Last Thursday’s meeting started out with a somber minute of silence followed by raucous laughter as we remembered our beloved club curmudgeon, Bob Pike. Bob joined the club in 1984, and remained active and a weekly presence for almost four decades until health issues prevailed earlier this year. Even so, he remained hopeful until the end – Judy deGraw visited him at the veteran’s home the day before he died, and said he was talking about coming home even then. Robin Reed reported that he was one of the few people “allowed” to join Bob at the Curmudgeons’ Table, and several members remembered Bob’s skill and wit as sergeant-at-arms, a job he held “for about a millennium,” as well as his class act as club president, the year the original Scout Hall was built. Mike Thompson remembered Bob from when he worked at Leavitt’s Garage, and others knew him from Grover’s Hardware. Alice said that Bob groused at her for months to become a Rotarian, and after she joined the club, Bob groused at her because she was a Rotarian. All remembered the 90th birthday party Judy orchestrated for Bob here at the Rotary building. And the list of memories goes on and on.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO