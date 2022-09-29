Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Confess, Fletch’ is a low-key murder mystery both funny and engrossing
For many, the word “Fletch” will bring back memories of an in-his-prime Chevy Chase as Irwin M. Fletcher, an undercover reporter for the Los Angeles Times who, over the course of two movies Fletch (released in 1985) and Fletch Lives (released in 1989), investigates his stories with dogged determination and often hilarious results.
wegotthiscovered.com
A pretentious sci-fi that flopped hard pleads an unwarranted case for reevaluation
There’s no rule that says everyone has to agree with the consensus on a movie, but trying to state the case for a project that was deemed underwhelming at the very least by any measurable metric is a tough task. Despite boasting an impressive roster of talent and a sky-high concept, 2004’s forgotten sci-fi thriller The Final Cut falls firmly into that camp.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users lost in the fog of an Oscar-winning supernatural fable that doesn’t skimp on the blood
Given the Tim Burton’s stylistic sensibilities and longtime status as Hollywood’s favorite mainstream outsider, it’s strange to remember that Sleepy Hollow writer Andrew Kevin Walker originally penned the script back in 1993 as a low budget slasher. Naturally, when Burton came aboard the project gained an entirely...
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmarish drug-fueled horror takes a psychedelic trip on the streaming charts
Filmmaker Gaspar Noé has built his entire career and reputation on pushing the boundaries of cinematic acceptability, drumming up just as much controversy as acclaim in the process. 2018’s Climax is far from the most incendiary, contentious, or polarizing movie he’s ever made, but that doesn’t mean it’s not packing his signature stylistic and thematic punch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wegotthiscovered.com
How old is ‘House of the Dragon’ star Ewan Mitchell?
As expected, House of the Dragon will have another time skip for episodes eight and onward. And just like episode six, this time skip will be huge as the next few episodes take place six years since the wedding of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen. This also means that there will be new cast members taking over the roles of the children we grew to love (and hate).
wegotthiscovered.com
Elizabeth Olsen shares her most embarrassing MCU filming moment
Now one of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Elizabeth Olsen has recalled her most embarrassing moment from the filming of Avengers: Endgame. The amount of secrecy with every single Marvel project is difficult to explain with a straight face, and Olsen has told tale of how ridiculously over-the-top security is with the bigger projects like Endgame. In discussion with Variety, she revealed for Endgame they had the script available on just one iPad, in one room, with a security guard monitoring at all times.
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
wegotthiscovered.com
Deepfake company may have used 34,000 images of Bruce Willis’ face, but they don’t own it
There was a big story over the last few days to the effect that Bruce Willis sold his digital likeness to a deepfake company so he could continue to appear in movies or commercials for perpetuity. The report was inaccurate, but like most stories, there was a kernel of truth to it.
RELATED PEOPLE
Teri Hatcher returns to the stage after 20 years, talks new Hallmark film
Actress Teri Hatcher is returning to the stage for the first time in 20 years as Morticia Addams in “The Addams Family” musical. The “Desperate Housewives” actress revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin that she felt “insecure, but excited” about her big comeback. “I have been away from the stage for a long time, and […]
wegotthiscovered.com
This ‘Chucky’ star can’t contain their excitement for the killer doll’s second televized outing
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the second season of Don Mancini’s Chucky series will premiere on Syfy and the USA Network. In the weeks and months leading up to the debut episode, the cast has been active on social media to promote the Child’s Play franchise’s televised continuation. Most notably, Jennifer Tilly and Fiona Dourif, daughter of Brad Dourif, the voice of Chucky, have shared trailers, posters, clips and behind-the-scenes images to rouse audiences before the long-anticipated release.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 most gruesome ‘Saw’ deaths, ranked
Without a shadow of a doubt, Saw is the most grotesque, nauseating and gut-wrenching horror franchise out there. Featuring some of the most convoluted mechanisms in cinematic history, Saw brings the blood, guts and glory. Starting out in 2004 as just a one-off biological horror (body horror for short), Saw, directed by James Wan of The Conjuring and Insidious franchises, grossed $100 million worldwide and gained a substantial cult following, going on to be cited as one of the most revolutionary horror films of all time.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star admits that many parallels are far from accidental
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season one, episode seven“Driftmark.“. Game of Thrones was known for having some of the most strategically duplicitous characters, and Matthew Needham’s Larys Strong keeps that tradition going in House of the Dragon. Larys, nicknamed “Clubfoot” for his foot abnormality, has been slinking in the background for a while, but recently he’s made some major moves that call to mind original GoT players, Varys (Conleth Hill) and Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen).
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Who does Hannah Waddingham play in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’?
Warning: Spoilers ahead for the film Hocus Pocus 2. Hocus Pocus 2 rings in the return of the calamitous Sanderson Sisters of Salem -Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) – but they aren’t the only witches in this sequel. In the opening sequence the audience is treated to a look at the sister’s origins, showing the three facing the regular persecutions facing young, independently-minded women living in the puritanical 1600s. In order to escape her fate of being wed off, Winifred and her sisters run into the Forbidden Woods where they meet a beautiful and enigmatic character.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is Will Smith’s new film the beginning of a redemption arc for the disgraced star?
If there’s any single Hollywood star that has managed to completely torpedo their public persona with a PR disaster this year, Will Smith would likely be the one that comes to mind immediately. Nevertheless, while Smith may be down following ‘the slap’, but he’s certainly not out – with a first look at his new film Emancipation proving as much.
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Night Market?
Feast on this: AMC has opened an online market to serve as a companion site to its new episodic reboot of Interview With the Vampire. The online market, aptly titled Night Market, marks an attempt by AMC to bring a wider range of revenue beyond the typical advertising and syndication. The e-commerce site will round out the fan experience by selling items such as “forever flowers”, sleep masks to keep away the sun, and themed bedding. They even sell an Interview with the Vampire casket. We’re dead serious.
wegotthiscovered.com
Steven Spielberg just lost a major directing award, and we don’t talk about who beat him
Beating Steven Spielberg at his own game is an extraordinary feat. Especially for Charise Castro Smith as the Encanto co-director won Best Director at the 37th annual Imagen Awards last weekend in Los Angeles. As reported by Variety, Castro Smith said in her acceptance speech that beating Spielberg is “serious...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Why is October 3rd important on TikTok? Oct. 3 meaning, explained
We know what you’re thinking (and if you’re not then you can kindly see the door). October 3rd is Mean Girls day, obviously. Who would question such a monumental day? Well, a new TikTok trend is causing confusion for fans of the 2004 cult classic comedy as a new title is being handed out to the third of October.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Smile’ tackles mental illness themes against a familiar horror backdrop
It’s a familiar setup: Our hero becomes the target of a curse, sees some freaky stuff, and must figure out how to put a stop to it before it kills her, spreads to others — or both — within X amount of time. That’s the basic premise of Smile. And while that may sound well-trod, the film working within established horror tropes represents both its biggest strength and its weakness.
wegotthiscovered.com
An intentionally icky sci-fi horror endures as a skin-crawling cult favorite
The recent retrospectives and fresh insights into Event Horizon that arrived around the time of the movie’s 25th anniversary earlier this year painted Paul W.S. Anderson’s cult classic sci-fi horror in an even more fascinating light than ever before. Paramount was proving to be an oxymoronic production partner,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Two horror icons come face-to-face, and fans are already dreaming of a collaboration
Hold onto your hats, horror fans. The collaboration of the century might soon be on its way. When 57-year-old Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, best known for Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, snapped a selfie with his 44-year-old American counterpart Mike Flanagan, best known for The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep, the internet went bananas.
Comments / 0