level. Throws like this one...
NASHVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

EAST TN WOMAN CELEBRATES 100TH BIRTHDAY – GETS PAPAL BLESSING FROM POPE FRANCIS

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – An East Tennessee woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family by her side and a special gift that brought her to tears. Grace McGavin, 100, moved to Tennessee in 2021, and now resides in Maryville. For her big day, four generations of her family traveled from Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Nashville and Knoxville to be together.
MARYVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Newport, TN
Newport, TN
Education
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Newport, TN
Sports
WJHL

West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sevierville celebrates a Smoky Mountain fall

SEVIERVILLE — As autumn sweeps over the Smoky Mountains, the streets of Sevierville are coming alive with fall activities for the whole family. Sevierville’s Smoky Mountain Harvest Fest began on Sept. 22 and will continue until October 31. The event brings a variety of ways to see and celebrate the beauty of the Smoky Mountains in the fall.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Night
WBIR

THP: Three juveniles injured in crash on Clinton Hwy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three juveniles were injured in a car crash on Clinton Highway Friday night, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The female juveniles in the first car stopped at a stop sign on West Beaver Creek Road. The male juvenile in the second car was traveling northbound on Clinton Hwy in the fourth lane, THP said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Scott County man arrested following chase into Tennessee

GATE CITY — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office worked in cooperation with other agencies to arrest a man who was the subject of numerous reckless driving complaints after he reportedly struck a police car during a chase. According to a release from the department, SCSO officers responded Thursday...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

Teens injured in car wreck on Clinton Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens were seriously injured Friday after the car they were in crashed on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway. A preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol says a male driver was headed north on Clinton Highway when a female driver attempted to turn left from West Beaver Creek Road onto Clinton Highway.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting

Your headlines from 9/30 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in West Knoxville, stabbing victim identified, Hurricane Ian latest. The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. Chancellor Plowman's Flagship Address. Updated: 23 hours ago. The Natalie L. Haslam...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
751
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy