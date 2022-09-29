Read full article on original website
Yankees lose relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio to injury, here’s the latest
The New York Yankees can’t afford to be losing any more bullpen pieces, which is why the injury to Ron Marinaccio sustained during Sunday’s game is a massive blow ahead of the playoffs. The bullpen is thin, to begin with, especially with Wandy Peralta fighting a back injury...
Ex-Yankees infielder set to become free agent
Greg Allen will be out on his own soon. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Miguel Andujar off of waivers from the Yankees. In correspondence with that move, the Pirates designated Allen for assignment. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to MLBtraderumors.com, he has been outrighted to...
Yankees announcer gives Aaron Judge a 60% chance of re-signing
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge will be a free agent after the season ends. He famously bet on himself during spring training, when the team offered him a seven-year, $213.5 million deal and he turned that down. It wasn’t a bad offer by the Yankees in hindsight, but Judge...
Aaron Judge, Yankees say Aaron Boone’s table slam ignited slump-busting AL East title run
TORONTO — Aaron Boone was in a rotten mood making the short walk from his office to a Yankee Stadium media room almost three weeks into what would become the Yankees’ worst month in more than three decades. It was Aug. 20. The Yankees had just lost for...
Yankees’ Michael King gets final word on possible Tommy John surgery
The waiting is the hardest part. When Michael King went down in July with a broken right elbow, the New York Yankees were not sure if the reliever would need Tommy John surgery. Two months later, King and the team have their answer. Per SI’s Gary Phillips, the 27-year-old said...
New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves with NL East on the line
The Mets and Braves are heading into the biggest series of the year - a three-game set in the A-T-L on the final weekend of the regular season.
Anonymous MLB player roasts Yankees fans with Joey Gallo burn in playoff survey
Whether you’re talking the old cathedral or the new building, Yankee Stadium during the playoffs is and has always been a different animal. Ask the pre-2004 Boston Red Sox. Ask any Minnesota Twin … ever. It’s not the ghosts or the glory, either. It’s the people. Yankees fans...
Yankees star closer Clay Holmes goes down with injury
The New York Yankees have consistently been getting healthier over the past few weeks, returning DJ LeMahieu on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles. However, manager Aaron Boone stated that star closer Clay Holmes was dealing with a shoulder strain in his right arm, sustained against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge chases No. 62 at Yankee Stadium: What you need to know
It’ll be Maris Mania in the Bronx this weekend. Yankees star Aaron Judge’s push to pass Roger Maris on the Yankees’ all-time single-season home runs list will continue vs. the Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Friday night. Want to bet on MLB?. Judge’s home run in Wednesday’s...
Mets call up MLB’s top prospect
The New York Mets have been hiding a secret weapon in their farm system and they have decided they are ready to employ it. Francisco Alvarez is headed to the majors. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Late Thursday night, source told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo that the Mets...
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu ‘definitely’ gives team good injury news
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu believes his sore toe will be healthy enough for him to play for the Yankees In the postseason. “Definitely,” he said Saturday.
Yankees shake up pitching with rain threatening Sunday
NEW YORK — Rain could prove a problem for the Yankees again Sunday. So they’re not taking any chances with their starting pitching. The Yankees will give Chi Chi Gonzalez his team debut if weather allows them to face the Orioles a 1:38 p.m. Sunday in what would be their final regular season game at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees have one big problem heading into the post-season, via MLB Insider
The New York Yankees are a very good baseball club. They are probably not as good as their first-half version, which saw them post a 64-28 record. However, they are obviously not as bad as they were in July and August. They look like a 96-59 record, which is the equivalent of one of the best ballclubs in the American League.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge using Mike Schmidt motto to keep Triple Crown alive while he sees few strikes
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone had a fun childhood being the son of a big leaguer. When Bob Boone was the Philadelphia Phillies’ catcher in the 1970s and early ‘80s, Aaron and older brother Bret accompanied dad to Veterans Stadium almost every home game. Before games, the Boone boys played with the many other youngsters who showed up with their father … Pete Rose’s son and Greg Luzinski’s kid, etc.
Yankees set to get key player back for playoffs
The New York Yankees appear to be getting healthy at the right time with the postseason looming. On Friday, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Matt Carpenter is ramping up for a return to action. Carpenter could play in the team’s final regular season series against Texas, but seems all but certain to return for the ALDS no matter what.
One of the Yankees’ most underappreciated players this season
The New York Yankees have had their fair share of great individual performances across the course of this season, but Anthony Rizzo has consistently been the definition of solid. Whilst Rizzo has struggled to stay on the field a bit with his back issues when he’s been on the field,...
