Mclennan County, TX

KBTX.com

DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Waco Police investigating apparent shooting situation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently working on a shooting situation. Authorities are in the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where gunshots were reported. Heaving police presence is in the neighborhood and one suspect in custody, according to KWTX reporter Madison Herber. No...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Temple motorcyclist killed in high-speed I-35 crash

BELTON, Texas – A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when he unsuccessfully tried – at a high rate of speed – to split the lanes between two trucks on I-35 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Wednesday. Benjamin Jaquez Strickland of Temple died as a result of...
TEMPLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Found Shot Dead, 1 in Custody in Town Near Waco

Five people are dead and a person is in custody following a shooting in the Central Texas city of McGregor, state troopers say. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. An armed man shot at police officers who arrived at the scene, McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering told KCEN-TV.
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Belton Lake parks to temporarily close due to construction

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Road construction that began in August will continue into the winter months at Belton Lake, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced. Belton Lake will temporarily close some of its parks and boat ramps around the lake to allow time for construction and repairs to take place as road conditions have begun to deteriorate.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Bell County parks will close for renovations during winter

BELTON, Texas — There may be fewer parks around Belton Lake to enjoy the cooler weather in this winter, but it is for a good reason. The Fort Worth District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that several parks and boat ramps around Belton Lake will be closed for repairs and renovations over the next few months.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Five shot dead near Waco; suspect in custody

MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were shot to death early Thursday morning in McGregor, according to McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering. Hering said police were called around 7:30 a.m. to West 8th St. and Monroe St. on a report of shots fired. Police arrived at the scene where the suspect...
MCGREGOR, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Parks In Belton, Texas Closing Soon Due To Construction

BELTON, TEXAS - One thing we can all agree on is that road construction seems to always happen at the most inconvenient times. Even when it's planned, it always gets in the way. This is especially true in Texas, where everything is bigger, including roads of course. But everything deteriorates...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Former Steele Creek Acres VFD chief arrested

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The former Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department chief has been arrested, and is charged with Tampering with Government Records. Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Texas Rangers opened an investigation into the financial operations of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department on December 2, 2021. The investigation was initiated due to allegations from within the department as well as reported incidents by citizens.
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Waco attorney charged with misdemeanor in reported road rage incident involving food delivery driver

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco attorney was arrested on a misdemeanor unlawful restraint charge Tuesday night in what Hewitt police say began as a road rage incident. Denny Lessman, 50, a former political candidate in McLennan County and Falls County, was released from the McLennan County Jail on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after his arrest on the Class A misdemeanor charge.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Body found in Robinson neighborhood identified

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A body has been found in a Robinson neighborhood, and has been identified. Robinson Police were dispatched around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday to 720 S. Robinson Drive in regards to an unconscious and unresponsive individual. When officers arrived, they found the subject lying in the backyard.
ROBINSON, TX

