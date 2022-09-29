Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Probasco Street in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Probasco Street in Clifton.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Paddock Road and Towne Street in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Paddock Road and Towne Street in Bond Hill.
WLWT 5
Warren County announces road closures for Kings Cross Country Meet
MASON, Ohio — The Warren County Engineer's Office announced road closures for the Kings High School Cross Country Meet this weekend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to officials, Innovation Way will be closed between Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Boulevard...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Ridge Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Ridge Drive in Fairfield.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Burlington Pike in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Burlington Pike in Burlington.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Garden Drive in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Garden Drive in Boone County.
WLWT 5
Outdoor fire reported on Considine Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Outdoor fire reported on Considine Avenue in East Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood.
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Reading Rd and Hickman Ave in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Reading Rd and Hickman Ave in Corryville.
WLWT 5
ODOT announces road closure in Union County for storm sewer work
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a short-term road closure for storm sewer work in Clermont County this upcoming week. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Bach Buxton Road will be closed from just south of Clepper...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on West North Bend Road and Betts Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on West North Bend Road and Betts Avenue in College Hill.
WLWT 5
Reports of an outdoor fire off Interstate 75 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of an outdoor fire off Interstate 75 in Camp Washington.
Fox 19
Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
linknky.com
Final presentation made on options for New Kenton County Park
Plans for the future of Kenton County’s new park were presented to the fiscal court on Sept. 27. Human Nature, a Cincinnati-based planning and design firm, presented potential options for feedback for the New Kenton County Park in Independence. Gary Wolnitzek, the principal in charge of technical design at...
WLWT 5
Remnants of Ian move toward Cincinnati
Clouds and a few spotty showers are possible today as the remnants of Ian move in. Most of us stay dry and gusty.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Church Road in Lawrenceburg
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Structure fire reported on Church Road in Lawrenceburg.
WTVQ
Man identified in deadly car wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man who died Friday afternoon in a car wreck in Lexington has been identified. The Fayette County Coroner says 80-year-old Robert Walker was driving and died in a single car crash. According to the coroner’s report, the wreck happened around 5 P.M. on Greenwich...
TANK bus driver charged after pedestrian struck and killed in Covington
A TANK bus driver has been indicted months after a man was hit and killed while in a crosswalk in Covington.
WLWT 5
Weekend weather planner: Remnants of Hurricane Ian to bring rain, wind to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Ian makes a second mainland landfall as a Category 1 storm in the afternoon. There will be a storm surge of up to 4 to 7 feet from Charleston, North Carolina, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Rainfall totals on the Carolina Coast could be 8 to 12 inches.
