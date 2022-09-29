Read full article on original website
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Last Thursday’s meeting started out with a somber minute of silence followed by raucous laughter as we remembered our beloved club curmudgeon, Bob Pike. Bob joined the club in 1984, and remained active and a weekly presence for almost four decades until health issues prevailed earlier this year. Even so, he remained hopeful until the end – Judy deGraw visited him at the veteran’s home the day before he died, and said he was talking about coming home even then. Robin Reed reported that he was one of the few people “allowed” to join Bob at the Curmudgeons’ Table, and several members remembered Bob’s skill and wit as sergeant-at-arms, a job he held “for about a millennium,” as well as his class act as club president, the year the original Scout Hall was built. Mike Thompson remembered Bob from when he worked at Leavitt’s Garage, and others knew him from Grover’s Hardware. Alice said that Bob groused at her for months to become a Rotarian, and after she joined the club, Bob groused at her because she was a Rotarian. All remembered the 90th birthday party Judy orchestrated for Bob here at the Rotary building. And the list of memories goes on and on.
‘Made in Maine’ show at Maine Art Gallery: Wicked good
I went to the opening reception of the final show of 2022 at Maine Art Gallery, “Made In Maine,” last Saturday. This gallery is set in an old brick house out on Warren Street in Wiscasset and the shows always stir both the imagination and intellect of every viewer.
Lincoln County property transfers in September
The Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in September:. Alna: PNC Bank National Association and Ranta, Richard J. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; Averill, Stephen P. to Averill, Stephen P. and Averill, Patti Jo. Boothbay: Schambra, Frank G. Tr, Schambra Living Trust...
Kendal Mountain Festival Tour comes to Lincoln Theater
The world famous Kendal Mountain Festival Tour is coming to American cinemas for the first time in its 42-year history and will be screening at Damariscotta’s historic Lincoln Theater for one night only, Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. This special film event, which features eight of the very best short adventure documentaries, allows audiences to experience incredible stories from award-winning filmmakers. You will discover new people, places, and characters you’ll instantly warm to. And you’ll find yourself immersed in amazing locations that will instantly rise to the top of your bucket list.
Oct. 1 update: Midcoast adds 27 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
TONIGHT! LAST TURKEY DINNER OF THE SEASON AT OPI!
TONIGHT! Enjoy the last turkey dinner of the Season at Ocean Point Inn. Chef Michael has prepared two turkeys just for the occasion! So all you turkey lovers, come by and join us for this local favorite! Includes all the fixins!. For those of you who want something different, Chef...
BEC gets schematics review, addresses rumor mill
Lavallee Brensinger architects’ (LBPA) Joe Britton reviewed schematic changes for the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District campus development plan Sept. 28. Building Exploratory Committee members also briefly addressed rumors that private donations to the project are coming with strings attached. The biggest change to schematics was the Boothbay Region...
MDOT sends Southport construction over-limit agreement
There is no eminent project slated for Southport, but Maine Department of Transportation has sent selectmen a construction over-limit permit. During the Sept. 28 board meeting, Selectman Gerry Gamage called the correspondence a formality. “There is no project, and this is so they can bring in heavy equipment for future bridge construction,” he said.
MaineHousing pauses emergency rental assistance program
MaineHousing Thursday announced it had paused accepting new applications to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program as the agency awaits word on its request for additional federal funding. An unanticipated uptick in demand on the program, coupled with uncertain new revenue prompted MaineHousing's leadership team to make this decision. As of...
Boothbay rally falls short in 36-35 loss to Telstar
Three fourth quarter touchdowns weren’t enough for Boothbay football to rally for a come-from-behind victory Friday night over Telstar at Sherman Field. Boothbay trailed 30-6 entering the fourth period, but a late rally which included scoring on consecutive offensive plays and a blocked punt weren’t enough as Telstar survived 36-35 in eight-man Football Small Conference action. Boothbay drops to 1-4. Telstar improves to 3-2.
Friday night football at BRHS
For just over two decades, Friday night football under the lights has been a happening occasion at Boothbay Region High School. Parents, fans and officials gather for two to three hours on Sherman Field to enjoy football. On Friday, Sept. 30, the Seahawks and Rebels from Telstar Regional High School...
