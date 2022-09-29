Latest Marvel News: ‘She-Hulk’ prepares the world for Blade as new look at ‘Black Panther 2’ promises (Iron)heartbreak

Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
A nonsensical ‘Captain Marvel’ question transparently tries to manufacture hostility
If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan that’s been anywhere near a computer in the last half a decade, then you’ll be aware that a lot of people don’t like Captain Marvel. Brie Larson’s feature-length debut as Carol Danvers was subjected to a relentless trolling campaign...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: As one of the studio’s Disney Plus series is cancelled, the MCU might’ve landed its biggest star ever
Change is in the air for the Marvel universe today, as the MCU’s longest-gestating Disney Plus project has finally had its plug pulled, but don’t despair just yet as there’s a big silver lining to this news. What’s more, the franchise may have secretly landed one of its biggest stars ever in a hugely shocking recast, if a new rumor is to be believed. Let’s crack on with our latest Marvel news roundup.
wegotthiscovered.com
Every obscure Marvel Comics character introduced in ‘She-Hulk’
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law marks the first time that Bruce Banner’s similarly gamma-irradiated cousin has been brought to live-action, but that’s just the start of it, as the superhero sitcom has managed to bring a ton of other — much more obscure — characters from Marvel comic book lore to the screen with her.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best fits for Taika Waititi in the DCEU
If the internet is good for anything, it’s churning the rumor mill waters. Since last year, the hot gossip has been that famed director Taika Waititi has been in talks with Warner Bros. Discovery about bringing his talents to the DCEU. To be clear, absolutely nothing official has been said or implied about this, so it’s purely speculation at this point. With Waititi’s A-list stature, it’s almost a given that WBD would want him to join the DCEU, which makes the gossip all the more tantalizing. That makes it an idea deserving of a deeper dive.
wegotthiscovered.com
Korg’s overexposure has fans lamenting the MCU favorites that vanished too soon
During the 14-year existence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ve been introduced to literally hundreds upon hundreds of characters, with Kevin Feige and his team having shown a great knack so far when it comes to deciding who to keep around for the long haul. Of course, the franchise’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn weds ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland have tied the knot, with the Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director Gunn sharing photos from the ceremony on social media. Holland, who stars in Gunn’s Peacemaker for HBO Max, appeared elated in a white gown against a mountainous backdrop with a lake as Gunn, sporting a green suit, looks similarly overjoyed.
wegotthiscovered.com
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
wegotthiscovered.com
An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus
If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
wegotthiscovered.com
A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming
These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
wegotthiscovered.com
It’s about time Squirrel Girl, Howard the Duck, and other real Marvel heroes get the MCU limelight
Marvel has over 8000 characters, and it’s safe to say many of them will never be adapted to the screen. There are so many weird characters with bizarre powers out there in the comics and it is unlikely we will ever see them in the MCU unless we find them at Emil Blonsky’s retreat as we did with the recent episode of She-Hulk.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cursed blockbuster that went $100 million over budget but somehow didn’t suck saves the day on streaming
Any conversation about what could be named as the single most tortured production ever mounted simply wouldn’t be complete without a mention of Marc Forster’s World War Z, which seemed to fall into some kind of trouble at every turn. Looking back at everything the cast and crew...
wegotthiscovered.com
10 Marvel villains who could appear in ‘Armor Wars’
Marvel‘s previously slated Disney Plus series Armor Wars is being turned into a movie, with very little known so far other than two members of its cast. Don Cheadle will star again as James Rhodes / War Machine following several previous Marvel Cinematic Universe outings as the character, meanwhile, Walton Goggins is back as Sonny Burch following a debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Yassir Lester will write the film, with his filmography previously involving a lot of comedy shows like Girls.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh who? Forget Wolverine, ‘Deadpool 3’ needs to feature an even bigger return
Even though we were kind of expecting it in a way, the internet still lost its collective mind when Hugh Jackman was officially confirmed to be returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. There are innumerable reasons why this is one of the most exciting things to happen to the superhero...
wegotthiscovered.com
Top-10 ‘Winx Club’ magical girl transformations, ranked
Winx Club and Fate: The Winx Saga have taken the world by storm. With Winx Club dubbed in over 20 countries, and Fate staying in the top 10 in every country it’s been released in, there’s no doubt that the fairies of Alfea are reigning supreme in the fantasy genre. One of the most addicting things about the original cartoon were the transformation sequences. The Winx Club‘s transformations were so unique to each character in both the ways they morphed and their costumes. Each different transformation even has its own song to go with the sequence.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will the universally-disliked Chevy Chase make a return for the ‘Community’ movie?
News of an official Community movie is overtaking social media, as fans of the 2010s series flood the web with their delighted takeaways. The Community faithful have long desired a film to polish off the show’s six-season run, particularly in light of an accidental promise from one of the characters. In a season two episode, Abed teasingly notes—while discussing an entirely different series—that it will run for “six seasons and a movie,” and this created an expectation among fans. Given the show’s tendency to break the fourth wall and deliver strange, non-traditional stories, it felt fitting for fans to take the words as a promise. It was never intended as such, as revealed by series creator Dan Harmon, but that didn’t stop fans from crossing their fingers for a movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans not ready to say goodbye to a genuine Westeros legend
With this week’s seventh House of the Dragon episode, Miguel Sapochnik is bidding Westeros farewell after years of serving as its most acclaimed director. There’s no reason to think HBO won’t get over this loss, but fans are nevertheless celebrating the filmmaker’s epic journey in the wake of his imminent departure.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having burned fans already, Dwayne Johnson continues to tease a face-to-face with Henry Cavill
Dwayne Johnson is one of the industry’s finest one-man hype machines, but fans have been growing a little restless over the A-list megastar’s constant teases of Henry Cavill’s Superman in the buildup to next month’s release of Black Adam. Having spent years actively dodging questions about...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Amazon releases sizzling poster for the finale and fans wonder about the Moriondor
It’s strange to think that we’ve already seen three-quarters of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video. Depending on who you ask, the Amazon adaptation is either an enjoyable ride or an unforgivable slander to J.R.R. Tolkien. One thing’s for certain: many will hold their breath for the finale to the $1 billion venture that has left mouths agape in wonder and amusement.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ fans prepare to say goodbye to a Westeros legend as the show gets into a tense battle with ‘Rings of Power’
While most audiences are simply basking in the joy of having two of their favorite fantasy stories on live-action in the form of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power, Amazon and HBO have been fighting a discreet war behind the curtains over the dominion of the streaming sphere.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is a ‘Community’ movie officially in the works?
Get your paintball guns ready and be careful not to step on any lava, as Community fans may finally be getting their wish of six seasons and a movie. The series, which ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015, was created by one-half of the minds behind Rick and Morty, i.e., Dan Harmon. The show was about the wild adventures of some friends at a community college and starred Joel McHale as Jeff, Danny Pudi as Abed, Donald Glover as Troy, Chevy Chase as Pierce, Gillian Jacobs as Britta, Alison Brie as Annie, Ken Jeong as Ben Chang and Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley.
