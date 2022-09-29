Latest Marvel News: ‘She-Hulk’ prepares the world for Blade as new look at ‘Black Panther 2’ promises (Iron)heartbreak

News of an official Community movie is overtaking social media, as fans of the 2010s series flood the web with their delighted takeaways. The Community faithful have long desired a film to polish off the show’s six-season run, particularly in light of an accidental promise from one of the characters. In a season two episode, Abed teasingly notes—while discussing an entirely different series—that it will run for “six seasons and a movie,” and this created an expectation among fans. Given the show’s tendency to break the fourth wall and deliver strange, non-traditional stories, it felt fitting for fans to take the words as a promise. It was never intended as such, as revealed by series creator Dan Harmon, but that didn’t stop fans from crossing their fingers for a movie.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO