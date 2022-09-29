ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Marvel News: ‘She-Hulk’ prepares the world for Blade as new look at ‘Black Panther 2’ promises (Iron)heartbreak

By Christian Bone
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: As one of the studio’s Disney Plus series is cancelled, the MCU might’ve landed its biggest star ever

Change is in the air for the Marvel universe today, as the MCU’s longest-gestating Disney Plus project has finally had its plug pulled, but don’t despair just yet as there’s a big silver lining to this news. What’s more, the franchise may have secretly landed one of its biggest stars ever in a hugely shocking recast, if a new rumor is to be believed. Let’s crack on with our latest Marvel news roundup.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Every obscure Marvel Comics character introduced in ‘She-Hulk’

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law marks the first time that Bruce Banner’s similarly gamma-irradiated cousin has been brought to live-action, but that’s just the start of it, as the superhero sitcom has managed to bring a ton of other — much more obscure — characters from Marvel comic book lore to the screen with her.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 best fits for Taika Waititi in the DCEU

If the internet is good for anything, it’s churning the rumor mill waters. Since last year, the hot gossip has been that famed director Taika Waititi has been in talks with Warner Bros. Discovery about bringing his talents to the DCEU. To be clear, absolutely nothing official has been said or implied about this, so it’s purely speculation at this point. With Waititi’s A-list stature, it’s almost a given that WBD would want him to join the DCEU, which makes the gossip all the more tantalizing. That makes it an idea deserving of a deeper dive.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn weds ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland have tied the knot, with the Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director Gunn sharing photos from the ceremony on social media. Holland, who stars in Gunn’s Peacemaker for HBO Max, appeared elated in a white gown against a mountainous backdrop with a lake as Gunn, sporting a green suit, looks similarly overjoyed.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus

If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blade#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Black Panther#Mcu
wegotthiscovered.com

A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming

These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

10 Marvel villains who could appear in ‘Armor Wars’

Marvel‘s previously slated Disney Plus series Armor Wars is being turned into a movie, with very little known so far other than two members of its cast. Don Cheadle will star again as James Rhodes / War Machine following several previous Marvel Cinematic Universe outings as the character, meanwhile, Walton Goggins is back as Sonny Burch following a debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Yassir Lester will write the film, with his filmography previously involving a lot of comedy shows like Girls.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

Top-10 ‘Winx Club’ magical girl transformations, ranked

Winx Club and Fate: The Winx Saga have taken the world by storm. With Winx Club dubbed in over 20 countries, and Fate staying in the top 10 in every country it’s been released in, there’s no doubt that the fairies of Alfea are reigning supreme in the fantasy genre. One of the most addicting things about the original cartoon were the transformation sequences. The Winx Club‘s transformations were so unique to each character in both the ways they morphed and their costumes. Each different transformation even has its own song to go with the sequence.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Will the universally-disliked Chevy Chase make a return for the ‘Community’ movie?

News of an official Community movie is overtaking social media, as fans of the 2010s series flood the web with their delighted takeaways. The Community faithful have long desired a film to polish off the show’s six-season run, particularly in light of an accidental promise from one of the characters. In a season two episode, Abed teasingly notes—while discussing an entirely different series—that it will run for “six seasons and a movie,” and this created an expectation among fans. Given the show’s tendency to break the fourth wall and deliver strange, non-traditional stories, it felt fitting for fans to take the words as a promise. It was never intended as such, as revealed by series creator Dan Harmon, but that didn’t stop fans from crossing their fingers for a movie.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Amazon releases sizzling poster for the finale and fans wonder about the Moriondor

It’s strange to think that we’ve already seen three-quarters of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video. Depending on who you ask, the Amazon adaptation is either an enjoyable ride or an unforgivable slander to J.R.R. Tolkien. One thing’s for certain: many will hold their breath for the finale to the $1 billion venture that has left mouths agape in wonder and amusement.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Is a ‘Community’ movie officially in the works?

Get your paintball guns ready and be careful not to step on any lava, as Community fans may finally be getting their wish of six seasons and a movie. The series, which ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015, was created by one-half of the minds behind Rick and Morty, i.e., Dan Harmon. The show was about the wild adventures of some friends at a community college and starred Joel McHale as Jeff, Danny Pudi as Abed, Donald Glover as Troy, Chevy Chase as Pierce, Gillian Jacobs as Britta, Alison Brie as Annie, Ken Jeong as Ben Chang and Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley.
MOVIES

