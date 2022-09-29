Read full article on original website
Crash in Milam County kills one driver, sends a second to the hospital
Milam County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers say a crash Friday afternoon killed one person and sent a second to a hospital. The crash happened at 3:35 p.m. on U.S. 79, about three miles east of Milano. Troopers say a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was headed east on 79 when it drifted onto the shoulder.
KWTX
Central Texas crash leaves one deceased, another in serious condition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An East Texas woman is dead following a crash on US 79, East of Milano Friday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of a crash at 3:35 p.m. Sept. 30 on US 79. A 2000 Toyota Corolla, operated by a 78...
KBTX.com
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
KWTX
Authorities identify victim in deadly crash in the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview area
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday morning. DPS troopers responded to a crash at around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29 on US-84 near Aviation Parkway. “A Mini Cooper passenger car traveling westbound crashed into the rear of...
KWTX
Waco Police investigating apparent shooting situation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently working on a shooting situation. Authorities are in the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where gunshots were reported. Heaving police presence is in the neighborhood and one suspect in custody, according to KWTX reporter Madison Herber. No...
KWTX
Waco PD: Man surrenders following reports of firearm discharge in neighborhood
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has surrendered following a discharge firearm situation Saturday evening. The Waco Police Department responded to the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where a discharge of a firearm was reported. Upon arrival, police heard more discharged where they proceeded to call...
News Channel 25
Temple motorcyclist killed in high-speed I-35 crash
BELTON, Texas – A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when he unsuccessfully tried – at a high rate of speed – to split the lanes between two trucks on I-35 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Wednesday. Benjamin Jaquez Strickland of Temple died as a result of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Found Shot Dead, 1 in Custody in Town Near Waco
Five people are dead and a person is in custody following a shooting in the Central Texas city of McGregor, state troopers say. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. An armed man shot at police officers who arrived at the scene, McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering told KCEN-TV.
DPS identifies 5 dead in McGregor neighborhood shooting, suspect in custody
Five people are dead in a McGregor neighborhood after a Thursday morning shooting. An officer-involved shooting followed, according to DPS.
KWTX
After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
KWTX
Belton Lake parks to temporarily close due to construction
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Road construction that began in August will continue into the winter months at Belton Lake, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced. Belton Lake will temporarily close some of its parks and boat ramps around the lake to allow time for construction and repairs to take place as road conditions have begun to deteriorate.
Bell County parks will close for renovations during winter
BELTON, Texas — There may be fewer parks around Belton Lake to enjoy the cooler weather in this winter, but it is for a good reason. The Fort Worth District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that several parks and boat ramps around Belton Lake will be closed for repairs and renovations over the next few months.
KHOU
Five shot dead near Waco; suspect in custody
MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were shot to death early Thursday morning in McGregor, according to McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering. Hering said police were called around 7:30 a.m. to West 8th St. and Monroe St. on a report of shots fired. Police arrived at the scene where the suspect...
Parks In Belton, Texas Closing Soon Due To Construction
BELTON, TEXAS - One thing we can all agree on is that road construction seems to always happen at the most inconvenient times. Even when it's planned, it always gets in the way. This is especially true in Texas, where everything is bigger, including roads of course. But everything deteriorates...
fox44news.com
Former Steele Creek Acres VFD chief arrested
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The former Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department chief has been arrested, and is charged with Tampering with Government Records. Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Texas Rangers opened an investigation into the financial operations of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department on December 2, 2021. The investigation was initiated due to allegations from within the department as well as reported incidents by citizens.
KWTX
McGregor ISD along with its students lift up their community following a shooting that left five people dead
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor community woke up this morning to a hole left by those five lives lost on Thursday. As everyone tries to find a bit of normalcy during these times, McGregor ISD and its students are doing what they can to make that happen. Now the...
KWTX
Former VFD chief in Central Texas charged as authorities investigate alleged misappropriation of funds
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office arrested Russel Reitzer, the former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department, on three counts of tampering with government records, a state jail felony, on Sept. 29, 2022. On Dec. 2, 2021, the sheriff’s office...
KBTX.com
FBI, Milam County Sheriff’s Office investigating threat made to Cameron ISD
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -One juvenile was arrested Friday evening after making an online threat to cause harm to Cameron ISD. In a statement, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office says the FBI received a tip from a person who had knowledge of the online threat. Officials say school resource deputies...
KWTX
Waco attorney charged with misdemeanor in reported road rage incident involving food delivery driver
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco attorney was arrested on a misdemeanor unlawful restraint charge Tuesday night in what Hewitt police say began as a road rage incident. Denny Lessman, 50, a former political candidate in McLennan County and Falls County, was released from the McLennan County Jail on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after his arrest on the Class A misdemeanor charge.
fox44news.com
Body found in Robinson neighborhood identified
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A body has been found in a Robinson neighborhood, and has been identified. Robinson Police were dispatched around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday to 720 S. Robinson Drive in regards to an unconscious and unresponsive individual. When officers arrived, they found the subject lying in the backyard.
