Robin Jourdan
3d ago

I have to jump in this one! Is the governor or our senators given rent free properties to live in? How can she get away with all of this? Is she broke? What’s going on with this woman???????

Cheryl Stanley-Gibson
3d ago

She's a THEIF!!! FIRE HER!!! Put her in Jail!!! If she can't manage her own money, she CERTAINLY CAN'T manage a city!!!

sonia
3d ago

This administration is like a slow sinking ship! Step. Down. Please.

