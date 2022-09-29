CCHS soccer follows Crockett win by defeating Claiborne on emotional Senior Night

NEWPORT -- Cocke County picked up its Senior Night opponent in the 11th hour on Tuesday, and for good reason — the Lady Red had quite a group to celebrate.

This class — Jenna Pittman, Karilyn Hannah and Sabrina and Latrina Upman — marks the first full group to come full-circle under Metzdorf, who is in her fourth season as head coach.

“I can remember them coming in as freshmen,” she said Tuesday night. “And several have been starters from the beginning. Their growth has been tremendous over the years, but to see their leadership skills and what great young women they all are — they all represent the school and team well.”

So, after J. Frank White Academy canceled, Metzdorf sprang into action.

After reaching out, she made contact with Claiborne’s coach. The Bulldogs were free Tuesday, so they came to Newport for a match arranged at the last minute.

Despite the swift change, Cocke County remained locked in. The Lady Red battled with the Bulldogs for 40 minutes, with freshman Layla Bradley notching an equalizer with 6.2 seconds to go — resulting in a 4-4 tie on Tuesday at Larry Williams Stadium.

The tie came after Cocke County’s 5-4 win over David Crockett on Monday, in which Budirahaija finished with a hat trick with Bradley coming in at two goals as well.

The pair dominated again the following day, as Budirahaija started things off with a goal for a 1-0 CCHS lead before Claiborne countered.

A goal from Bradley gave Cocke County the lead almost midway through Tuesday’s second half, but the Bulldogs responded with two swift scores to take a 4-3 lead before Bradley tied the score late.

“Mia and Layla work very well together,” summarized Metzdorf. “They’re both froward-minded players, and each one possesses a different skill set. The future’s bright for both of them.”

“It was a great game,” she added of the Claiborne win. “I couldn’t have asked for any more on Senior Night. For us to have to change teams and change mindset, I thought they played excellent.”

So, what did that change in mindset look like?

“We knew (Claiborne) was a very strong offensive team, so we had strong players on defense,” said Metzdorf. “We had a strong back four the whole game.”

Metzdorf applied similar analysis when discussing her seniors, who caused her to become emotional during the ceremony.

“That’s such a good senior group,” she said. “They’re the first senior group that made me boo-hoo on Senior Night. They’re all such leaders on and off the field. On the field, they fight every game. Off the field, they’re studious and they all have big plans for their lives.”

Still, graduation is not here yet. And Cocke County has a chance to send its seniors out with a bang.

Following a gap during the school’s fall break next week, the Lady Red will begin district tournament play — likely against Carter in Knoxville — on October 10th.

“I’m looking forward to playing Carter again,” said Metzdorf. “We were able to find success there at the end and can definitely score against them. We have to work as a unit, and I didn’t think we did last time against them.

“In the last two games we’ve worked well a a team, so if we continue that it’ll be a closer score.”