Jeff William Kyte
Jeff William Kyte, 85, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was the son of the late Edward and Edyth Shell Kyte. Jeff was a 60+ year Mason, a four-time pastmaster and Shriner. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, family, friends and Masonic...
Hellen Beatrice Keller Johnston
Hellen Beatrice Keller Johnston, a life we loved, quietly and peacefully entered into the presence of the Lord on September 30, 2022 at Sycamore Springs of Elizabethton, Tenn. Hellen was born on December 3, 1923 to the late George Keller and Grace Hoss Keller in the Shell Creek community where she made her home until moving to Elizabethton.
Idea’s Group ‘phasing out,’ seeks new volunteers to help move Carter County forward
Elizabethton’s Ideas Group will be “phasing out” in the near future, a phrase used by the group’s member, Danny Ward. The group, that started in 2018, consists of board members Chris Little, Danny Ward, Karen Hitchcock, and Juanita McKinney. The four have worked tirelessly over the past four years to think up and complete projects within Carter County that, as McKinney puts it, answer the question, “What can be done to make [things] better for the county?”
Holly named 2022 EHS Homecoming queen
Elizabethton High School spent the past week celebrating Homecoming 2022 with dress up days, a pep rally, parade, and closing out the fun-filled week with the crowning of a Homecoming Queen and football game against Sullivan East. During the game, which was won 55-27 by the Cyclones, the revelation of...
Cloudland falls to West Greene on the road
The West Greene Buffaloes and the Cloudland Highlanders were ready to play while watching for the storm to move in last night in Mosheim. Cloudland won the toss and elected to receive. Their first possession was short-lived as it was a three and out, and they punted. West Greene opened up play with a quarterback keeper for a first down. However, on the following snap, Cloudland linebacker Cayden Clarke sacked Jaden Gregg in the backfield.
Music students perform during the Covered Bridge Celebration
B&C Music students performed twice during the Covered Bridge Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24. The students performed solos and also had multiple group performances which included founder and instructor Hayley Jarnagin. “The students enjoyed getting to show everyone what they had been working so hard on,” said Jarnagin.
Warriors take road win over Panthers
Happy Valley Warriors leave Cumberland Gap with a conference win. The Happy Valley Warriors traveled to Cumberland Gap on Friday night to take on the Cumberland Gap Panthers for a conference match-up. The Warriors come out on top with a hard-fought 35-32 victory. The victory raises Happy Valley’s record to 1-2 in conference play and 2-5 overall and moves them out of a last-place tie in Region 1-2A. Cumberland Gap falls to 0-2 in the conference and 2-4 overall for the season. The Warriors will look to take the momentum from this game to Johnson County on Friday night, October 7, when they take on the Longhorns in a non-conference game. Game time is 7:30 pm.
Happy Valley student’s SAT score earns National Merit honors
Happy Valley High School’s Gracyn Carter was recently named a National Merit Semi-Finalist, a title given to high school sophomores and juniors who score exceptionally high on the SATs. Carter said she was informed of the honor on Sept. 14 after scoring an impressive 1560 out of 1600 on...
