ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Davis Shores residents digging out as St. Augustine begins debris pickup after Ian

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine residents were still cleaning up their homes from storm debris and floodwater damage Saturday, two days after Ian left a trail of destruction across Florida. The city started yard debris pick up Saturday for all the areas hardest hit by the storm. In St. Augustine’s Davis Shores neighborhood, homes on the street flooded and residents left damaged items out in front of their homes for pickup Saturday.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
historiccity

St Augustine businesses spared widespread destruction

Because of widely played video footage last week depicting flooding downtown during Tropical Storm Ian, Historic City News has learned that there are prospective visitors to St Augustine thinking twice about coming to town. Some have canceled reservations because they mistakenly believe everything is closed. As for the business community, damage varied on a case-by-case basis; however, there is no indication of widespread destruction.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Government
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County opens 2 transfer locations for debris disposal

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County opened two transfer stations Friday for household and yard debris to help those conducting recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. Stratton Road Transfer Station – 250 N. Stratton Road., St. Augustine. Tillman Ridge Transfer Station – 3005 Allen Nease Road., Elkton...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Action News Jax

St. Johns County announces garbage collection make-up day

St. Augustine, Fla. — If your trash pickup was missed because of severe weather cancellations, St. Johns County has scheduled a make-up day. Garbage will be picked up Saturday, Oct. 1, for residents whose trash was originally scheduled to be picked up on Thursday or Friday. No recycling, yard...
News4Jax.com

Southern St. Johns County sees flooding from Ian

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. – As Ian crossed the Florida Peninsula and then went off the coast into the Atlantic on Thursday, there was flooding in the areas of Crescent Beach and Summer Haven in southern St. Johns County. St. Johns County told News4JAX Thursday afternoon that county Emergency Management...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Flooding#Erosion#County Administrator#Tropical Storm Ian
First Coast News

Road repair underway in St. Johns County after storm

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a wake of destruction in its path after hitting the First Coast as a tropical storm Thursday. To protect drivers, crews in St. Johns County are working on an emergency road repair on County Road 13 near Racy Point. A photo shared with First Coast News shows a large portion of land next to the road that appears to have collapsed and is now filled with water.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

'The wall started bleeding water': Ian destroys couple's St. Augustine home

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Kenneth Thrower and Asheley Taylor moved into their Davis Shores home in April. Now, they may have to rebuild. The couple boarded up the doors of their Coquina Avenue house ahead of Hurricane Ian, but the floodwaters found another way in. "Within 20, 30 minutes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
First Coast News

'There's symbolism in what we're trying to do tonight' | St. Augustine restaurant opens its doors 36 hours after flooding, losing power

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — "We had the water level basically come up to this top brick," Stephen Hutson said, pointing to the top of a brick wall about four feet off the ground. Catch 27 is a restaurant in the heart of historic St. Augustine. It's about as Florida as a place can get. The title stands for fresh caught fish and Florida being the 27th state.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy