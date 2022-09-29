ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Rolls-Royce Hot Rod is Pure Insanity

Remember that 1932 Ford that made rounds all over the internet several years ago because it was the evil love child of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and a classic hot rod? It still lives in the back of our minds as a true work of art and a one-of-a-kind machine that will hopefully never be forgotten. Well, if this recent render is anything to go by, they may be a similar machine that could, in theory, be built by a loony, wealthy, and incredibly determined person. This is a Rolls-Royce Wraith modified to look like a Hot Wheels hot rod, with loads of changes to the body and evidently much of the underpinnings as well.
Modern Cars Most Likely to Become Collectible

Cars are what’s generally known as a ‘depreciating asset’. They’re not an investment, they’re going to be worth less as time goes on. But there are a few exceptions—the ones that are rare and/or particularly prized among enthusiasts and likely to become collectible. They may not depreciate at the same rate as most cars, and in some cases they may actually be worth more than their purchase price at some point.
Matace® Carpet To Launch the Woven Vinyl Rugs Collection

Leading provider of quality residential carpets, Matace® Carpet, announces plans to release the Woven Vinyl Rugs Collection, a new range of products across different categories. The team of floor mat and cleaning industry professionals at Matace® Carpet is again reiterating its commitment to delivering easy-to-maintain, fun, and affordable carpets...
Online shopping sales going through the roof furniture bless now hand crafts products for the Australia market

Hand crafted & hand picked just for you, and curated for the modern home. With an emphasis on quality and design, our furniture range includes everything from sofas and armchairs to coffee tables and sideboards. Whether you’re looking for a statement piece for your living room or a practical storage solution for your bedroom, furniture bless has something to suit every space.
Users Buying More Cars and Laptops on Loozap In Spite of Africa’s Inflation

The free ads platform reveals its top 10 selling items in 2022. Two years later, some of the largest economies of the world are still struggling to recover from the effect of the COVID 19 pandemic. GDP growth has decelerated sharply in some economies while others are already experiencing a negative turn in 2022. This has opened the door to double digits inflation in many countries as several companies and industries try to raise their head above the water.
Simple Food Aims to Deliver Personalized Meal Prep Across US Cities With Intuitive App

The Simple Food App enables users to access nutritionally-balanced and delicious chef-inspired meals in the comfort of their homes. Foodtech startup Simple Food is working to make personalized and nutritious meal prep more accessible with its AI-powered mobile application. The AI nutritionist feature eliminates the overwhelm of meal planning and grocery shopping, allowing for a curated menu that accommodates each user’s special dietary needs.
DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac Offers Military-Grade Hard Drive Wiping for macOS Ventura

Sensitive data stored on laptops, whether visible or invisible, can fall into the wrong hands. DoYourData, the leading expert in erasing Mac hard disk data, is pleased to introduce new cutting-edge tools that offer military-grade deletion of data, permanently and forever. The new Apple OS, macOS Ventura, is here, and DoYourData has released the new tool – DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac – to ensure users take complete control over their confidential information just like before.
Dental Marketing Ideas Customized and Implemented for Orthodontists, Endodontists, and Cosmetic Dentists to Get Patients to Their Clinics

My Social Practice specializes in enabling dental practices to get found online. Its expertise in this niche includes social media, SEO, website development and maintenance, and reputation management. It knows how to enhance a client’s ranking on the SERPs for local SEO. According to announcements released by My Social...
Multiple Orders Received After Presentations at GSX Expo for Advanced Security Robots: Including Solar Powered: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)

Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Industry, Schools, and Government. Expanding Sales of Multiple Security Units to New and Repeat Customers. Multiple Orders from GSX Expo Including Pre-Orders for 30 RIO Portable Solar Powered Security Towers. Company Presenting at Top Security Industry Seminars. Security Today Magazine Names AITX ROSA 3.0...
XAMMAX is helping Home Chefs do more with its world-class cooking products

Amid the increasing popularity of cooking shows, XAMMAX provides products that help advance aspiring chefs to greater personal achievement. “A man is only as good as his tools,” a common quote widely attributed to Emmert Wolf. This is more than just a pithy phrase to throw around when looking...
Made With Fuze – Code And Sell Games On Nintendo Switch

Debut ‘Made with FUZE’ game release, SUPER FUNKY BOWLING for Nintendo Switch™ opens the gates for budding game developers, Bedroom Coders and Homebrew Heroes everywhere. FUZE Technologies removes the barriers to entry, making the process of games development and publishing more accessible than ever before!. London, UK...
Why Is The Detail In Small Diamond Painting Lacking?

Experienced diamond art painters know that when it comes to the canvas size of people’s diamond art kit, bigger is sometimes better. This may not be good news for those who are new to the trade. Smaller paintings are less expensive and may be preferable when first experimenting with diamond art painting.
