Morning View, KY

WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Probasco Street in Clifton

CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Probasco Street in Clifton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Warren County announces road closures for Kings Cross Country Meet

MASON, Ohio — The Warren County Engineer's Office announced road closures for the Kings High School Cross Country Meet this weekend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to officials, Innovation Way will be closed between Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Boulevard...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Ridge Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Ridge Drive in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
City
Morning View, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Burlington Pike in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Burlington Pike in Burlington. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BURLINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Outdoor fire reported on Considine Avenue in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Outdoor fire reported on Considine Avenue in East Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT announces road closure in Union County for storm sewer work

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a short-term road closure for storm sewer work in Clermont County this upcoming week. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Bach Buxton Road will be closed from just south of Clepper...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
News Break
Politics
WLWT 5

Reports of an outdoor fire off Interstate 75 in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — Reports of an outdoor fire off Interstate 75 in Camp Washington. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Final presentation made on options for New Kenton County Park

Plans for the future of Kenton County’s new park were presented to the fiscal court on Sept. 27. Human Nature, a Cincinnati-based planning and design firm, presented potential options for feedback for the New Kenton County Park in Independence. Gary Wolnitzek, the principal in charge of technical design at...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Church Road in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Structure fire reported on Church Road in Lawrenceburg. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WTVQ

Man identified in deadly car wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man who died Friday afternoon in a car wreck in Lexington has been identified. The Fayette County Coroner says 80-year-old Robert Walker was driving and died in a single car crash. According to the coroner’s report, the wreck happened around 5 P.M. on Greenwich...
LEXINGTON, KY

