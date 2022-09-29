Read full article on original website
smokeybarn.com
Flight From Routine Traffic Stop Triggers Serious Charges And Injuries
WHITE HOUSE TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A White House Police Officer has been released from the hospital following an accident that occurred while he was en route to assist a fellow officer with a traffic stop. According to White House Police Chief Pat Brady, the incident occurred when...
WSMV
Injuries reported after bus overturned on I-40 West
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash of a bus that resulted in injuries near the Wilson-Davidson County line on Sunday morning. The accident occurred before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West near the county line. The shoulder of the interstate remained blocked until nearly...
westkentuckystar.com
State police announce traffic checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announced on Saturday they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
wkdzradio.com
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire (w/VIDEO)
A tobacco barn on Salubria Springs Road in Pembroke was destroyed in a fire Saturday night. Pembroke firefighters say they were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke fire department was assisted by...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
westkentuckystar.com
Tennessee man charged with drug, traffic offenses after Graves traffic stop
A traffic stop early Sunday morning in Graves County resulted in charges for a Tennessee man. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle at approximately 12:47 am, just west of US 45 North. During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered. The driver,...
WSMV
Officer hit, passenger injured during routine traffic stop in White House
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A White House Police Officer has been released from the hospital following an accident that occurred while he was en route to assist a fellow officer with a traffic stop, according to Smokey Barn News. White House Police Chief Pat Brady told SBN that the...
wkdzradio.com
2022 Hal Fennel Memorial Tractor Plow Day
A large crowd of drivers turned out with their tractors Saturday to till the soil the old fashioned way at Cundiff Farms in Trigg County. The West Kentucky Antique Power Association hosted the plow day event that was named in memory of longtime club President and antique tractor lover Hal Fennel. There a pleasant variety of tractors on hand for the event representing many of the traditional tractor brands. Plow day rotates between Cundiff Farms in Trigg County and Garnett Farms in Christian County on the first Saturday of October.
KSP investigates fatal Sacramento fire
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal fire in the 300 block of Garrett Street, Sacramento.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged After Hitting Public Safety Officer
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with wanton endangerment after hitting a public Safety officer with her vehicle on East 9th Street Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Officer Jace Baxter was crossing the road in a crosswalk in a shirt with reflective writing on it when 20-year-old Kendaijha Davie who was turning at a high rate of speed hit Baxter’s arm with her vehicle.
Lockdown lifted at MLK Jr. Magnet High School after school threat
The school, located on 17th Avenue North, went into lockdown around 9 a.m.
wkdzradio.com
Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital After Hitting Deer
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital after hitting a deer on Will Jackson Road in Trigg County Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcyclist was northbound at the 2000 block of Will Jackson Road when he struck a deer. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance...
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Theft Of Identity
A Hopkinsville man was charged with theft of identity after a traffic stop on Woodmill Road Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 19-year-old Ja’Darion Bagwell was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding and during the stop he was found to have active warrants for probation violation. A loaded...
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Woman With Baseball Bat
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a baseball bat on South Jessup Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 21-year-old Gilberto Gomez got angry with a woman over drinking and kicked her out of the house. She reportedly got a baseball bat and...
wnky.com
Police in search of 2 men after theft of credit cards
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with a theft. The WCSO says they need the public’s help in identifying the two individuals above, who they say stole credit cards from a car parked at Phil Moore Park on Friday, Sept. 16.
WSMV
Firefighters blame stovetop left on for Clarksville apartment fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Firefighters believe a stovetop that was left on in a north Clarksville apartment started a fire that left several people without a home. The fire started Wednesday night, causing the evacuation of eight apartments on Verkler Drive. No injuries were reported. Clarksville Fire-Rescue said a woman...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Issues Full Response Regarding Ongoing Legal Proceedings
Following a Friday afternoon interview with the News Edge, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree has responded to the most recent update in the investigation against himself and his office — in which special prosecution has switched from Todd County Attorney Jeffrey Traughber to Muhlenberg County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clayton Adams.
Clarksville police searching for robbery suspect who may have been shot
According to police, a man wearing dark clothing and a ski mask tried to rob another man as he was getting out of his car Thursday at around 10 p.m. During the robbery, the suspect was "possibly shot and may be in need of medical assistance."
wnky.com
UPDATE: Vehicle in murder investigation found in Nashville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to a murdered woman in Bowling Green has been located in Nashville. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower says items found within the vehicle reveal additional evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
ucbjournal.com
Corps of Engineers Award $91,250,000 For Spillway Gates Replacement Project on Center Hill Dam
NASHVILLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract today to American Bridge Company for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
