The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual awards event. During the event, the Chamber recognized five Young Professionals PACE [Professional and Community Engagement] award winners as well as this year’s Leadership Southside graduates. Averett University, in partnership with the Chamber, recognized the 2021-2022 Educators of the Year. Also honored were two outstanding businesses with the Pinnacle and Pinnacle Small Business awards.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO