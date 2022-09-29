Read full article on original website
Dawid Malan top-scored with 78 not out as England posted an imposing 209 for three in their Twenty20 series-decider against Pakistan in Lahore.Malan has had a quiet time on the tour but came to the party at the crucial moment with the scores locked at 3-3.He shared an unbroken stand of 108 in just 61 balls with Harry Brook, who concluded a name-making trip with 46 not out.Pakistan contributed to their own downfall with three dropped catches, with Babar Azam shelling Malan on 29 and Brook on 24.Opener Phil Salt picked up exactly where he left off in the previous...
England finish with flourish to wrap up T20 series win over Pakistan
England ended their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years on a triumphant note, easing to a 67-run victory in the Twenty20 series decider.An entertaining series had tilted this way and that to leave the sides locked at 3-3 heading into the finale at Lahore, but Dawid Malan’s 78 not out set the table for a decisive result in England’s favour.Malan came to the party at the perfect time after a low-key series, sharing an unbeaten 108-run stand with Harry Brook to push the total up to an imposing 209 for three.Pakistan’s pursuit was undone inside two overs, with star...
David Saker backs England bowlers to make splash at Twenty20 World Cup
David Saker likes what he has seen from England’s bowling attack in Pakistan and has backed them to make a splash at the Twenty20 World Cup.Saker crossed the Ashes divide to mentor England’s seamers between 2010 and 2015 and has rejoined the white-ball team as a short-term consultant ahead of this month’s tournament in his native Australia.He has been working closely with the team over the course of an entertaining back-and-forth series in Karachi and Lahore, with the score locked at 3-3 heading into Sunday’s decider, and believes they are well placed.Saker, who most recently worked under Mickey Arthur with...
‘Teams will fear us’: Moeen Ali turns attention to T20 World Cup after England beat Pakistan
Moeen Ali believes England’s series win over Pakistan proved how “dangerous” they will be at this month’s Twenty20 World Cup, but stopped short of putting his side among the tournament favourites.Moeen has deputised for regular skipper Jos Buttler throughout a historic seven-match trip to Karachi and Lahore and finished up with a trophy in his hands.The tourists breezed to a 67-run success to claim a 4-3 victory, posting 209 for three then choking off the reply at 142 for eight.Over the course of the visit, Harry Brook has emerged as a potential superstar in the making, the returning Alex Hales...
Unbeaten Babar Azam gives Pakistan shot at wrapping up England series
Babar Azam carried his bat for 87 not out, leaving England chasing 170 in their must-win Twenty20 clash in Lahore.With the in-form Mohammad Rizwan missing – officially rested despite his hot streak – Babar thrived on the responsibility as he held court throughout the 20 overs and guided his team to 169 for six.Babar was a class apart, hitting three sixes and seven fours in his 59 balls, as he gave the hosts a chance of pushing for an unassailable 4-2 lead in the series.We have been set a target of 170 to win the sixth IT20.Scorecard: https://t.co/VPMsyjQEre🇵🇰#PAKvENG 🏴 pic.twitter.com/W8AboK0FGq—...
