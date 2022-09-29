ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night. A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night. Jones wouldn’t leave until she...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay. “Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
Gainesville, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Industry
mycbs4.com

Gainesville police department SILVER ALERT

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on behalf of the Gainesville Police Department. If you have any information regarding 81-year-old Ann Bigham please contact FDLE or the Gainesville Police Department at 352-955-1818 or 9-1-1 She was last seen in the area of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stamped Concrete#Linus Realestate#Types Of Concrete#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business#Concrete Gainesville Pros
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

12 families saved from flooding in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews rescued 12 families from Astor in Lake County, an area prone to flooding, amid Hurricane Ian, Channel 9 has confirmed. Channel 9 has learned that rescue crews are facing a challenge reaching additional families at this time because of rising flood waters. Ten families are still there.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Electric Utility crews addressing multiple power outages

Ocala Electric Utility crews are currently addressing multiple power outages that were caused by Hurricane Ian. As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, OEU reports that there are 27 open outages affecting 1,039 customers. Doug Peebles, Director of Ocala Electric Utility, stated, “All OEU employees are diligently working to restore power...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for fleeing at 90 mph in an Alachua residential neighborhood

ALACHUA, Fla. – Albert Odarius Trevell Darling, 35, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop at high speed through a residential neighborhood in Alachua. After an Alachua Police Department Office tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 6:45 p.m. in the 15300 block of NW...
ALACHUA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Construction
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department seeking help to locate missing man

The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help locate a missing man who was last seen in southwest Ocala on Friday, September 30. According to a social media post from OPD, Carlos Alexis Guzman Farina was last seen near the 3000 block of SW 27th Avenue in Ocala. OPD states that Carlos has family in Belleview, Sanford, and Kissimmee.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren

In response a recent Letter to the Editor about rentals in The Villages – again this isn’t a RESORT for families. Your family needs to split their time visiting Grandma. We don’t need kids and other people taking advantage of our pleasures. The Villages are for us not your kids or grandkids. The “family” pool should be for us residents not kids also! This is “our” resort, not for kids.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy