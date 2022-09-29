Read full article on original website
After disturbing Rikers images emerge, Adams once again balks at federal receivership
Never-before-seen images from inside Rikers Island, show inmates locked in cage showers, left in soiled pants, or dragging other inmates to receive medical aid. The publication of the images comes as 16 people died in city jails to date. [ more › ]
cityandstateny.com
Crises at Rikers and in housing asylum-seekers in NYC
New York City schools will soon get their very own “Chefs Council” composed of more than a dozen media personalities, activists and restaurant owners. The group will be tasked with creating over 100 plant-based, culturally relevant recipes to be tested in schools during the 2022-2023 school year. Helming this culinary delegation is celebrity chef and television personality Rachael Ray who will serve as the council’s chair. This type of initiative is something that’s long been championed by New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Before he was mayor, Adams worked with his predecessor to implement Meatless Mondays in schools, and he spearheaded a resolution in 2019 that called on the Department of Education to remove processed meat from public school menus. Continuing in this stride, Adams rolled out weekly vegan school meals early in his tenure. The recipes developed by the Chefs Council will eventually be introduced as a monthly seasonal menu and the chefs will also train school cooks. Read on for more news.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Rikers could soon have a federal receiver — How have takeovers worked in other U.S. jails?
As the administration of Mayor Eric Adams resists a growing chorus of calls for a federal judge to appoint a receiver to run the city’s troubled Department of Correction, past takeovers around the country suggest what might be in store. New York City’s jails have already been under the...
Does Mayor Adams' migrant tents plan violate NYC’s right-to-shelter mandate?
A land surveyor walks by large tents being constructed in a parking lot at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Sept. 28, 2022. Attorney Josh Goldfein sat down with WNYC’s Sean Carlson to discuss the city’s decision to temporarily house migrants from the southern border in large tents. [ more › ]
NBC New York
New Urgent Problem Facing Migrants in NYC Shelters: Babies Aren't Getting Enough Food
Mayor Eric Adams has drawn criticism lately, after the city's plans to build a tent city for asylum seekers in the Bronx, as well as the latest reported plan to house migrants on one of Norwegian Cruise Line's luxury vessels upon arrival in the Big Apple. But the NBC New...
NYC Coalition for the Homeless: Cruise ships are not the right solution for asylum seekers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cruise ships are not designed or equipped to provide adequate shelter and services to homeless people, the NYC Coalition for the Homeless has stated, harshly criticizing Mayor Eric Adams administration’s plan to lease the Norwegian Bliss to house asylum-seeking migrants. The agency, which is considered the nation’s oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless individuals and families, is now urgently pleading with the city to come up with another plan.
nypressnews.com
NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet
A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
Never-before-seen images show Rikers inmates locked in caged showers, left in soiled pants, more poor conditions
People in custody in intake at Rikers Island in July. The New York City Board of Corrections recently shared never-before-seen photos and videos from Rikers Island with assistant district attorneys in Manhattan in an effort to force improvements and demand transparency at the facilities. Manhattan prosecutors got an unprecedented look at the squalid and deadly conditions in which defendants are held. [ more › ]
Mayor Adams backs two bills aimed at curbing gun violence in NYC
The proposed new borders of Times Square. The bill is one of two that Mayor Eric Adams says he will sign to curb gun violence [ more › ]
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
cityandstateny.com
Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermelyn is on a mission to make it safer to be pregnant in New York
In New York, a recent state Department of Health report found that Black women had a pregnancy-related mortality rate five times that of white women. It also found that nearly 4 out of 5 pregnancy-related deaths in 2018 were preventable, and half of them were related to discrimination. Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, a Democrat representing the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Flatbush and Midwood, has made Black maternal health a legislative priority following the death of her prematurely born son six years ago.
What NYC renters need to know about getting landlords to turn the heat back on
Oct. 1 marks the beginning of heat season in New York City. The first day of October means heat season is officially here. Renters in New York City may soon be waking up to the smell of burning dust and the sound of old radiators clanking off the cobwebs. [ more › ]
NYC correction chief slammed for email pushing release of dying Rikers detainee to keep jails death count down
New York City jails’ top official came under fire Tuesday for an email in which he appeared to push for the compassionate release of a severely ill Rikers Island detainee to keep down the number of people reported to die in city jails. When Elmore Robert Pondexter died Thursday, he became the 16th person in 2022 to succumb to an injury or other medical condition acquired in city custody. This ...
nyspnews.com
Manhattan resident arrested for possessing ghost guns
New York, New York – On September 22, 2022, the SP Manhattan BCI and CTIU-South assisted the New York City Police Department with the arrest of Jose E. Rivera, age 47, of New York, New York for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree – a class C felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree – a class D felony, Criminal Possession of a Firearm – a class E felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree – a class A misdemeanor.
NBC New York
Suspect in ‘Barbaric' EMS Veteran Slaying Had Prior Connection to Queens Stationhouse
Grief and heartache were on full display outside of a Queens EMS stationhouse, as New York City paid tribute to a 9/11 first responder who was killed in a senseless and gruesome act of violence on an Astoria sidewalk. A memorial continued to grow on Friday for veteran EMS Lieutenant...
NY1
Accused killer of EMT deemed competent to stand trial
Jose Gonzalez was declared competent to stand trial at the Bronx Supreme Court Thursday. Gonzalez is accused of being behind the wheel of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo’s ambulance in 2017 — running her over and ending her life. “Every time I see him knowing I have to breathe...
cityandstateny.com
Opinion: Silence is no answer on plight of horse-drawn carriages in NYC
It’s been several weeks since City & State called on policy makers to “stop the continued suffering of carriage horses.” So far, radio silence. I’m at a loss to understand why most City Council members are not supporting Intro 573, which would transition the horse-drawn carriages to electric carriages. To be clear, the Committee for Compassionate and Responsible Tourism, which I helped cofound, does not support the bill in its current form. It does not properly address the fate of the horses. It requires drivers to be paid prevailing wages, which is not how they traditionally work; and it has scant information about the electric carriages. But these issues can be remedied.
Unidentified attacker fatally slashes throat of union steamfitter, 43, on Brooklyn train
A 43-year-old man was killed after an unidentified suspect slashed his neck on a Brooklyn L train during an argument on Friday, according to police.
News 12
Rally held at Orchard Beach in protest of migrant relief centers
A rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday to protest the city’s plan to handle the surge of asylum seekers. The Office of Emergency Management says the centers at the Orchard Beach parking lot are set to open next week, with the ability to house around 1,000 migrants.
Mayor Adams: $225 million in taxi medallion debt erased
NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 taxi medallion owners are getting much-needed financial relief.Mayor Eric Adams says $225 million was wiped off the books to ease the financial burden on taxi drivers."Recent years, the medallion owners and drivers have been burdened by crippling debt, and we did not want to sit on the sideline and watch this continue to happen. It's crushed dreams, and it crushed families," Adams said Friday.READ MORE: NYC, TLC and Taxi Workers Alliance announce historic deal on medallion debt reliefDrivers took advantage of the medallion relief program that restructures their loans so the debt is more affordable.A medallion is essentially a permit to operate a taxi in the city.
