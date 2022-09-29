Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 7. One of the nice things about She-Hulk's nine-episode format is that we have a little more time to get to know the characters before jumping into major MCU plot catalysts. But now that we’re in Episode 7, titled “The Retreat,” the MCU’s big plans are finally coming to a head. With only two episodes left, many of us think that someone with the online alias “HulkKing” will be revealed as the big bad.

