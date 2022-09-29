Now one of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Elizabeth Olsen has recalled her most embarrassing moment from the filming of Avengers: Endgame. The amount of secrecy with every single Marvel project is difficult to explain with a straight face, and Olsen has told tale of how ridiculously over-the-top security is with the bigger projects like Endgame. In discussion with Variety, she revealed for Endgame they had the script available on just one iPad, in one room, with a security guard monitoring at all times.

MOVIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO