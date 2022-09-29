ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Sullivan drops hold on government funding bill after Biden agrees to more Alaska money

By Alexander Bolton
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Urtnw_0iFWBGZf00

Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan (R) dropped his hold on a short-term government funding measure Thursday after President Biden acceded to his demand for more disaster relief assistance for coastal Alaskan communities slammed by flooding and landslides caused by Typhoon Merbok.

Sullivan said he insisted to the White House that Alaska get the same federal treatment as Puerto Rico, which was devastated recently by Hurricane Fiona.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Sunday that it had approved nearly $40 million to the survivors of Fiona.

“I forced it,” Sullivan said Thursday of the aid to Alaska. “I’ve been saying for the last several days with numerous … the Secretary of Homeland Security and other folks in the White House [that] Puerto Rico was going to get 100 percent cost coverage for their disaster relief.”

He said the area that got hit by the typhoon in Alaska is “one of the poorest regions of the country,” with “poverty rates similar to Puerto Rico,” and should receive the same coverage.

“I was just informed that the administration agreed with my request,” he said on his way to the Senate floor to inform leaders that he would drop his hold on the continuing funding resolution.

The measure passed the Senat e 72-25 shortly after .

The White House announced Thursday that Biden had made additional disaster assistance available to Alaska by authorizing an increase in funding to help Alaskan villages rebuild from the flooding and landslides triggered by the typhoon earlier this month.

Biden’s previous disaster declaration for Alaska, made on Sept. 23, would have had the federal government cover 75 percent of eligible assistance costs.

The new order states the federal share for emergency measures has been increased to 100 percent of the eligible costs incurred during the first 30 days after the typhoon, according to a White House press release.

“A lot of times things happen in Alaska that don’t make a lot of news down here, but that typhoon was massive,” Sullivan said Thursday. “It hit one of the poorest regions of my state.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 12

Jesse Cannon
3d ago

i say tell biden to shove it! and drill baby drill! we have all the money here if we tell special interest tree huggers to take a hike they can keep their eco cars and $7/ gal gas!

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Rico#Disaster Management#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#Alaskan#The White House#Homeland Security#Senate
People

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won

"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party. During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race

Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Lujan Grisham leads in New Mexico governor’s race: poll

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is leading Republican contender Mark Ronchetti by 5 percentage points in New Mexico’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released on Wednesday. The poll of likely voters in New Mexico shows Grisham receiving 48 percent support compared to Ronchetti’s...
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up storm damage along Alaska’s western coast. Jessie Holmes, who since 2015 has starred in “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV, was injured by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday, the Anchorage Daily News reported. He was flown for treatment to Nome and then sent on to an Anchorage hospital. Holmes was treated and released, Providence Alaska Medical Center spokesperson Mikal Canfield said in an email Friday to The Associated Press. Holmes lives in the remote Brushkana area of Alaska, located off the Denali Highway, about 150 miles (241.40 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage.
GOLOVIN, AK
The Hill

The Hill

710K+
Followers
83K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy