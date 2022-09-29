A large crowd of drivers turned out with their tractors Saturday to till the soil the old fashioned way at Cundiff Farms in Trigg County. The West Kentucky Antique Power Association hosted the plow day event that was named in memory of longtime club President and antique tractor lover Hal Fennel. There a pleasant variety of tractors on hand for the event representing many of the traditional tractor brands. Plow day rotates between Cundiff Farms in Trigg County and Garnett Farms in Christian County on the first Saturday of October.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO