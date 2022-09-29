Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Related
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
click orlando
Ocala police and Marion County deputies rescue FHP vehicle stuck in flood waters
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office pulled a Florida Highway patrol car from flooded waters, according to a Facebook post by Ocala police. The trooper was in the car on Thursday evening when the road washed out, according to the...
WCJB
Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night. A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night. Jones wouldn’t leave until she...
WCJB
More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay. “Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alachua County Issues Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impact
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation is ordered for those residing in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, and homes that may not survive the storm, along with those living in low-lying areas or those in proximity to bodies of water. Alachua County has opened
mycbs4.com
Winn Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie has announced they are closing stores as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties including Alachua, Levy, Marion, Lake and Sumter. Winn-Dixie said they want to ensure the safety of their associates and customers. Additional closure will likely happen for the...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville police department SILVER ALERT
A Florida Silver Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on behalf of the Gainesville Police Department. If you have any information regarding 81-year-old Ann Bigham please contact FDLE or the Gainesville Police Department at 352-955-1818 or 9-1-1 She was last seen in the area of...
First Coast News
Dock underwater in Putnam County, Florida as the state gears up for Ian
Residents say this dock was under two feet of water during Hurricane Irma. Hurricane Ian is expected to have similar effects.
IN THIS ARTICLE
12 families saved from flooding in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews rescued 12 families from Astor in Lake County, an area prone to flooding, amid Hurricane Ian, Channel 9 has confirmed. Channel 9 has learned that rescue crews are facing a challenge reaching additional families at this time because of rising flood waters. Ten families are still there.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Electric Utility crews addressing multiple power outages
Ocala Electric Utility crews are currently addressing multiple power outages that were caused by Hurricane Ian. As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, OEU reports that there are 27 open outages affecting 1,039 customers. Doug Peebles, Director of Ocala Electric Utility, stated, “All OEU employees are diligently working to restore power...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for fleeing at 90 mph in an Alachua residential neighborhood
ALACHUA, Fla. – Albert Odarius Trevell Darling, 35, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop at high speed through a residential neighborhood in Alachua. After an Alachua Police Department Office tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 6:45 p.m. in the 15300 block of NW...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for trying to force his way into the same house twice in two days
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Contravious Alexander Bedford, 30, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with burglary, theft, property damage, and battery after allegedly trying to force his way into the same Newberry residence twice in two days. The first 911 call was at 8:52 p.m. on Monday, when the victim,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Lighthouse Point Bar And Grille At Lake Sumter Landing From Above
Check out this view of the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille at Lake Sumter Landing from above. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department seeking help to locate missing man
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help locate a missing man who was last seen in southwest Ocala on Friday, September 30. According to a social media post from OPD, Carlos Alexis Guzman Farina was last seen near the 3000 block of SW 27th Avenue in Ocala. OPD states that Carlos has family in Belleview, Sanford, and Kissimmee.
Florida Man Loses His Bumper In A Yard Then Gets Arrested For Fentanyl
A Florida man has been arrested after driving through someone’s yard, losing his bumper, then being caught with Fentanyl. According to investigators, shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies stopped a vehicle missing a rear bumper. Prior to the traffic stop, dispatchers received a call
3-Year-Old Florida Girl Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Camper Where She Was Sleeping
A 3-year-old girl died early Tuesday morning after a tree branch fell and smashed into a camper, according to police. Police say the tree branch fell, crashing into the camper and hitting the girl. Investigators say the child was asleep next to her 5-year-old sister
First Coast News
FHP: 2 dead in Putnam County after car flips over, submerges in floodwater during Hurricane Ian
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A car crash in Putnam County left two dead after the car hydroplaned onto a grass shoulder, flipped over and became submerged in a water-filled ditch, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the accident happened on Cracker Swamp Road, where there was standing water...
villages-news.com
The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren
In response a recent Letter to the Editor about rentals in The Villages – again this isn’t a RESORT for families. Your family needs to split their time visiting Grandma. We don’t need kids and other people taking advantage of our pleasures. The Villages are for us not your kids or grandkids. The “family” pool should be for us residents not kids also! This is “our” resort, not for kids.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for refusing to surrender weapons after service of temporary injunction for domestic violence
ARCHER, Fla. – Bryan Devon Duncan, 33, was arrested early this morning after refusing to surrender his weapons to a deputy who was serving him with a temporary injunction for domestic violence. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with Duncan in Archer to serve him with a temporary...
Comments / 0