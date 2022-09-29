Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus
If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cursed blockbuster that went $100 million over budget but somehow didn’t suck saves the day on streaming
Any conversation about what could be named as the single most tortured production ever mounted simply wouldn’t be complete without a mention of Marc Forster’s World War Z, which seemed to fall into some kind of trouble at every turn. Looking back at everything the cast and crew...
wegotthiscovered.com
A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming
These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: As one of the studio’s Disney Plus series is cancelled, the MCU might’ve landed its biggest star ever
Change is in the air for the Marvel universe today, as the MCU’s longest-gestating Disney Plus project has finally had its plug pulled, but don’t despair just yet as there’s a big silver lining to this news. What’s more, the franchise may have secretly landed one of its biggest stars ever in a hugely shocking recast, if a new rumor is to be believed. Let’s crack on with our latest Marvel news roundup.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmarish drug-fueled horror takes a psychedelic trip on the streaming charts
Filmmaker Gaspar Noé has built his entire career and reputation on pushing the boundaries of cinematic acceptability, drumming up just as much controversy as acclaim in the process. 2018’s Climax is far from the most incendiary, contentious, or polarizing movie he’s ever made, but that doesn’t mean it’s not packing his signature stylistic and thematic punch.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn weds ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland have tied the knot, with the Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director Gunn sharing photos from the ceremony on social media. Holland, who stars in Gunn’s Peacemaker for HBO Max, appeared elated in a white gown against a mountainous backdrop with a lake as Gunn, sporting a green suit, looks similarly overjoyed.
wegotthiscovered.com
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration
Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A barbarically cold-hearted epic tracks a trail of blood to the top of the streaming mountain
The internet being what it is, one of the biggest talking points following the release of The Revenant wasn’t the content of the film itself, but the focus on Leonardo DiCaprio finally winning that Academy Award for Best Actor at the fifth time of asking. Of course, he did...
wegotthiscovered.com
The jury remains out on whether ‘The Munsters’ is a masterpiece or an abomination
No one ever said a reboot of The Munsters would be a slam dunk, and the sitcom-esque Netflix film is proving to be an uphill battle for Rob Zombie. We all know metal god-turned-director Zombie is a longtime Munsters fan. With a music career spanning decades, one of his most popular songs remains 1998’s “Dragula”. The inspiration for the tune happens to be the name of Grandpa’s hot rod from the 1964 Munsters television show. When he performs the song onstage, he even plays footage of the car straight from the original series, so there’s no denying his fandom.
wegotthiscovered.com
Excitement for ‘Hellraiser’ ratchets up as fans celebrate the reboot going old school
The build-up to Hulu’s new Hellraiser movie has been like trying to solve one of the franchise’s famous puzzle boxes. As its release nears, excitement is building every day, but as every fan of Clive Barker’s infernal horror knows, there’s often a bit of pain to go with the pleasure.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about
If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Interesting ‘Andor’ analogy throws serious shade at the ‘Star Wars’ streaming slate
It’s a great time to be a Star Wars fan because there are so many new series expanding the galaxy. Star Wars fans are notorious for having very strong opinions, so it is not unusual for fans to compare and contrast these new offerings. One Reddit user compared the new series Andor “to a home-cooked meal made by a professional chef who understands spice and seasoning and balance” while calling previous shows such as The Mandalorian all “live action cartoons” that are like “eating a bag of hard, cheap sugar candy.” Ouch!
wegotthiscovered.com
An unshakably violent crime story takes a sledgehammer to streaming skulls
Brad Pitt may have been an A-list superstar and incredibly handsome man for what feels like forever, but he’s a much better actor and a significantly more accomplished producer than he gets credit for. Combining both elements of his unstoppable arsenal, Andrew Dominik’s Killing Them Softy is the sort of uncompromising crime story you don’t really see all that much anymore.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ stans applaud a fan favorite for keeping his emotions in check for two decades
One of the more disturbing things in the Star Wars universe is Order 66 (you know, the one that sent Anakin on a killing spree that included Jedi younglings). With the Empire trying to snuff out all Jedi, one person stayed surprisingly loyal to the cause while being in the Galactic Senate with the Empire: Bail Prestor Organa (played by Jimmy Smits).
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh who? Forget Wolverine, ‘Deadpool 3’ needs to feature an even bigger return
Even though we were kind of expecting it in a way, the internet still lost its collective mind when Hugh Jackman was officially confirmed to be returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. There are innumerable reasons why this is one of the most exciting things to happen to the superhero...
wegotthiscovered.com
A psychological nightmare that came under heavy fire traumatizes the streaming charts
Darren Aronofsky has never exactly been one to play by any other set of rules but his own, so it was hardly surprising that 2017’s nightmarish mother! came under heavy fire before, during, and after its theatrical release. Having already upset plenty of religious groups with his biblical epic...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Northman’ director’s classic horror remake may have finally escaped development hell
Robert Eggers has steadily carved out a name for himself in cinema over the last decade. After exploding onto the horror scene with 2015’s intensely terrifying The Witch, he blew moviegoers away with the bizarre The Lighthouse in 2019, and attempted to forge a path towards arthouse blockbuster territory with The Northman earlier this year.
wegotthiscovered.com
Has the box office finally recovered? The worst September since 1996 says no
With the wealth of excellent movies we’ve been graced with this year, spearheaded by the seemingly immortal Top Gun: Maverick, it can be hard to remember that the world is still very much living with the ghosts of the COVID-19 pandemic. With moviegoers having been confined to their homes for most of 2020, far away from those sweet ticket stubs, an era of rebuilding for the box office was on the horizon.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Batman’ fan feels the collective wrath of MCU fandom after making a bold claim
It’s always said that poking a bear is never a smart idea. Well, everyone always forgets to add how pissing-off MCU fans by dissing their fandom isn’t an ingenious plan either. A fan of The Batman movie found that out the hard way after a tweet ignited the wrath of Marvel loyalists everywhere.
Comments / 0