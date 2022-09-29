Read full article on original website
Robin Jourdan
3d ago
I have to jump in this one! Is the governor or our senators given rent free properties to live in? How can she get away with all of this? Is she broke? What’s going on with this woman???????

Cheryl Stanley-Gibson
3d ago
She's a THEIF!!! FIRE HER!!! Put her in Jail!!! If she can't manage her own money, she CERTAINLY CAN'T manage a city!!!

sonia
3d ago
This administration is like a slow sinking ship! Step. Down. Please.

fox8live.com
Former mayoral administrations say city-owned Pontalba apartment was never lived in
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a Lee Zurik investigation finding New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent, FOX 8 contacted the administrations of all prior New Orleans mayors to discuss how the apartment was used during their terms. The...
iheart.com
NOLA Mayor Violating City Policy Using City Apartment For Personal Use
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
Ordinance set to hold slumlords accountable and protect tenants
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council is one step closer to passing an ordinance that will hold slumlords accountable and protect tenants. Eyewitness News told you about the deplorable conditions at the Willows and Par Fontaine, this ordinance would prevent those conditions from continuing. Andreanecia Morris from HousingNOLA...
WDSU
New Orleans CAO says Mayor LaToya Cantrell must repay travel expenses
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans' Chief Administrative Officer said Friday that he would enforce the travel policy as it relates to recent travel upgrades made by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. It follows a ruling by the city attorney that the mayor is considered a city employee. The New Orleans Chief...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's top deputy says he'll ask her to pay city back for first-class flights
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's top deputy said Friday that a ruling from the city attorney makes clear that the mayor's first-class flight upgrades should be reimbursed, making him the latest official to conclude that Cantrell owes the city potentially tens of thousands of dollars that she has refused to pay back.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
New Orleans launches amnesty program, late fees waived for some residents
NEW ORLEANS — Today the City of New Orleans announced that they will launch an amnesty late fee program on October 1. The following City services will be included in the program for eligible residents:. Parking and Camera Tickets. Sales and Hotel/Motel Taxes. Code Enforcement Violations. Library Fines and...
New Orleans announces amnesty for late fees
If you have any unpaid parking tickets, red light camera tickets, library fines, or even overdue sales or hotel/motel taxes in New Orleans, now’s your chance to clear them off the books without paying late fees.
Judge says Wisner Trust is 'public funds,' orders heirs to stop spending
NEW ORLEANS — In a major setback for Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s effort to privatize and share a 108-year-old city land trust with the donor’s heirs, a civil judge declared the Wisner Trust proceeds “public funds” Wednesday and called for a public accounting of all trust spending in front of the City Council.
WWL-TV
'We have no Plan B' | Organizer says NOPD plan to halt crime has to work
NEW ORLEANS — City Council members were there. So was New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson, and the recently hired police consultants, former New York Police commander Fausto Pichardo and management guru John Linder. The main item on the menu: public safety. The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation’s...
fox8live.com
Treme residents decry growing homeless camp along Claiborne, business owners say patrons being harassed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City and state leaders held a community meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss a growing homeless encampment underneath the I-10 overpass in Treme. The meeting was held by Councilmen Eugene Green and Freddie King, and was attended by a variety of city and state leaders and State Representative Royce Duplessis.
WDSU
Mayor LaToya Cantrell temporarily unable to use Wisner grant funds after court ruling
A civil court judge has sided with the New Orleans City Council, freezing the use of millions of dollars. Judge Kern Reese has temporarily stopped the use of all Wisner funds without court approval. Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be unable to use Wisner grant money. The original donation stated that...
“I love her to this day”: How former staffer came to organize NOLA mayor recall efforts
Before Eileen Carter teamed up with Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste in an attempt to have New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell recalled, Carter was once a part of the Cantrell administration. How did things get this far?
NOLA.com
John Young, former Jefferson Parish president, is considering race for attorney general
Add John Young’s name to the list of candidates eyeing the attorney general’s race next year. “I’m seriously looking at it,” said Young, who served as Jefferson Parish’s president from 2010-16 and as a council member for six years before that. Young spent seven years...
fox8live.com
New Orleans launches amnesty program for overdue tickets, fines
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Beginning Oct. 1, New Orleans residents will be able to pay many of their overdue tickets and fines to the city without worrying about late penalties or additional fees. The amnesty program, through the Mayor’s Office and Department of Finance, offers late fee forgiveness for residents...
If you want a safer New Orleans, Newell Normand says you should do these two things
The political infighting, the gaffes by Cantrell and the sharp increases in homicides has provided more than enough material for local, national and international media.
Scoot: New cliffhanger in the saga of Mayor Cantrell!
With a long list of excuses, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has presented herself as an entitled politician who suffers from PES - politician entitlement syndrome.
L'Observateur
LaPlace Frostop’s iconic roadside neon mug to be re-installed Oct. 3
LAPLACE — LaPlace Frostop commissioned A–1 Signs, LLC of New Orleans to rebuild its iconic neon, rotating mug. Winds from Hurricane Ida toppled the landmark structure from its pole, destroying it. After a year-long process, the landmark mug is ready to be reinstalled starting Monday, Oct.3, 2022. The...
NOLA.com
Who's to blame for New Orleans' stalled street work? A new report says it's not just City Hall.
For months, the sight of Department of Public Works officials hauled in front of the New Orleans City Council, to answer for the status of $2 billion in street and water projects, has become a regular spectacle. But a report issued Thursday by Inspector General Ed Michel casts an unflattering...
New Orleans 1 homicide away from matching 2021 total
With more than three months to go in 2022, New Orleans has almost matched last year’s total number of homicides – 217 so far in 2022, versus 218 in all of 2021.
