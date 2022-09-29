Stamford school board not looking to buy out superintendent's contract, Board of Education president says

Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
A Stamford city panel voted 'no' on selling the defunct Glenbrook Community Center. Now what happens?
STAMFORD — A Board of Representatives panel has again voted against a proposal to sell the vacant Glenbrook Community Center so it can be turned into affordable housing — but the full board will have the final say Monday. City boards, members of Mayor Caroline Simmons’ administration and...
Register Citizen
Should Stamford schools give more to disadvantaged students? Republicans, Democrats on board differ.
STAMFORD — The biggest debate during a recent Stamford Board of Education meeting was about one word: equitable. That word appears three times in a new one-page policy titled "comparability of services" that was before the board. It passed by a vote of 5-3, with member Dan Dauplaise not voting as he was absent.
Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes
Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
Register Citizen
Greenwich schools to add more armed police officers, a change from earlier security plan
GREENWICH – The Board of Education has moved away from a plan to bring in private security to the district’s elementary and middle schools and has instead approved having more police officers at the schools. At a special meeting on Friday morning, the board approved an interim appropriation...
Register Citizen
Norwalk Middle School Choice program has changed. Here's what you need to know.
NORWALK — The Middle School Choice initiative has been at the center of much debate in the past week and will be the focus of three upcoming meetings. In response to complaints and concerns raised by parents, Norwalk Public Schools has revised its plan intended to give incoming middle schoolers a choice where they enroll based on the speciality programs offered.
NewsTimes
Hundreds call for Norwalk school board leader to be removed
NORWALK — Amid backlash over the school district's proposed changes for middle schoolers, hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for Colin Hosten to be removed as chairman of the Board of Education. The petition has been launched as the school district revised plans for its Middle School...
Register Citizen
Nearly 100 at Newhallville school plan a future without APT Foundation methadone clinic
NEW HAVEN — Nearly 100 Newhallville residents and members of the Newhallville-Hamden Strong continued to plot strategy to keep the APT Foundation's proposed methadone clinic out of their neighborhood this week, including potentially forming a community economic development corporation to help guide the area's future. Neighbors were by joined...
Register Citizen
Milford Library's new assistant director is a familiar face
MILFORD — Librarian was not among Suzanne Harrison-Thomas' job dreams when she first joined Milford Library as a page during her college days. But the library grew on her, she says, and 24 years later, Harrison-Thomas was recently named the operation’s assistant director. “I’m excited but also heartbroken,”...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport Council seeks to give rental tenants a voice
BRIDGEPORT — Employees at Building Neighborhoods Together know a thing or two about the cost of rent in Bridgeport given the local nonprofit's mission to construct more affordable housing. According to Doris Latorre, BNT's chief executive officer, an individual should only be paying a maximum of 35 percent of...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport may cut police, other union health costs
BRIDGEPORT — The city has been grappling with recruiting and keeping police officers, an issue the force's union and Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia have for months argued is at least in part the result of high health care premiums. And although both sides are mum on the slow-going police...
Our Lives: CEO's historical connection to Bridgeport nonprofit
News 12 Connecticut's Gwen Edwards speaks with Maisa L. Tisdale, the president and CEO of the Mary and Eliza Freeman Center for History and Community, about her historic connection to the nonprofit.
Register Citizen
Community: Ridgefield Continuing Education dance classes, more news
Dance classes start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Line Dance, taught by longterm teachers and dancers Steve Parker and Ellen Russow is a fun, no partner-needed workout for all levels that meets on Wednesdays. Classess will meet on Oct. 12, 19 and 26 and on Nov. 2, 9 and 16 at East Ridge Middle School from 7 to 8 p.m.. The cost is $75 per person.
Register Citizen
Conservation land trust that bought area in Monroe seeks approval to build hiking trails
Land trust advocates in southwest Connecticut have acquired a small tract of land in Monroe to preserve its biodiversity and are asking town officials to let them build hiking trails in the surrounding area. The Aspetuck Land Trust paid $20,000 to buy the 7.8 acres from the Boy Scouts of...
darientimes.com
Greenwich's anti-panhandling signs off I-95 'for the moment seem to be working,' selectperson says
GREENWICH — New signs that say "Panhandling is Unsafe" appear to have put a stop to the practice at Exit 5 off Interstate 95 in Greenwich for now, but the town said it will continue to monitor the situation. “This is going to be a constant conversation,” First Selectman...
ctexaminer.com
After Airing Concerns, Norwalk Common Council Overwhelmingly Approves Marijuana Rules
NORWALK – After hearing a number of concerns from local residents, the Common Council approved a marijuana ordinance on Tuesday that prohibits public consumption on city-owned property, but allows for designated smoking areas. Norwalk also will allow no more than three cannabis retailers in the city. Member Josh Goldstein...
DoingItLocal
GREATER BRIDGEPORT NAACP SHARED A STATEMENT ON THE THREE FINALIST FOR CHIEF
#Bridgeport CT– Reverend D Stanley Lord, president of the Greater Bridgeport National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (GBNAACP), shared the following statement on the recent Finalist for Chief of Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport recently conducted a nationwide search for a Police Chief, resulting in several candidates emerging from its internal ranks. The Greater Bridgeport NAACP (GBNAACP) insists on working closely with our partners in the city, including the Mayor, to ensure that our next police chief shares the primary goals for the protection of the civil rights of individuals, a balanced temperament, community-minded actions, and a commitment to delivering the vital safety services we need and deserve. It is mission critical that we put our lives and trust in a police chief that can successfully utilize all resources possible to provide all available resources and services needed by families, taxpayers, businesses, and visitors in their experiences here in Bridgeport.
New Haven Independent
Vacant Land On Pulaski Highway In The Running For New Ansonia Middle School, Officials Hope
ANSONIA — The city is eyeing land on Pulaski Highway as a site for a potential new middle school. The land totals about 27 acres. The city lists its address as 64 Pulaski Highway and 78 Pulaski Highway. The land at the town addresses was purchased in July by Ansonia Orchard LLC/Fortitude Capital for $1.15 million.
Register Citizen
The Dish: Gov. Glenn Youngkin drops by Greenwich, actor Michael Weatherly by Westport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia stopped by Caren’s Cos Cobber on East Putnam Avenue in Cos Cob on Wednesday night to endorse Republican Bob Stefanowski, a Madison resident who is running for governor of Connecticut. Out...
Register Citizen
Three Fairfield RTM members resign in same week
FAIRFIELD — Three members of the Representative Town Meeting resigned this week. Will Diaz, Christine Messina and Frank Petise are resigning from the town's legislative body by the start of next week, according to resignation letters sent to the town clerk. Diaz, a Democrat from District 5, said he...
Register Citizen
CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents
KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
