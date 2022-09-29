ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers residents begin to survey damage

By Scripps National
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction across Southwest Florida as it roared through as a Category 4 storm.

Homes and businesses across Lee County, where the hurricane made landfall on Wednesday, are destroyed.

Maura Mecchella said she rode out the storm.

"It was very scary to have the water and the river flowing underneath us all night long," she said. "We tried to, I just tried to keep morale up. We played games when we knew that we were stuck."

Mecchella said she was able to get water and food before water broke through the windows.

"I knew at that point that there was no going downstairs for a while," she said. "I didn't know how long we would be upstairs."

A lot of people left the area as the storm approached, but returned to see their homes destroyed.

"It just is destroyed and it's ruined," a Fort Myers resident said. "And then you have to start all over again. And honestly, where do you start? How do you start in this."

For those who don't have a home, all 15 shelters within the county that opened prior to Hurricane Ian are still open.

Lee County, FL
WFLA

Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge

As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ian
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency

Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
NAPLES, FL
NBC Miami

Hard-Hit Fort Meyers Begins Post-Hurricane Ian Recovery

The wrath of Hurricane Ian has left an open wound on Southwest Florida, and it will take time to heal as search and rescue efforts uncover more devastation and death. Around 700 people between Lee and Charlotte counties were rescued after the storm hit, officials said. "We had a couple...
FORT MYERS, FL
gcaptain.com

Hurricane Ian Dumped Raw Sewage Into Florida Waterways

By Ari Natter (Bloomberg) Floridians reeling from widespread power outages and a deadly surge of water following Hurricane Ian are facing another problem: raw sewage swirling into the floodwaters. Untold gallons of raw and poorly treated sewage have flowed into streets and rivers as floodwaters inundate infrastructure, power failures knock...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow

The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
NORTH PORT, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Food bank crippled by hurricane, asks people to redirect donations

[Editor's note: This story was written based on a press release submitted Thursday afternoon by Duree & Co., a public relations firm with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Sarasota, but the information it contains about Harry Chapin Food Bank flooding has since been disputed by Ryan Uhler, the food bank's marketing and communications director, who says the facility did not sustain flood damage.]
LEE COUNTY, FL
