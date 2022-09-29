Read full article on original website
Over 14,000 Danville Utilities Customers Without Power
As of 9 am Saturday morning, over 14,000 Danville Utilities customers are without power due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. According to a post on the Danville Utilities Facebook page, all crews are on duty this morning along with contract crews from Ohio. Later today more crews from Wilson,...
Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Five PACE Award Winners
The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual awards event. During the event, the Chamber recognized five Young Professionals PACE [Professional and Community Engagement] award winners as well as this year’s Leadership Southside graduates. Averett University, in partnership with the Chamber, recognized the 2021-2022 Educators of the Year. Also honored were two outstanding businesses with the Pinnacle and Pinnacle Small Business awards.
Danville Brother and Sister Split $1 million Lottery Prize
Jesse Perkins and Mary Crider often play Mega Millions together when the jackpot grows past $200 million. That’s what happened on the September 20 drawing, when the jackpot was at $277 million. One of the tickets Perkins and Crider purchased matched the first five numbers and missed only the...
