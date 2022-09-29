In response a recent Letter to the Editor about rentals in The Villages – again this isn’t a RESORT for families. Your family needs to split their time visiting Grandma. We don’t need kids and other people taking advantage of our pleasures. The Villages are for us not your kids or grandkids. The “family” pool should be for us residents not kids also! This is “our” resort, not for kids.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO