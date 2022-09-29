Read full article on original website
Davis Shores residents digging out as St. Augustine begins debris pickup after Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine residents were still cleaning up their homes from storm debris and floodwater damage Saturday, two days after Ian left a trail of destruction across Florida. The city started yard debris pick up Saturday for all the areas hardest hit by the storm. In St. Augustine’s Davis Shores neighborhood, homes on the street flooded and residents left damaged items out in front of their homes for pickup Saturday.
St Augustine businesses spared widespread destruction
Because of widely played video footage last week depicting flooding downtown during Tropical Storm Ian, Historic City News has learned that there are prospective visitors to St Augustine thinking twice about coming to town. Some have canceled reservations because they mistakenly believe everything is closed. As for the business community, damage varied on a case-by-case basis; however, there is no indication of widespread destruction.
‘Everything floated’: Home after home damaged by floodwaters in parts of St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE Fla — Many homes across the city of St. Augustine have water damage from Hurricane Ian and now clean-up efforts are underway. Action News Jax spotted one home after another ravaged by the storm. There were items that were supposed to be inside the home, out on...
St. Augustine neighbors, local businesses navigate next steps following Hurricane Ian
Cleanup efforts are in full force for St. Augustine, the oldest city in America. Martha Hird has lived in her Davis Shores home for almost 45 years. “I did a lot of praying because we don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Hird said. She and her neighbors prepared...
Understanding what factors caused high storm surge in St. Augustine
The wind, rain and high tide came together to push the tide up on Thursday in St. Augustine and the surrounding area.
St. Johns County opens 2 transfer locations for debris disposal
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County opened two transfer stations Friday for household and yard debris to help those conducting recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. Stratton Road Transfer Station – 250 N. Stratton Road., St. Augustine. Tillman Ridge Transfer Station – 3005 Allen Nease Road., Elkton...
Gov. DeSantis directs FDOT to expedite restoration for access roads to Pine Islands
FDOT will begin mobilizing equipment, materials and crews starting Sunday, and expect access to Pine Island to be restored by next Saturday. Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed the Florida Department of Transportation to assist Lee County to expedite emergency repairs to the roadways that access Pine Island. FDOT will begin...
“Sick to my stomach”: Cleanup underway after historic flooding from Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Flooding across St. Augustine now has property owners there doing what they can to mop-up and clean-up in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. One homeowner said she’s been through several hurricanes living in other parts of Florida, but said she never dealt with flooding like this.
St. Johns County announces garbage collection make-up day
St. Augustine, Fla. — If your trash pickup was missed because of severe weather cancellations, St. Johns County has scheduled a make-up day. Garbage will be picked up Saturday, Oct. 1, for residents whose trash was originally scheduled to be picked up on Thursday or Friday. No recycling, yard...
Southern St. Johns County sees flooding from Ian
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. – As Ian crossed the Florida Peninsula and then went off the coast into the Atlantic on Thursday, there was flooding in the areas of Crescent Beach and Summer Haven in southern St. Johns County. St. Johns County told News4JAX Thursday afternoon that county Emergency Management...
St. Augustine residents asked to limit water use
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As First Coast officials work to get city services back on track following Hurricane Ian, residents in St. Augustine are being asked to use as little water as possible for the time being. In order to reduce stress on the city's sewer system and cut...
Menendez Road in St. Augustine water rising
Menendez Road in St. Augustine experiencing flooding as Tropical Storm Ian hits the First Coast. Credit: Bo Strange.
Gov. DeSantis visit hard-hit St. Augustine after Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis visited St. Augustine on Friday a day after Hurricane Ian. He said power restoration is taking place swiftly, but more challenging in hard hit area.
Floodwaters 'bleed through walls' of couple's home in St. Augustine
"I am a Florida native, so I'm used to storms. But this far beyond anything I've ever been through," said Kenneth, who resides in Davis Shores.
Road repair underway in St. Johns County after storm
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a wake of destruction in its path after hitting the First Coast as a tropical storm Thursday. To protect drivers, crews in St. Johns County are working on an emergency road repair on County Road 13 near Racy Point. A photo shared with First Coast News shows a large portion of land next to the road that appears to have collapsed and is now filled with water.
'The wall started bleeding water': Ian destroys couple's St. Augustine home
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Kenneth Thrower and Asheley Taylor moved into their Davis Shores home in April. Now, they may have to rebuild. The couple boarded up the doors of their Coquina Avenue house ahead of Hurricane Ian, but the floodwaters found another way in. "Within 20, 30 minutes...
St. Augustine residents reminded to separate storm debris as recovery efforts begin after Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In efforts to begin recovery from the impacts of Hurricane Ian, The City of St. Augustine officials are asking residents to separate yard debris and damaged items when preparing them for curbside pickup. Officials said it’s imperative for residents to separate the items into three...
Vilano Beach home dangerously close to water due to storm surge from Hurricane Ian
Caution tape can be seen wrapped around portions of the home and the front walkway appears to be completely gone. The sign on the door reads: unsafe.
Harrowing Videos Show Ian Storm Surge Breach Sea Wall, Flood St. Augustine
High tide exacerbated the flooding through the coastal city.
'There's symbolism in what we're trying to do tonight' | St. Augustine restaurant opens its doors 36 hours after flooding, losing power
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — "We had the water level basically come up to this top brick," Stephen Hutson said, pointing to the top of a brick wall about four feet off the ground. Catch 27 is a restaurant in the heart of historic St. Augustine. It's about as Florida as a place can get. The title stands for fresh caught fish and Florida being the 27th state.
