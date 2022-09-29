ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crises at Rikers and in housing asylum-seekers in NYC

New York City schools will soon get their very own “Chefs Council” composed of more than a dozen media personalities, activists and restaurant owners. The group will be tasked with creating over 100 plant-based, culturally relevant recipes to be tested in schools during the 2022-2023 school year. Helming this culinary delegation is celebrity chef and television personality Rachael Ray who will serve as the council’s chair. This type of initiative is something that’s long been championed by New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Before he was mayor, Adams worked with his predecessor to implement Meatless Mondays in schools, and he spearheaded a resolution in 2019 that called on the Department of Education to remove processed meat from public school menus. Continuing in this stride, Adams rolled out weekly vegan school meals early in his tenure. The recipes developed by the Chefs Council will eventually be introduced as a monthly seasonal menu and the chefs will also train school cooks. Read on for more news.
NYC Coalition for the Homeless: Cruise ships are not the right solution for asylum seekers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cruise ships are not designed or equipped to provide adequate shelter and services to homeless people, the NYC Coalition for the Homeless has stated, harshly criticizing Mayor Eric Adams administration’s plan to lease the Norwegian Bliss to house asylum-seeking migrants. The agency, which is considered the nation’s oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless individuals and families, is now urgently pleading with the city to come up with another plan.
NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet

A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
Never-before-seen images show Rikers inmates locked in caged showers, left in soiled pants, more poor conditions

People in custody in intake at Rikers Island in July. The New York City Board of Corrections recently shared never-before-seen photos and videos from Rikers Island with assistant district attorneys in Manhattan in an effort to force improvements and demand transparency at the facilities. Manhattan prosecutors got an unprecedented look at the squalid and deadly conditions in which defendants are held. [ more › ]
Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermelyn is on a mission to make it safer to be pregnant in New York

In New York, a recent state Department of Health report found that Black women had a pregnancy-related mortality rate five times that of white women. It also found that nearly 4 out of 5 pregnancy-related deaths in 2018 were preventable, and half of them were related to discrimination. Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, a Democrat representing the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Flatbush and Midwood, has made Black maternal health a legislative priority following the death of her prematurely born son six years ago.
NYC correction chief slammed for email pushing release of dying Rikers detainee to keep jails death count down

New York City jails’ top official came under fire Tuesday for an email in which he appeared to push for the compassionate release of a severely ill Rikers Island detainee to keep down the number of people reported to die in city jails. When Elmore Robert Pondexter died Thursday, he became the 16th person in 2022 to succumb to an injury or other medical condition acquired in city custody. This ...
Manhattan resident arrested for possessing ghost guns

New York, New York – On September 22, 2022, the SP Manhattan BCI and CTIU-South assisted the New York City Police Department with the arrest of Jose E. Rivera, age 47, of New York, New York for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree – a class C felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree – a class D felony, Criminal Possession of a Firearm – a class E felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree – a class A misdemeanor.
Accused killer of EMT deemed competent to stand trial

Jose Gonzalez was declared competent to stand trial at the Bronx Supreme Court Thursday. Gonzalez is accused of being behind the wheel of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo’s ambulance in 2017 — running her over and ending her life. “Every time I see him knowing I have to breathe...
Opinion: Silence is no answer on plight of horse-drawn carriages in NYC

It’s been several weeks since City & State called on policy makers to “stop the continued suffering of carriage horses.” So far, radio silence. I’m at a loss to understand why most City Council members are not supporting Intro 573, which would transition the horse-drawn carriages to electric carriages. To be clear, the Committee for Compassionate and Responsible Tourism, which I helped cofound, does not support the bill in its current form. It does not properly address the fate of the horses. It requires drivers to be paid prevailing wages, which is not how they traditionally work; and it has scant information about the electric carriages. But these issues can be remedied.
Mayor Adams: $225 million in taxi medallion debt erased

NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 taxi medallion owners are getting much-needed financial relief.Mayor Eric Adams says $225 million was wiped off the books to ease the financial burden on taxi drivers."Recent years, the medallion owners and drivers have been burdened by crippling debt, and we did not want to sit on the sideline and watch this continue to happen. It's crushed dreams, and it crushed families," Adams said Friday.READ MORE: NYC, TLC and Taxi Workers Alliance announce historic deal on medallion debt reliefDrivers took advantage of the medallion relief program that restructures their loans so the debt is more affordable.A medallion is essentially a permit to operate a taxi in the city.
