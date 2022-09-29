ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus

If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming

These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
Latest Marvel News: As one of the studio’s Disney Plus series is cancelled, the MCU might’ve landed its biggest star ever

Change is in the air for the Marvel universe today, as the MCU’s longest-gestating Disney Plus project has finally had its plug pulled, but don’t despair just yet as there’s a big silver lining to this news. What’s more, the franchise may have secretly landed one of its biggest stars ever in a hugely shocking recast, if a new rumor is to be believed. Let’s crack on with our latest Marvel news roundup.
A nightmarish drug-fueled horror takes a psychedelic trip on the streaming charts

Filmmaker Gaspar Noé has built his entire career and reputation on pushing the boundaries of cinematic acceptability, drumming up just as much controversy as acclaim in the process. 2018’s Climax is far from the most incendiary, contentious, or polarizing movie he’s ever made, but that doesn’t mean it’s not packing his signature stylistic and thematic punch.
James Gunn weds ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland have tied the knot, with the Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director Gunn sharing photos from the ceremony on social media. Holland, who stars in Gunn’s Peacemaker for HBO Max, appeared elated in a white gown against a mountainous backdrop with a lake as Gunn, sporting a green suit, looks similarly overjoyed.
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration

Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
The jury remains out on whether ‘The Munsters’ is a masterpiece or an abomination

No one ever said a reboot of The Munsters would be a slam dunk, and the sitcom-esque Netflix film is proving to be an uphill battle for Rob Zombie. We all know metal god-turned-director Zombie is a longtime Munsters fan. With a music career spanning decades, one of his most popular songs remains 1998’s “Dragula”. The inspiration for the tune happens to be the name of Grandpa’s hot rod from the 1964 Munsters television show. When he performs the song onstage, he even plays footage of the car straight from the original series, so there’s no denying his fandom.
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about

If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
Interesting ‘Andor’ analogy throws serious shade at the ‘Star Wars’ streaming slate

It’s a great time to be a Star Wars fan because there are so many new series expanding the galaxy. Star Wars fans are notorious for having very strong opinions, so it is not unusual for fans to compare and contrast these new offerings. One Reddit user compared the new series Andor “to a home-cooked meal made by a professional chef who understands spice and seasoning and balance” while calling previous shows such as The Mandalorian all “live action cartoons” that are like “eating a bag of hard, cheap sugar candy.” Ouch!
An unshakably violent crime story takes a sledgehammer to streaming skulls

Brad Pitt may have been an A-list superstar and incredibly handsome man for what feels like forever, but he’s a much better actor and a significantly more accomplished producer than he gets credit for. Combining both elements of his unstoppable arsenal, Andrew Dominik’s Killing Them Softy is the sort of uncompromising crime story you don’t really see all that much anymore.
Has the box office finally recovered? The worst September since 1996 says no

With the wealth of excellent movies we’ve been graced with this year, spearheaded by the seemingly immortal Top Gun: Maverick, it can be hard to remember that the world is still very much living with the ghosts of the COVID-19 pandemic. With moviegoers having been confined to their homes for most of 2020, far away from those sweet ticket stubs, an era of rebuilding for the box office was on the horizon.
